Consumer Rating
(6)
2017 Mazda CX-3 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent fuel economy
  • sporty handling helps you have fun behind the wheel
  • Impressively quiet at highway speeds
  • Front seats are very comfortable and supportive
  • Attractive, high-quality interior with appealing features
  • Snug rear seat and humble cargo capacity limit the CX-3's versatility
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Now in its second model year, the Mazda CX-3 reprises its role as the spunky, fun alternative in the subcompact crossover segment. It is Mazda's entry-level offering, and it debuted last year as yet another Mazda that we highly recommend. The CX-3 combines the currently fashionable tall ride height of a crossover with sporty handling and undeniable style inside and out. Few crossovers this inexpensive are this much fun.

It's not all about emotion, either. Segment-leading fuel economy is another draw to the 2017 CX-3 delivers. Its light curb weight and fuel-sipping engine combine to deliver 31 mpg in combined driving, according to the EPA. You can also get the CX-3 with all-wheel drive, of course, and fuel economy is still very good at 29 mpg. Mazda also packs in the technology, fitting every CX-3 with a touchscreen infotainment interface and offering advanced collision avoidance features on the top Grand Touring trim level to help keep you safe.

Growth in the subcompact crossover segment has been explosive. Mazda isn't alone with the CX-3 — there are several similarly new entries with which it competes. The Honda HR-V is right up there with the Mazda at the top of the class, offering more cargo space and similar fuel economy. If European flavor is more your thing, there's the Fiat 500X, while those looking for an off-road bent will gravitate toward the Jeep Renegade. In the putting all the pieces together in the most convincing fashion, though, the CX-3 earns our hearty recommendation.

Every 2017 Mazda CX-3 comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. As noted above, the Touring adds blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and the Grand Touring can be equipped with an i-Activsense package that includes advanced technologies such as a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking.

In Edmunds brake testing, a front-wheel-drive CX-3 Grand Touring stopped from 60 mph in 121 feet, a slightly shorter than average distance for the class.

2017 Mazda CX-3 models

The 2017 Mazda CX-3 is a five-passenger subcompact crossover SUV available in Sport, Touring and Grand Touring trim levels.

The base Sport starts with 16-inch wheels, automatic headlights, a rear roof spoiler, variable intermittent wipers, push-button ignition, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, air-conditioning, Bluetooth (phone and audio), a rearview camera, a six-speaker audio system (with a CD player, a USB port, an auxiliary audio jack and Aha/ Pandora/ Stitcher internet radio), voice controls and a 7-inch touchscreen interface with a redundant rotary control knob on the center console.

The Touring adds keyless entry and ignition, 18-inch wheels, heated mirrors, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a front-row center armrest, leatherette (premium vinyl) and cloth upholstery, heated front seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.

The Grand Touring adds adaptive LED headlights, LED foglights and taillights, a sunroof, upgraded instrumentation, a head-up display, leather and synthetic suede upholstery, a navigation system, automatic climate control, steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, a rear cargo cover, and a seven-speaker Bose audio system with HD radio and satellite radio.

If you want a CX-3 Touring with a little more luxury, you can add a Premium package that includes the Grand Touring's sunroof, rear cargo cover and Bose audio system.

Offered solely on the Grand Touring is an i-Activsense package that includes automatic high-beam headlight control, automatic wipers, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking.

The 2017 Mazda CX-3 is equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 146 horsepower and a matching 146 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only available transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive offered as an option on all trim levels.

In Edmunds performance testing, a front-wheel-drive CX-3 Grand Touring accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.5 seconds, a quicker than average showing for this segment.

EPA-estimated fuel economy checks in at 31 mpg combined (29 city/34 highway) with front-wheel drive and 29 mpg combined (27 city/32 highway) with all-wheel drive. On the Edmunds real-world driving loop, our front-wheel-drive test vehicle achieved a solid 31.4 mpg.

Driving

With precise steering and alert handling reflexes, the 2017 Mazda CX-3 earns class-topping marks for athleticism in this segment. The only other offering that can rival the Mazda's buoyant fun-to-drive-ness is the Nissan Juke. The Mazda's 146-hp engine isn't quite as energetic, offering decent thrust but getting somewhat buzzy above 4,000 rpm. Still, the CX-3's acceleration is better than average and is aided by a surprisingly responsive and crisp-shifting six-speed automatic.

The CX-3's ride quality is on the firm side, especially with the lower-profile 18-inch tires on Touring and Grand Touring trims. If you're considering those trim levels, we'd suggest that you try out a Sport, too; it has 16-inch tires with taller sidewalls with which to absorb road irregularities. Either way, road and wind noise levels in the CX-3 are low compared to class norms, bolstering the premium feel established by the CX-3's cabin and driving dynamics.

Interior

With a keen attention to design, the 2017 CX-3's cabin looks sleek and contemporary, and it's trimmed in materials that look reasonably high-end. The plain Jane gauge cluster in lower trims makes way for a prominent central tachometer and integrated digital speedometer in Grand Touring trim. We're less impressed by the Grand Touring's awkward-looking head-up display, however.

All CX-3s are equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen interface that's also controlled by a handy control knob on the center console. It works well overall, although certain tasks that should be simple — such as changing satellite radio stations — require multiple inputs to accomplish.

The CX-3's front seats deliver outstanding comfort for this segment, with pleasantly firm support for long hauls and lateral bolstering that's well-suited for spirited driving. Rear legroom is at a premium, a common malady among subcompact crossovers, and adult passengers in the rear will probably need the front seat occupants to skooch their seats forward.

Cargo capacity in the CX-3 is decidedly modest, checking in at 12.4 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 44.5 cubes with the rear seatbacks folded down. Opting for the Bose system with its bulky trunk-mounted subwoofer shrinks those numbers to 10.1 and 42.3 cubes, respectively. By contrast, the Honda HR-V can swallow up to 58.8 cubic feet of stuff.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Mazda CX-3.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

solid tank of a car
Gene O,07/05/2017
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
This car feels like a hybrid of a small tank and a porsche. The car handles excellently and because of the way this car handled and steered on a test drive, I picked the CX3 over a subaru crosstrek - an uninspired driving disappointment, by comparison. The CX3 is not quite a utility vehicle. It's more like a station wagon that's a little jacked up higher off the ground and has AWD. It feels powerful with a 2L engine and has good acceleration if you drop the pedal. In the snow, it bites and drives great. Bad weather is no match - snow, ice, rain - it can handle any of that stuff. Several inches of wet snow and going uphill - barely a slip. It's a little beast. On the highway its smooth sailing and very good MPG. You don't get a huge gas tank - max range is about 295-300 miles. Comfortable interior and lots of USB ports and stuff for phones and other junk you want to plug in. the touch screen has good visibility and all the functions work well - good ergonomics with the console dial, voice control, rear camera and steering wheel buttons. The inside climate control is a little wonky - it's not easy to get it just right for some reason. either you get ice cold air or something that doesn't defrost your glass or something that's hot....odd. Sometimes my kid likes to sit in the middle of the back seat when I drive and he's very close to me there - like a parrot on my shoulder - which I'm not crazy about. The back seats are not huge. He says they're comfortable. A USB port or two back there would be cool instead on me having to run a wire from the front. the cargo area is big enough for me to carry 2 hockey equipment bags for both my kids and most other bulky stuff but it's not huge, either, which is something I happily accept for what the car is. It has a small sub-section under the floor so you can make it a little bigger, if you want. Stereo may sometimes have a little buzz if you set the bass all the way up to max. My pet peeve with the CX3 is that the outside back of the car gets FILTHY with road stuff and spray. I suppose a set of mudflaps would fix that. If you're driving on wet and salted roads, the back of the car is coming home covered in a filthy grime of road salt. Not nearly as bad in summer when roads are cleaner. Even a good car wash has trouble eliminating all that filthy grime off the back so there's the Achilles's heel of the CX3. - update - at 40,000 miles needed new tires and new brakes. Mazda just rolled out Android auto and upgraded USB ports for this car at a cost- will update that too. I added Michelin Defender tires to the car and that cut down significant road noise. Car itself is on the noisy side. If you're in the car during a rainstorm, it sounds like you're in a tin can. The handling and performance of the car remains excellent. With top of the line tires on the car, it excels in bad weather handling and is superior on dry roads. Interior holding up well. Stereo buzz was a faulty speaker that Mazda fixed for free so, no more buzz
AWD GT with i-active sense package
kobelco,12/28/2016
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
I live in Minneapolis and wanted a small vehicle with AWD. Choices were between this CX-3 and Subaru Impreza. Bought this car five days ago. I'm writing about initial impressions, will update (if I can) later with more extensive use. Absolutely love this car! Great acceleration, great handling, great mpg. Looks and feels just right. Interior space is an issue though, obviously not the most important factor as I would not have bought the car if it was. With the car seat in the back, there is space for one other person comfortably. Trunk space is the least I've seen in almost any car I can recall. But this is meant to be my commuter car, primarily to be driven around the city. Entertainment screen and control is mostly intuitive, though I had to fiddle around a bit to learn all the aspects that you can control. Interior is snazzy with two-tone stitched leather. Got the remote starter and all weather floor mats from the dealership as well. The price I have mentioned is the walk-out price, including TTL. Update 2017-06-29: It's been now over 6 months and I love this car even more. Getting around 30 mpg, combined. On certain trips I've averaged 40 mpg!! The iActiveSense features are really useful: The adaptive cruise control is something that I don't think I'll drive without in any car. Auto brakes are cool. Lane departure warning is a pain and I've turned that feature off. Update 2018-01-11: After over a year of ownership, I still can't help but smile every time I get behind the wheels of my CX-3, especially after a vacation where I've not driven my car for a few days. Still averaging 30.4 mpg today. Update 2019-07-12: Still loving this after 2 and half years of ownership.
Love my CX3
Julie mikula,06/20/2017
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
This car is amazing. The feel is perfect and the look just as great. I love driving is car all over. It's such a comfort and pleasure. Thanks Mazda.
Fun ride!
Rick,09/23/2019
Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
Just bought with only 8850 actual miles. Car is like brand new! Peppy, corners well, brakes very well, great fuel economy, engine is very quiet, great sounding stereo, sporty looking with cast aluminum wheels, nice red interior accents, love the SkyActiv Technology!
Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
146 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
29 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
146 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
146 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
146 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover13.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Mazda CX-3

Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 Overview

The Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 is offered in the following submodels: CX-3 SUV. Available styles include Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Mazda CX-3?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 Touring is priced between $15,183 and$21,990 with odometer readings between 9897 and58049 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 Grand Touring is priced between $15,500 and$20,998 with odometer readings between 8196 and84039 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 Sport is priced between $14,800 and$18,998 with odometer readings between 14434 and44788 miles.

Which used 2017 Mazda CX-3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Mazda CX-3 for sale near. There are currently 25 used and CPO 2017 CX-3s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,800 and mileage as low as 8196 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Mazda CX-3.

Can't find a used 2017 Mazda CX-3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda CX-3 for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $23,961.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,839.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda CX-3 for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $14,031.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $19,158.

