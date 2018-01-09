  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(87)
2018 Mazda CX-5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Keen handling and steering make the CX-5 enjoyable to drive
  • Attractive and upscale cabin for a premium ownership experience
  • Stays quiet at highway speeds
  • Not as powerful as some rivals
List Price Range
Which CX-5 does Edmunds recommend?

The 2018 Mazda CX-5 is available in three trim levels to suit the tastes and needs of a variety of buyers. We like the midlevel Touring model for its practical combination of value and features, including 19-inch wheels (new this year) and a full suite of safety equipment. The optional Touring Preferred package adds such items as navigation and an upgraded sound system, and all-wheel drive is available for an extra cost for those who need it. We only recommend all-wheel drive if you live in a snowy climate since it hurts your fuel economy.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.1 / 10

Mazda redesigned its CX-5 crossover SUV just last year. Notable improvements include a more comfortable ride quality, a nicer cabin, and new safety and technology features. Factoring in the traditionally taut steering and suspension, we think the 2018 Mazda CX-5 is one of the best small SUVs available.

A quiet cabin and refined interior don't detract from this SUV's reputation as a driver's vehicle either. About the only thing that diminishes its appeal is a lack of an engine upgrade. Although performance is on par with the base engines on competing models, there's nothing more powerful available. Rival compact crossovers such as the Chevrolet Equinox and the Kia Sportage offer strong turbocharged engines if you're after something with more oomph, and competitors such as the Honda CR-V have a bit more interior room and better fuel economy.

But overall we like the 2018 Mazda CX-5 for its excellent balance of sportiness, comfort and practicality. The exterior design is sleek and modern, and while not overly generous inside, the interior offers a competitive amount of room for people and cargo. The upscale interior materials, along with a host of standard tech and convenience features, convey the sense of a vehicle that should cost quite a bit more than it does. It's a top pick for a small crossover in 2018.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Mazda CX-5 as one of Edmunds' Best Family SUVs and Best Small SUVs for 2018.

What's it like to live with?

Want to know even more about the Mazda CX-5? Learn about day-to-day ownership from our editorial experts' long-term test of a 2018 CX-5 Grand Touring. How much did they like the CX-5's quiet and upscale interior? Was the cargo room sufficient for everyday use? And was this CX-5 reliable? Learn this and more from the test.

2018 Mazda CX-5 models

The 2018 Mazda CX-5 crossover is offered in three trim levels: Sport, Touring and Grand Touring. All models have front-wheel drive with all-wheel drive available as an option. The sole engine choice is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder (187 hp, 186 lb-ft of torque), which is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Standard equipment for every CX-5 includes 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, a 7-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, a 40/20/40-split rear seats (fold and recline), a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a four-speaker sound system, Bluetooth, a four-speaker stereo and two USB ports. Low-speed forward collision warning and mitigation and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert are also included.

The available Sport i-Activsense package adds such features as automatic high-beams, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, upgraded forward collision warning and mitigation, and automatic windshield wipers.

The Touring trim adds a healthy dose of comfort items that most buyers will find appealing, such as 19-inch wheels, keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats, simulated leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver seat, two additional speakers and two more USB ports. It also gets the i-Activsense suite of safety features as standard. The optional Touring Preferred package adds such items as navigation, an upgraded 10-speaker Bose sound system, a sunroof and a power liftgate.

The Grand Touring gets you all of the above, along with leather upholstery, driver-seat memory settings, a power-adjustable passenger seat, satellite radio, and LED foglights and taillights. The available Grand Touring Premium package includes a head-up display with traffic sign recognition, a heated steering wheel, heated second-row outboard seats and windshield wiper de-icer.

Trim Tested Module

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring (2.5L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Mazda CX-5 has received some revisions. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's 2018 Mazda CX-5, however.

Driving

8.0
Mazda's penchant for handling prowess is alive and well. If your commute involves many twists or turns, you might not consider any other crossover. Just don't expect to get anywhere fast; the engine's thrust is ultimately meek when you really push it. Otherwise, it's an easy vehicle to live with.

Acceleration

6.5
The 2.5-liter provides underwhelming acceleration from a stop or while moving. Overtaking on the highway requires some planning. A sprint from zero to 60 mph on our test track took 8.7 seconds, quick against rivals with similar engines. However, many vehicles in this class offer upgraded engines.

Braking

7.5
It's easy to come to a smooth stop with the moderate pedal firmness and predictable brake effort. It took 121 feet to stop from 60 mph, an average stopping distance in this class.

Steering

9.0
Steering is weighted a bit heavier than in most crossovers, reflecting the sporting intentions. It's never difficult to turn, however, and parking lot maneuvers are executed with ease. A slight buildup of effort at higher speeds helps you know exactly where the wheels are pointed.

Handling

10.0
This is where this SUV excels. Since it's sharp and communicative, you can take corners at speeds greater than rivals without squealing tires or feeling as if you're out of control. The car is unfazed by quick left-to-right transitions. This is the best-handling small crossover. No doubt about it.

Drivability

7.5
The automatic transmission doesn't immediately jump into the highest gear possible under moderate acceleration, which helps with everyday drivability. It's reluctant to downshift, waiting until you really give it the beans. In Sport mode, the transmission hangs onto gears until you totally back off the gas.

Comfort

8.0
Most people will find the comfortable cabin to be quite pleasant. Noise levels are low, and the climate control system excels. A few minor annoyances — a ride that's firm and a rear bench with little thigh support — keep it from being the ultimate passenger-friendly vehicle.

Seat comfort

7.5
The front seats are shaped well and envelop the body comfortably, though the side bolsters squish to the side during hard cornering. The rear bench is flat on the bottom, which might make long-distance travel uncomfortable for rear passengers. However, the rear seatback reclines for added comfort.

Ride comfort

7.5
The suspension setup that makes the CX-5 a world-class handler also gives it a ride quality that is firmer than what you'll find in other compact crossovers. However, midcorner bumps barely faze the chassis, and it never feels floaty. Road imperfections are dealt with immediately.

Noise & vibration

8.0
Noise isn't an omnipresent issue; wind noise and tire noise are really only evident at highway speeds. Even then, you won't have to raise your voice to talk to passengers. Engine noise is apparent from moderate to heavy acceleration. Sport mode hangs onto gears, prolonging the raucous note.

Climate control

8.5
The automatic climate control system works well to keep temperatures constant, aided by the Touring's rear air vents. Heated front seats are toasty in the highest setting, and the heated steering wheel warms quickly. Controls for the rear seat heaters are awkwardly located in the armrest.

Interior

8.0
The cabin is very much driver-oriented, with excellent visibility and a superb driving position. The short center console and wide gap between the brake and dead pedals are a boon for tall drivers. It's slightly less friendly to backseat passengers since there's less room than in some rivals.

Ease of use

8.5
All controls are within the driver's reach. The center display loses touchscreen ability while the car is moving (it's controlled by an easy-to-use knob near the shifter) and doesn't wash out in sunlight. The driver armrests aren't tall enough to rest your elbow and still grip the steering wheel.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
Step-in height is a couple inches taller than that of some vehicles in this segment, but most people will find it easy to enter the CX-5. The tall doors mean you don't have to duck. Exiting is also simple, but passengers sitting behind tall front occupants might have to scrunch their legs to leave.

Driving position

9.0
The driver's seat offers a lot of vertical adjustment, from low-slung (for a crossover) to bury-your-head-in-the-roof. The front of the seat bottom raises fairly high, offering plenty of support on long-distance drives. The steering wheel also offers a nice range of tilt-and-telescoping adjustment.

Roominess

7.0
The cabin feels spacious up front, and there's enough headroom for tall folks all around even with the sunroof. Rear passengers might feel cramped by the sculpted outboard seats, which also make it difficult for an adult to sit in the middle. Rear legroom is a little tight.

Visibility

8.0
An elevated driving position, tall windows and narrow pillars make this an easy car to see out of. The exception is in the three-quarters view; the window is a bit smaller than those of competitors but provides a decent view to limit blind spots. Standard backup camera provides a high-def rear view.

Quality

9.5
There's not a single cheap-feeling trim piece in the CX-5. All materials, from the leather upholstery to rarely used switchgear, feel expensive. The only disappointments are the malleable side bolsters that rub against the center console in turns. Everything else is exceptional.

Utility

8.5
The cargo area is a little small for the class, but you still get the capacity expected from a crossover. The rear seats fold nearly flat at a pull of the remote release latches. The cargo cover is cleverly attached to the hatch, so you don't have to bend over and shove items in. Seats fold 40/20/40.

Small-item storage

9.0
Storage spaces abound, with every door sporting spacious pockets with water bottle cutouts. The center bin is deep but not especially wide, though there's a secondary bin in front of the shifter for extra storage. There's a shallow tray inside the rear armrest complete with USB ports.

Cargo space

8.0
The cargo area is a bit smaller those of competitors, but we were able to fit two large suitcases without impeding rear visibility. The loading height is a little taller than many in this class, and the door opening height is a little shorter. We dig the nifty retracting door-mounted cargo cover.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
Four slots on the outboard seats allow access to the LATCH anchors. It's easy to push past the slots, but the anchors are inset a bit. The tethers on the seatback are easy to reach, even with the cargo cover in place; push down on the plastic tab that keeps stuff concealed to access the tether.

Towing

7.5
The CX-5 can tow up to 2,000 pounds. This is above average for the segment, although the Ford Escape and Hyundai Santa Fe can tow up to 3,500 pounds with their upgraded engines.

Technology

8.0
The CX-5 is a heavy hitter on the tech front, with USB ports sprinkled throughout the cabin, multiple advanced safety systems, and a standard 7-inch touchscreen with an intuitive user interface. The driver aids are fairly sensitive, particularly the blind-spot monitor.

Audio & navigation

8.5
The infotainment system is easy to use overall, though some virtual button iconography is hard to decipher. The nav system predicts inputs so users don't have to enter the entire address. Destination entry is disabled while moving, but you can select "Home" or browse through recent destinations.

Smartphone integration

7.5
There are two USB ports in the front and two in the back on the Grand Touring trim, both underneath that row's central armrest. The plugs in front seem to pull less power than in rivals; it takes quite a while to recharge phones. Mazda doesn't offer Apple CarPlay or Android Auto yet.

Driver aids

8.0
All of the latest advanced safety features are available. The lane departure warning system emits a unique low-pitched buzzing sound that really gets your attention. The blind-spot monitor is overly sensitive, even triggering while you're passing vehicles several car lengths behind.

Voice control

8.0
The voice control system seems to be totally based around natural speech recognition, with no prompts whatsoever. It's good at destination entry, calling people and tuning to terrestrial radio stations. (We couldn't get it to tune to a satellite radio station, however.)

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Mazda CX-5.

5(67%)
4(24%)
3(6%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.5
87 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

UPDATE. Sweet ! Almost perfect
TgR,12/23/2017
Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
UPDATE. Still love the little SUV. No rattles. Rides solid. Quiet. Only one complaint and it is a disappointment to me living in a big city. Navigation does not have real-time traffic and cannot reroute you around accidents. I find myself using Waze everyday. It’s a shame really because navigation is desolated on the HUD nicely but I don’t use it anymore. They really need to upgrade that. Wish they can update the software to fix that. That’s my only gripe on an otherwise great vehicle. Grand touring with premium package. Love love the heads up display and all its functions. It really is awesome. Shockingly quiet on the road. Had owned 3 Mazda’s before. They all had road noise. Not this one. This one is a quiet as my wife’s RX350 Lexus. Bose audio is not as good as I hoped. My old 2008 CX9 Bose system was wicked. This one is just okay. I wish they did a better job with the high end audio. Rides great. Fuel economy great. Interior is very nice. Really, for the money, it is awesome.
If you only buy a car once every 15 years...
Jess,10/27/2018
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
The CX-5 met all my safety requirements, had just enough room in the back seat for two backward facing car seats (it is a tight fit - so be sure to try your own car seats), surprisingly good visibility based on how it looks from the outside, all for less money than anything I could find that was "comparable." I don't buy cars often and plan to keep this one for a long time. If you are the same and need to fit 1-2 kids - it might be a good model for you.
Great overall value but missing a couple features
Goldy,02/25/2018
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I downgraded in size from a 2015 Murano SL AWD to the 2018 Grand Touring AWD with Premium package to save some money and improve fuel economy. I only have the Mazda for a week so I may update this review in the future but so far, I only have one complaint with the vehicle. This model with the Premium package has a ton of safety features but the one it's missing is it doesn't have an all-around camera. This feature was on my Murano and was really helpful when parking as you can see the lines on the sides of you as well as the front and rear of the vehicle. This is also helpful when parking in our garage since I need to back in to my space. On the positive side, the interior seems spacious for the dimensions. My wife drove a 2015 Rogue SL AWD and I got her the same Mazda CX-5 with the exact same equipment since our leases are both up within two weeks of each other in a different color. We both think the CX-5 interior is nicer in every way than the Rogue and all storage other than the glove box and center armrest storage is fine in the CX-5. The paint quality, fit & finish & general build quality are as good or better in every way on the Mazda. All the interior materials seem nicer on the Mazda and the ride quality is definitely better than the Rogue. I think dollar for dollar, the CX-5 will be a great choice if you want a sporty compact SUV with a ton of features for day-to-day driving and very good fuel economy in a fun to drive SUV.
Luxury at an affordable price!
VAGentleman,07/23/2018
Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
Have had this car for little more than a month & a half and like almost everything about it! In my estimation, it is every bit as smooth riding as my '14 Lexus 350. And a quiet - if not more so. The power is more than sufficient for the size of the car. Have just returned from a trip to the mountains and noticed the engine does "buzz" a bit when accelerating up a steep slope. Got about 33 MPG on the highway, am getting around 23-24 MPG in town. Bought it because of the many safety features which were offered and love all of them. Wish it had parking assist warnings, but the backup camera is excellent. I found the seat position very comfortable during a 5 1/2 hour drive and the power passenger seat is nice - something I couldn't find in the other cars I considered. I do have a complaint about the massive driver's manual that accompanies the vehicle - it is one of the most convoluted things I've ever tried to read! At least 65% of the manual deals with warnings: "Do not lower the rear seat back if someone is seated in the seat as it might cause bodily harm"! Still, very pleased with the purchase and would recommend it without reservation. After 9 months I still love this car - drive it almost exclusively now. Love being in an SUV with the resulting seating height advantage that comes with it (with so many SUV's on the road, a sedan puts you at a disadvantage when it comes to seeing what's ahead.)
See all 87 reviews of the 2018 Mazda CX-5
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the CX-5 models:

Smart Brake Support
Sounds an alert and applies the brakes when it detects the risk of an imminent front crash.
Lane Keeping Assist
Provides gentle steering guidance to prevent you from inadvertently drifting out of your lane.
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Alerts the driver to vehicles approaching from the rear when, say, reversing from a parking stall.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Mazda CX-5

Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 Overview

The Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 is offered in the following submodels: CX-5 SUV. Available styles include Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Mazda CX-5?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring is priced between $19,995 and$28,000 with odometer readings between 14222 and54876 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 Touring is priced between $20,990 and$25,912 with odometer readings between 12078 and40730 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 Sport is priced between $20,998 and$21,097 with odometer readings between 25525 and43297 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Mazda CX-5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Mazda CX-5 for sale near. There are currently 32 used and CPO 2018 CX-5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,995 and mileage as low as 12078 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Mazda CX-5.

Can't find a used 2018 Mazda CX-5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda CX-5 for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $11,345.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,361.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda CX-5 for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $22,829.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,636.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Mazda CX-5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

