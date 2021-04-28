  1. Home
Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $25,000
  • No significant changes expected for 2022
  • Part of the second CX-5 generation introduced for 2017
2022 Mazda CX-5 Review
04/28/2021
What is the Mazda CX-5?

The Mazda CX-5 is a small SUV that's received high marks from Edmunds editors due to its sleek styling and impressive handling characteristics. It is currently ranked as our No. 2 small SUV, the Honda CR-V edging it out by a thin margin. The CX-5 also boasts a premium-feeling interior and a strong optional turbocharged engine that wouldn't seem out of place in a luxury vehicle.

The CX-5 received a couple notable upgrades for 2021. Its rotary dial-based infotainment system was upgraded with Mazda's newest interface and a wider 10.25-inch screen. A new Carbon Edition trim also debuted, which is a less expensive entry point to the turbocharged engine if you're willing to forgo some of the luxury features found in the higher-end trims.

For 2022, it's unlikely that Mazda will change anything significant on the CX-5 because there's a chance there could be an all-new generation on the way in 2023.

EdmundsEdmunds says

If you're interested in the Mazda CX-5, one of our favorite small SUVs, there's no need to wait for the 2022 model since it should be pretty similar to what's in dealer showrooms now. Check out all the details on the 2021 model and reach out to your nearest dealership to take a test drive.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Mazda CX-5.

