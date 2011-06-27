2022 Mazda CX-30
MSRP range: $22,200 - $34,400
2022 Mazda CX-30 video
Top Subcompact SUVs for 2021-2022 | Extra-Small & Easy to Drive – What's Not to Like?
NOTE: This video is about the 2021 Mazda CX-30, but since the 2022 Mazda CX-30 is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
Subcompact SUVs have been gaining in popularity over the last few years. For people who don't need or want the space of a midsize SUV or for those who just want to save a few bucks, a subcompact SUV is a smart and economical choice. These extra-small SUVs maintain that elevated ride height and utility of their larger counterparts, but their smaller size means easier parking and better gas mileage. What's not to like? In this video, Mark Takahashi runs down our choices for the best subcompact SUVs for 2021-2022. From the Subaru Crosstrek, the new Chevy Trailblazer and Hyundai Kona to the more luxurious BMW X1, Audi Q3 and Volvo XC40, Mark gives a breakdown of each pint-sized SUV. What do we like and dislike about each? What should you know about them? How do they rank in each category? Mark explains all. So whether you're a first-time driver, you have a small family or you're just looking for something fun to drive, we've got you covered in this video of the 2021 Top Subcompact SUVs.
FAQ
Is the Mazda CX-30 a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 CX-30 both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the CX-30 has 20.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mazda CX-30. Learn more
Is the Mazda CX-30 reliable?
To determine whether the Mazda CX-30 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the CX-30. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the CX-30's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Mazda CX-30 a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Mazda CX-30 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 CX-30 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Mazda CX-30?
The least-expensive 2022 Mazda CX-30 is the 2022 Mazda CX-30 2.5S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,200.
Other versions include:
- 2.5 Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $30,200
- Turbo Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $32,800
- Turbo Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $34,400
- Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $24,600
- Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,650
- 2.5S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $22,200
- Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $30,500
- Carbon Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $28,290
What are the different models of Mazda CX-30?
If you're interested in the Mazda CX-30, the next question is, which CX-30 model is right for you? CX-30 variants include 2.5 Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Turbo Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Turbo Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A). For a full list of CX-30 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2022 Mazda CX-30 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
- Used Porsche 718 Boxster 2000
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used GMC Envoy 2008
- Used Audi S3 2015
- Used BMW M5 2013
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2008
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD 2019
- Used FIAT 500 2015
- Used Audi A5 2010
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 TT
- 2021 Audi RS 6
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- 2021 Volvo V60
- Volvo V60 Cross Country 2020
- 2022 MINI Convertible
- 2022 BYTON M-Byte News
- Volvo V90 Cross Country 2020
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2021 Lexus RX 450HL
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Crossovers
- Best Trucks
- Best Wagons
- Best Minivans
Other models to consider
- 2021 Ford Bronco
- Ford F-150 2021
- 2022 Ford Escape
- 2022 Ford Edge
- 2021 Ford Expedition
- 2022 Explorer
- Ford Shelby GT500 2021
- 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2020 Ford Fusion
- 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2021
- 2022 CR-V
- 2022 Telluride
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler
- Acura MDX 2022
- 2022 RX 350
- 2021 Cadillac Escalade
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
- 2021 C-HR
- 2022 Highlander
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Automotive News
- Dodge News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Lexus News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Audi News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Volkswagen News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Porsche News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Acura News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Truck News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Tesla News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- BMW News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Lincoln News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
Recommended
- Mitsubishi Mirage 2001 Features Specs
- Used Lexus GX 460 2022
- GMC Sierra 1500 2016 Crew Cab Review
- Isuzu Oasis 1999 Features Specs
- Chevrolet Trax 2018 Review
Other models
- Used Chevrolet Suburban in Upland, CA
- Used Toyota Corolla-Hatchback in Lewisville, TX
- Used Cadillac Escalade-Ext in Rock Hill, SC
- Used Hyundai Santa-Fe in Alameda, CA
- Used BMW 6-Series-Gran-Coupe in Novi, MI
- Used Mini Cooper-Clubman in Santa Cruz, CA
- Used Lexus HS-250H in Fall River, MA
- Used Cadillac Escalade-Ext in Thousand Oaks, CA
- Used BMW X3-M in Fairfield, CA
- Used Lincoln MKC in Newport Beach, CA
- Used Lexus LS-430 in Dearborn, MI
- Used Kia K900 in Longmont, CO
- Used Dodge Charger in Delray Beach, FL
- Used Mercedes-Benz Cla-Class in Conway, AR
- Used Cadillac Escalade-Esv in Lynn, MA
- Used Mini Cooper-Countryman in Encinitas, CA
- Used Lincoln Navigator in Laguna Niguel, CA
- Used Toyota Matrix in South San Francisco, CA
- Used Lexus Ux-250H in Pflugerville, TX