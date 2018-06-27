5 star reviews: 70 %

4 star reviews: 15 %

3 star reviews: 5 %

2 star reviews: 10 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 20 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Best compact SUV by a mile

Jim , 10/17/2018

Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

The Mazda CX-3 handles better than any other car in its class. I test drove five other vehicles including the Mini, and the Mazda was easily the most fun to drive. My fuel economy to date has been excellent, better than expected. Seat comfort is very important to me for long trips, and once again the CX-3 provides very supportive and comfy seats that come very close to my old Volvo. Love this compact SUV and the high end feel inside and out.

5 out of 5 stars, Miata In CRV Wrapper

Oden Hoffer , 06/14/2019

Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

If I had to choose one car for all around purpose, light duty, good gas mileage and over all performance, this car may be the one. I like the color and the fact that it's small, easily cleans and shines well. People have gone out of their way to approach me and praise the paint color. Passengers have complimented me on the ride. More importantly, I find it a comfortable and affordable vehicle to drive thus far. It is easy to enter and depart from. Front seats feel roomy for a small vehicle. In the GTX which I purchased is very comfortable and fairly quiet. The family enjoys the sun roof and riding environment and experience. I chose this vehicle because it was obtainable in my price range with an upscale package that included some accessories that are missing on many more expensive cars. Navigation, Lane Change Assist, Gravity Assist, Back-up camera with warning assist is just a part of the package. I have a twenty year old Miata and just replaced tires, brakes and plugs on it. It is still very dependable, but smaller and more cramped. I like the CX3 seating better for long trips. It is quieter than Miata, not quiet as good in corners, but darn close. I normally get better gas mileage with CX3 because I am more relaxed while driving. I like having the sport size platform of Miata, with some added head room and a little more living space. Although I average 31mpg, I often find my gas mileage about 41mpg. It seems best during sustained speeds of 60mph or less. Average mileage decreases with speeds over seventy. Twenty-seven miles per gallon is sill okay for speeds between seventy and eighty. Most of my driving is on rural roads.

5 out of 5 stars, What a fun to drive, safe little crossover

JTS , 12/08/2018

Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

I've owned my CX3 for several months now and I find myself enjoying the drive more and more. Sure its small but you should know that in research. Test drive it. The car fits my family needs just fine. I'm 6' 2", my wife if 5' 4" and I have a 3.5 year old. A front facing car seat provide comfortable space for my wife and daughter. That was going to be the deal breaker. I wanted a small, fun car that I could drive in the winter. Already I've snagged a few small parking spots that others dare not. I've been averaging 33 MPG overall. Many times I hit 34/35 mpg for long drives. The car is responsive with the suspension being the start in my book. I like the slightly stiff feel which give an athletic sportiness. Also driving around the city it has a decent amount of pickup and just feels zippy. Flat out acceleration is not going to take your breadth away however. I just opted for the $399 android auto/apple car play upgrade which I consider a must. The entertainment now is complete and I used Waze and Spotify a lot. The trunk is quite small but I've managed regular grocery runs. This car is my commuter and option to take to Mt Rainier with AWD. I think the buyer should be in the marker for a small commuter, fun to drive that can seat adults in the back only on few occasions. Oh yeah and it happens to be the best looking small crossover period.

5 out of 5 stars, Happy with my choice!

Kelsey , 01/15/2019

Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

I chose this car because of the price (especially 0% apr), AWD and comfort while driving. I dont have kids nor much use for my back seat, so the small backseat area doesnt affect me at all, and with the seats down there can be plenty of storage space. I haven't had any problems yet with the rain or snow, and feel much safer driving in those conditions than I did in my Prius! My one complaint is the small gas tank - although I get good gas mileage I find myself stopping to fill up for often than I would like. I love my seat warmers, climate control, bluetooth functions, safety and design of my CX-3.

Write a review

See all 20 reviews