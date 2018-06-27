2019 Mazda CX-3
What’s new
- Mild styling updates
- Slightly more powerful engine
- A center armrest and bin are now standard
- Advanced safety features are available across all trims
- Part of the first CX-3 generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Attractive and comfortable interior
- Engaging driving experience
- Impressive fuel economy for a crossover
- Good selection of available driver aids and active safety features
- Below-average cargo space
- Cramped rear seat
- Suspension tuning may be too firm for some
Which CX-3 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
Admittedly, we have somewhat low expectations for the subcompact crossover class. For the most part, this new segment is associated with awkward styling and lukewarm performance. Yet the 2019 Mazda CX-3 is a standout for its evocative exterior design and sporty driving dynamics. Holding it back, however, is its relatively small backseat accommodations and limited cargo capacity.
For the 2019 model year, the CX-3 gets a minor refreshening that adds a center armrest bin and electronic parking brake that result in more space for your personal items. There's also a slight increase in power, and Mazda claims to have reduced noise and vibrations, too. Combined with strong fuel economy numbers and a comprehensive list of available advanced safety features, the 2019 Mazda CX-3 deserves your consideration in an ever-growing class.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Mazda CX-3 as one of Edmunds' Best Small SUVs for this year.
2019 Mazda CX-3 models
The five-passenger 2019 Mazda CX-3 is offered in three trim levels: Sport, Touring and Grand Touring. All models are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (148 horsepower, 146 pound-feet of torque) that is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is available on all trims.
Standard features for the base Sport trim include 16-inch alloy wheels, a roof spoiler, remote keyless entry, cruise control, a six-way manually adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, automatic emergency telematics, a 7-inch touchscreen, the Mazda Connect infotainment system, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, two USB ports, and a six-speaker audio system with internet streaming radio apps. Advanced safety features include frontal collision warning with automatic braking (below 19 mph), blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
The Touring trim adds 18-inch wheels, heated mirrors, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, piano black exterior trim, keyless entry and ignition, automatic climate control, simulated leather and cloth upholstery, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an overhead console with sunglasses holder.
The range-topping Grand Touring trim tops it off with adaptive headlights, a sunroof, LED exterior lighting, chrome exterior trim, paddle shifters, a head-up display, full leather upholstery, a cargo cover, a navigation system, and a seven-speaker Bose premium audio system with satellite and HD radio. Advanced safety features include adaptive cruise control with full-speed range, forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning and automatic high beams.
All of the safety features are available as options on supporting trims, as are some other items. Available on the Grand Touring trim only is the Premium package that adds a power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support, driver-seat memory functions, a heated steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a traffic sign reader.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|6.5
|Technology
|7.0
Driving7.5
Acceleration7.5
Braking7.5
Steering9.5
Handling8.0
Drivability6.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort7.0
Ride comfort9.0
Noise & vibration6.5
Climate control7.5
Interior8.5
Ease of use9.0
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position9.0
Roominess7.5
Visibility8.0
Quality9.0
Utility6.5
Small-item storage6.5
Cargo space6.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Technology7.0
Smartphone integration5.5
Driver aids7.0
Voice control8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mazda CX-3.
Most helpful consumer reviews
The Mazda CX-3 handles better than any other car in its class. I test drove five other vehicles including the Mini, and the Mazda was easily the most fun to drive. My fuel economy to date has been excellent, better than expected. Seat comfort is very important to me for long trips, and once again the CX-3 provides very supportive and comfy seats that come very close to my old Volvo. Love this compact SUV and the high end feel inside and out.
If I had to choose one car for all around purpose, light duty, good gas mileage and over all performance, this car may be the one. I like the color and the fact that it's small, easily cleans and shines well. People have gone out of their way to approach me and praise the paint color. Passengers have complimented me on the ride. More importantly, I find it a comfortable and affordable vehicle to drive thus far. It is easy to enter and depart from. Front seats feel roomy for a small vehicle. In the GTX which I purchased is very comfortable and fairly quiet. The family enjoys the sun roof and riding environment and experience. I chose this vehicle because it was obtainable in my price range with an upscale package that included some accessories that are missing on many more expensive cars. Navigation, Lane Change Assist, Gravity Assist, Back-up camera with warning assist is just a part of the package. I have a twenty year old Miata and just replaced tires, brakes and plugs on it. It is still very dependable, but smaller and more cramped. I like the CX3 seating better for long trips. It is quieter than Miata, not quiet as good in corners, but darn close. I normally get better gas mileage with CX3 because I am more relaxed while driving. I like having the sport size platform of Miata, with some added head room and a little more living space. Although I average 31mpg, I often find my gas mileage about 41mpg. It seems best during sustained speeds of 60mph or less. Average mileage decreases with speeds over seventy. Twenty-seven miles per gallon is sill okay for speeds between seventy and eighty. Most of my driving is on rural roads.
I've owned my CX3 for several months now and I find myself enjoying the drive more and more. Sure its small but you should know that in research. Test drive it. The car fits my family needs just fine. I'm 6' 2", my wife if 5' 4" and I have a 3.5 year old. A front facing car seat provide comfortable space for my wife and daughter. That was going to be the deal breaker. I wanted a small, fun car that I could drive in the winter. Already I've snagged a few small parking spots that others dare not. I've been averaging 33 MPG overall. Many times I hit 34/35 mpg for long drives. The car is responsive with the suspension being the start in my book. I like the slightly stiff feel which give an athletic sportiness. Also driving around the city it has a decent amount of pickup and just feels zippy. Flat out acceleration is not going to take your breadth away however. I just opted for the $399 android auto/apple car play upgrade which I consider a must. The entertainment now is complete and I used Waze and Spotify a lot. The trunk is quite small but I've managed regular grocery runs. This car is my commuter and option to take to Mt Rainier with AWD. I think the buyer should be in the marker for a small commuter, fun to drive that can seat adults in the back only on few occasions. Oh yeah and it happens to be the best looking small crossover period.
I chose this car because of the price (especially 0% apr), AWD and comfort while driving. I dont have kids nor much use for my back seat, so the small backseat area doesnt affect me at all, and with the seats down there can be plenty of storage space. I haven't had any problems yet with the rain or snow, and feel much safer driving in those conditions than I did in my Prius! My one complaint is the small gas tank - although I get good gas mileage I find myself stopping to fill up for often than I would like. I love my seat warmers, climate control, bluetooth functions, safety and design of my CX-3.
Features & Specs
|Sport 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$21,790
|MPG
|27 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|148 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Touring 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$23,875
|MPG
|27 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|148 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Sport 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$20,390
|MPG
|29 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|148 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Touring 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$22,475
|MPG
|29 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|148 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite CX-3 safety features:
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Warns if a vehicle is lurking in your blind spot and beeps if you signal a lane change in that direction.
- Smart Brake Support
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes automatically if the driver does not respond in time.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts the driver if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane without signaling.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|13.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mazda CX-3 vs. the competition
Mazda CX-3 vs. Honda HR-V
Even though the Mazda CX-3 and the Honda HR-V start with the same subcompact crossover formula, many of their strengths seem diametrically opposed to each other. The CX-3 delivers sporty and responsive driving dynamics that contrast with the HR-V's lazy acceleration. On the other hand, the Honda gains an advantage for its larger rear-seat accommodations and cargo capacity.
Mazda CX-3 vs. Toyota C-HR
The Toyota C-HR features aggressive styling, but its lack of power and resulting slow acceleration run counter to its appearance. Compared to the Mazda CX-3, the C-HR gains an advantage with its standard safety features list and larger cargo capacity, but it comes up short in terms of infotainment and it's not available with all-wheel drive. Despite the Mazda CX-3's areas of disadvantage, we think shoppers will still be happier with it.
Mazda CX-3 vs. Hyundai Kona
The new Hyundai Kona is rather style-challenged on its own. Parked next to the alluring Mazda CX-3, the Kona may seem downright jarring. That said, the Hyundai Kona with its turbocharged engine is even more engaging than the sporty CX-3. On top of that, it delivers a lot of features for the money and gains an advantage with its generous warranty coverage.
FAQ
Is the Mazda CX-3 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Mazda CX-3?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mazda CX-3:
- Mild styling updates
- Slightly more powerful engine
- A center armrest and bin are now standard
- Advanced safety features are available across all trims
- Part of the first CX-3 generation introduced for 2016
Is the Mazda CX-3 reliable?
Is the 2019 Mazda CX-3 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Mazda CX-3?
The least-expensive 2019 Mazda CX-3 is the 2019 Mazda CX-3 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,390.
Other versions include:
- Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $21,790
- Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $23,875
- Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $20,390
- Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $22,475
- Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,145
- Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,745
What are the different models of Mazda CX-3?
More about the 2019 Mazda CX-3
The five-passenger Mazda CX-3 receives a slight refresh for 2019, adding more enticement for an already strong choice among subcompact crossovers. All models are powered by a 148-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission that drives to front wheels. All-wheel drive is available on all trims as an option.
Standard feature highlights for the base Sport trim include 16-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, cloth upholstery, automatic emergency telematics, a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen, a rearview camera, internet-streaming radio apps and a USB audio input. You also get forward collision warning with automatic braking (below 19 mph), blind-spot monitoring and a rear cross-traffic alert system.
The Touring trim adds 18-inch wheels, heated mirrors, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry and ignition, automatic climate control, synthetic leather and cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and an overhead console with sunglasses holder.
The top-of-the-line Grand Touring features adaptive headlights, a sunroof, LED exterior lighting, paddle shifters, a head-up display, leather upholstery, a cargo cover, a navigation system and a Bose premium audio system with satellite and HD radio. Adaptive cruise control with full-speed range and frontal collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning and automatic high beams are also included and available on supporting trims as packaged options.
The Grand Touring trim is also eligible for the Premium package, which brings a power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support, driver-seat memory functions, a heated steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a traffic sign reader.
Compared to other subcompact crossovers, the 2019 Mazda CX-3 is competitively priced for the number of features you get. It gains an advantage with its sporty driving dynamics and evocative styling — both of which are rarities in the class. Holding it back is its relative lack of rear-seat and cargo space. Check out all of the tools and information on Edmunds to see which one is right for you.
2019 Mazda CX-3 Overview
The 2019 Mazda CX-3 is offered in the following submodels: CX-3 SUV. Available styles include Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Mazda CX-3?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mazda CX-3 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 CX-3 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 CX-3.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mazda CX-3 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 CX-3 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Mazda CX-3?
Which 2019 Mazda CX-3s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Mazda CX-3 for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2019 CX-3s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $26,985 and mileage as low as 1 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Mazda CX-3.
Can't find a new 2019 Mazda CX-3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mazda CX-3 for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,951.
Find a new Mazda for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,454.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Mazda CX-3?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mazda lease specials
