Coming Fall-Winter 2020

Estimated Price: Starting at $23,000 (estimated)

  • New optional turbocharged four-cylinder
  • Surround-view camera and lane-centering assist added to options list
  • Part of the first CX-30 generation introduced for 2020
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2021 Mazda CX-30 Review
Unnaturally Aspirated
Cameron RogersbyCameron Rogers, Reviews Editor09/17/2020
What is the CX-30?

The Mazda CX-30 is a small SUV that slots between the CX-3 and CX-5 crossovers. Introduced just last year, the CX-30 is renowned for its luxurious interior, comfortable ride and sharp handling. It won't set any land speed records, but the CX-30's four-cylinder engine accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 9 seconds — pretty quick for the class. If you have the need for speed, however, Mazda is gracing the CX-30 with a turbocharged engine for its second year on the market.

The 2021 Mazda CX-30's new turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder develops a stout 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque (250 hp and 320 lb-ft on 93 octane gasoline). The engine's also offered on the Mazda 3, with which the CX-30 shares a platform. Though Mazda hasn't released performance numbers yet, we expect the CX-30 Turbo to be one of the quickest small SUVs. Besides the extra juice, selecting the turbocharged motor adds all-wheel drive to help put the power to the road.

Since it will be the new range-topping model, expect the CX-30 Turbo to debut high-end features not available on other trims. Among these will be two new driving aids — a top-down parking camera and Traffic Jam Assist, which can center the vehicle in its lane at low speeds. While many of these improvements are behind-the-scenes, the CX-30 will have visual signifiers — such as black alloy wheels, black mirror caps and larger tailpipes — that differentiate it from other CX-30s.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Mazda CX-30 is already our favorite small SUV, but the addition of a turbocharged engine for 2021 really puts it over the top. If you're looking for a crossover with a little extra sauce, you should be pleasantly surprised by the 2021 Mazda CX-30.

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Mazda CX-30.

