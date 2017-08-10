Used 2018 Mazda CX-3 for Sale Near Me

657 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
CX-3 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 657 listings
  • 2018 Mazda CX-3 Grand Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-3 Grand Touring

    24,082 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,490

    $2,487 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda CX-3 Sport in Black
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-3 Sport

    12,477 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,400

    $1,882 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda CX-3 Grand Touring in Red
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-3 Grand Touring

    21,352 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,395

    $1,389 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda CX-3 Sport in Black
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-3 Sport

    14,974 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,997

    $1,602 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda CX-3 Sport in Light Blue
    certified

    2018 Mazda CX-3 Sport

    23,637 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,800

    $1,502 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda CX-3 Touring in White
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-3 Touring

    38,041 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $15,889

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda CX-3 Touring in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-3 Touring

    34,564 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,488

    $1,001 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda CX-3 Touring in Red
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-3 Touring

    19,386 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,947

    $1,272 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda CX-3 Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-3 Touring

    24,003 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,997

    $1,381 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda CX-3 Grand Touring in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Mazda CX-3 Grand Touring

    22,923 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,387

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda CX-3 Sport in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-3 Sport

    33,850 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,297

    $1,060 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda CX-3 Touring in Gray
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-3 Touring

    24,865 miles

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda CX-3 Sport in Red
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-3 Sport

    5,850 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,797

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda CX-3 Sport in White
    certified

    2018 Mazda CX-3 Sport

    11,508 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,895

    $887 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda CX-3 Grand Touring in Black
    certified

    2018 Mazda CX-3 Grand Touring

    19,123 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,599

    $1,400 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda CX-3 Touring in White
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-3 Touring

    16,761 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,889

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda CX-3 Sport in Red
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-3 Sport

    20,015 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,624

    $972 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda CX-3 Touring in Black
    used

    2018 Mazda CX-3 Touring

    17,411 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,950

    $782 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mazda CX-3 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 657 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda CX-3
  4. Used 2018 Mazda CX-3

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda CX-3

Read recent reviews for the Mazda CX-3
Overall Consumer Rating
4.318 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (6%)
Great fun for the $$. 2018 Mazda CX-3 Grand Tourin
Dave,10/08/2017
Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
Traded a 2005 Mazda 6 with 110k and was looking at the New 3's with the 2.5l engine but this one caught my eye. Never liked the Crossovers much but this was different. The style is great and the features are what I expected for much more $$ in other brands. For a great run around car this is nirvana. 35+mpg so far, Bose sterio, safety features +++, phone, tablet friendly. Cruising around Vegas in traffic or 70+mph this car is awesome and a lot of Fun. Extremly responsive in city, and quiet on highway which I did not expect. Back seat and cargo are a bit small, but 99% of my driving is alone so no biggie for me. The lack of middle armrest is a bit weird but the center controller is awesome. If you are in the market for a Crossover, Do yourself a treat and give this car a test drive. For 26k you just cant beat it. Zoom Zoom
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mazda
CX-3
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mazda CX-3 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings