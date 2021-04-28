What is the Mazda CX-5?

The Mazda CX-5 is a small SUV that's received high marks from Edmunds editors due to its sleek styling and impressive handling characteristics. It is currently ranked as our No. 2 small SUV, the Honda CR-V edging it out by a thin margin. The CX-5 also boasts a premium-feeling interior and a strong optional turbocharged engine that wouldn't seem out of place in a luxury vehicle.

The CX-5 received a couple notable upgrades for 2021. Its rotary dial-based infotainment system was upgraded with Mazda's newest interface and a wider 10.25-inch screen. A new Carbon Edition trim also debuted, which is a less expensive entry point to the turbocharged engine if you're willing to forgo some of the luxury features found in the higher-end trims.

For 2022, it's unlikely that Mazda will change anything significant on the CX-5 because there's a chance there could be an all-new generation on the way in 2023.