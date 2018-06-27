  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(20)
2019 Mazda CX-3

What’s new

  • Mild styling updates
  • Slightly more powerful engine
  • A center armrest and bin are now standard
  • Advanced safety features are available across all trims
  • Part of the first CX-3 generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Attractive and comfortable interior
  • Engaging driving experience
  • Impressive fuel economy for a crossover
  • Good selection of available driver aids and active safety features
  • Below-average cargo space
  • Cramped rear seat
  • Suspension tuning may be too firm for some
MSRP Starting at
$20,390
Build & price

Which CX-3 does Edmunds recommend?

Now that advanced safety features are available throughout the CX-3 lineup, the base Sport trim will likely satisfy most shoppers. Previously, these items were only offered with the top Grand Touring trim. The Touring trim represents a pleasant middle ground with its added convenience features such as keyless ignition and heated front seats, but the price increase compared to the Sport is significant.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

Admittedly, we have somewhat low expectations for the subcompact crossover class. For the most part, this new segment is associated with awkward styling and lukewarm performance. Yet the 2019 Mazda CX-3 is a standout for its evocative exterior design and sporty driving dynamics. Holding it back, however, is its relatively small backseat accommodations and limited cargo capacity.

For the 2019 model year, the CX-3 gets a minor refreshening that adds a center armrest bin and electronic parking brake that result in more space for your personal items. There's also a slight increase in power, and Mazda claims to have reduced noise and vibrations, too. Combined with strong fuel economy numbers and a comprehensive list of available advanced safety features, the 2019 Mazda CX-3 deserves your consideration in an ever-growing class.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Mazda CX-3 as one of Edmunds' Best Small SUVs for this year.

2019 Mazda CX-3 models

The five-passenger 2019 Mazda CX-3 is offered in three trim levels: Sport, Touring and Grand Touring. All models are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (148 horsepower, 146 pound-feet of torque) that is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is available on all trims.

Standard features for the base Sport trim include 16-inch alloy wheels, a roof spoiler, remote keyless entry, cruise control, a six-way manually adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, automatic emergency telematics, a 7-inch touchscreen, the Mazda Connect infotainment system, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, two USB ports, and a six-speaker audio system with internet streaming radio apps. Advanced safety features include frontal collision warning with automatic braking (below 19 mph), blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

The Touring trim adds 18-inch wheels, heated mirrors, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, piano black exterior trim, keyless entry and ignition, automatic climate control, simulated leather and cloth upholstery, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an overhead console with sunglasses holder.

The range-topping Grand Touring trim tops it off with adaptive headlights, a sunroof, LED exterior lighting, chrome exterior trim, paddle shifters, a head-up display, full leather upholstery, a cargo cover, a navigation system, and a seven-speaker Bose premium audio system with satellite and HD radio. Advanced safety features include adaptive cruise control with full-speed range, forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning and automatic high beams.

All of the safety features are available as options on supporting trims, as are some other items. Available on the Grand Touring trim only is the Premium package that adds a power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support, driver-seat memory functions, a heated steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a traffic sign reader.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Mazda CX-3 Grand Touring (2.0L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.6 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior8.5
Utility6.5
Technology7.0

Driving

7.5
No one expects a small, entry-level crossover to be a performance machine, but Mazda has imbued the CX-3 with exceptionally sharp steering and a nice balance of attributes. Only its too-tall gearing and meek tires prevent a more engaging drive.

Acceleration

7.5
Power is more than adequate for typical city driving, and the CX-3 has no issues merging with highway traffic. But passing on the highway, or even maintaining speed on longer uphill grades, requires near maximum throttle.

Braking

7.5
The brakes are smooth around town, and the pedal is easy to modulate for harder stops. Panic stops during testing revealed a very noisy anti-lock braking system. Braking distance from 60 mph was 127 feet, which is on par for the class.

Steering

9.5
The CX-3 has nearly ideal steering. It's well-weighted and direct. Steering effort builds just off-center and gets incrementally weightier as the steering angle increases, but it's still manageable at slow speeds. The steering wheel rim is nicely contoured, too.

Handling

8.0
Mazda's compact crossover is agile and communicative. Turn-in is crisp and accurate, and the CX-3 is easy to guide around turns. But the tires protest audibly even at very modest speeds, putting a damper on how much fun you could have on a deserted winding road.

Drivability

6.5
The tall gearing in the six-speed transmission isn't well aligned with the mild power output from this engine, which is especially obvious when attempting to pass at highway speeds. There's a Sport mode rocker switch to sharpen throttle response, and the paddle shifters are a welcome touch.

Comfort

8.0
The CX-3 has a comfortable and stylish cabin — for front passengers, anyway. Its best-in-class ride is countered by an abundance of engine and road noise, but neither of those factors is enough to be a deal-breaker. Cramped rear passengers might throw in the towel after 30 minutes.

Seat comfort

7.0
Most people will find the front seats of the CX-3 agreeable and comfortable, though the seats come up a bit short on thigh and back support for larger-framed folks. The CX-3's compact footprint hurts rear-seat legroom.

Ride comfort

9.0
The Mazda really distinguishes itself in the class in ride comfort. The suspension tuning is firm but compliant. Body control is excellent for the class, and everything from speed bumps to high-speed freeway dips are smoothed out beautifully. Likewise, broken pavement doesn't really faze this Mazda.

Noise & vibration

6.5
Wind noise isolation is good, even at elevated speeds, but imperfect roads introduce a fair amount of road noise into the cabin. But even that pales next to the racket the engine makes under hard acceleration. Vibrations are minimal, even over broken pavement.

Climate control

7.5
Climate control systems don't get much more clear than this, with three easy-to-turn knobs and no digital interface to go through. Cabin temperatures are well regulated. Airflow for the passenger is good, but the driver's vents aren't adjustable enough — they blow air mainly on the driver's hands.

Interior

8.5
From an excellent driving position to good visibility and simple controls, nearly everything a driver wants is readily at hand in the CX-3. The tight rear seat is one of the cabin's few weak points.

Ease of use

9.0
A clean and minimalistic approach puts all controls within the driver's reach. The center display has touchscreen ability and doesn't wash out in sunlight. You can also control the screen with an easy-to-use knob near the shifter.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
Most people will find it easy to step into the CX-3 because it sits higher than a sedan of the same size. Its front doors are short but open wide, allowing easy access even in tight parking spots. Rear passengers, especially adults, will have a more difficult experience due to limited legroom.

Driving position

9.0
Finding an agreeable driving position is quick and easy thanks to a tilt-and-telescoping wheel and a fairly adjustable seat. The controls all fall readily to hand. It's clear Mazda has made driving the No. 1 priority.

Roominess

7.5
Front passengers enjoy a relatively spacious interior, with ample shoulder room and legroom as well as room around the driver's hands. Adults seated in the rear have fairly tight legroom, especially if the front passengers are tall. Children should have enough room back there, though.

Visibility

8.0
Thanks to a low hood and thin roof pillars, visibility is generous when looking forward. The short overall length of the CX-3 means the passenger seat can obstruct over-the-shoulder visibility, but the outside mirrors are correctly sized. Rear visibility is adequate.

Quality

9.0
Inside and out, the CX-3 has good, consistent panel gaps. Our test CX-3 was essentially rattle-free. Mazda's generous use of simulated suede and high-quality leather on most of its touch points is uncommon among subcompact SUVs. It's easily the most premium-feeling vehicle in the class.

Utility

6.5
The smaller the vehicle, the less space it will inherently have. But the CX-3's stylish short rear overhang sacrifices already precious cargo room. This could turn off buyers who are looking for more practicality. Interior storage is mediocre.

Small-item storage

6.5
Front passengers get bins in the center console that can double as cupholders but not as very good ones — cans and bottles rattle about constantly. There's a tray for cellphone storage but it's frustratingly small. Rear passengers get small door pockets.

Cargo space

6.0
Trunk space is a bit on the tight side, even for this class of vehicle. That said, folding the rear seats from the trunk is easy to do since the latch on the seatback is within arm's length. The rear seats don't fold completely flat.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
LATCH anchors are visible and easy to access. Larger child seats might require that the front seats slide forward a bit to fit, but access through the rear doors is good for installation and removal.

Technology

7.0
With its intuitive and flexible infotainment interface, along with many driver assistance features, the CX-3 should have great scores. But a lack of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility and low-power USB ports are a bit of a turnoff.

Smartphone integration

5.5
Neither Apple CarPlay nor Android Auto is supported — one of the last areas where Mazda lags some competitors. Connecting to Bluetooth is consistent but takes longer than expected. The USB ports are low-power and barely charge a modern phone.

Driver aids

7.0
Adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and a collision mitigation braking system are all standard on the Grand Touring trim. Street sign recognition can be added with the Premium package. We found the blind-spot monitoring system to be a bit overreactive.

Voice control

8.0
The voice control system seems to be totally based around natural speech recognition. It's fairly good at destination entry, making calls and tuning to terrestrial radio stations or Bluetooth audio.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mazda CX-3.

5 star reviews: 70%
4 star reviews: 15%
3 star reviews: 5%
2 star reviews: 10%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 20 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Best compact SUV by a mile
Jim,
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

The Mazda CX-3 handles better than any other car in its class. I test drove five other vehicles including the Mini, and the Mazda was easily the most fun to drive. My fuel economy to date has been excellent, better than expected. Seat comfort is very important to me for long trips, and once again the CX-3 provides very supportive and comfy seats that come very close to my old Volvo. Love this compact SUV and the high end feel inside and out.

5 out of 5 stars, Miata In CRV Wrapper
Oden Hoffer,
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

If I had to choose one car for all around purpose, light duty, good gas mileage and over all performance, this car may be the one. I like the color and the fact that it's small, easily cleans and shines well. People have gone out of their way to approach me and praise the paint color. Passengers have complimented me on the ride. More importantly, I find it a comfortable and affordable vehicle to drive thus far. It is easy to enter and depart from. Front seats feel roomy for a small vehicle. In the GTX which I purchased is very comfortable and fairly quiet. The family enjoys the sun roof and riding environment and experience. I chose this vehicle because it was obtainable in my price range with an upscale package that included some accessories that are missing on many more expensive cars. Navigation, Lane Change Assist, Gravity Assist, Back-up camera with warning assist is just a part of the package. I have a twenty year old Miata and just replaced tires, brakes and plugs on it. It is still very dependable, but smaller and more cramped. I like the CX3 seating better for long trips. It is quieter than Miata, not quiet as good in corners, but darn close. I normally get better gas mileage with CX3 because I am more relaxed while driving. I like having the sport size platform of Miata, with some added head room and a little more living space. Although I average 31mpg, I often find my gas mileage about 41mpg. It seems best during sustained speeds of 60mph or less. Average mileage decreases with speeds over seventy. Twenty-seven miles per gallon is sill okay for speeds between seventy and eighty. Most of my driving is on rural roads.

5 out of 5 stars, What a fun to drive, safe little crossover
JTS,
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

I've owned my CX3 for several months now and I find myself enjoying the drive more and more. Sure its small but you should know that in research. Test drive it. The car fits my family needs just fine. I'm 6' 2", my wife if 5' 4" and I have a 3.5 year old. A front facing car seat provide comfortable space for my wife and daughter. That was going to be the deal breaker. I wanted a small, fun car that I could drive in the winter. Already I've snagged a few small parking spots that others dare not. I've been averaging 33 MPG overall. Many times I hit 34/35 mpg for long drives. The car is responsive with the suspension being the start in my book. I like the slightly stiff feel which give an athletic sportiness. Also driving around the city it has a decent amount of pickup and just feels zippy. Flat out acceleration is not going to take your breadth away however. I just opted for the $399 android auto/apple car play upgrade which I consider a must. The entertainment now is complete and I used Waze and Spotify a lot. The trunk is quite small but I've managed regular grocery runs. This car is my commuter and option to take to Mt Rainier with AWD. I think the buyer should be in the marker for a small commuter, fun to drive that can seat adults in the back only on few occasions. Oh yeah and it happens to be the best looking small crossover period.

5 out of 5 stars, Happy with my choice!
Kelsey,
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

I chose this car because of the price (especially 0% apr), AWD and comfort while driving. I dont have kids nor much use for my back seat, so the small backseat area doesnt affect me at all, and with the seats down there can be plenty of storage space. I haven't had any problems yet with the rain or snow, and feel much safer driving in those conditions than I did in my Prius! My one complaint is the small gas tank - although I get good gas mileage I find myself stopping to fill up for often than I would like. I love my seat warmers, climate control, bluetooth functions, safety and design of my CX-3.

Write a review

See all 20 reviews

Features & Specs

See all 2019 Mazda CX-3 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite CX-3 safety features:

Blind Spot Monitor
Warns if a vehicle is lurking in your blind spot and beeps if you signal a lane change in that direction.
Smart Brake Support
Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes automatically if the driver does not respond in time.
Lane Departure Warning
Alerts the driver if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane without signaling.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover13.8%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Mazda CX-3 vs. the competition

Mazda CX-3 vs. Honda HR-V

Even though the Mazda CX-3 and the Honda HR-V start with the same subcompact crossover formula, many of their strengths seem diametrically opposed to each other. The CX-3 delivers sporty and responsive driving dynamics that contrast with the HR-V's lazy acceleration. On the other hand, the Honda gains an advantage for its larger rear-seat accommodations and cargo capacity.

Compare Mazda CX-3 & Honda HR-V features

Mazda CX-3 vs. Toyota C-HR

The Toyota C-HR features aggressive styling, but its lack of power and resulting slow acceleration run counter to its appearance. Compared to the Mazda CX-3, the C-HR gains an advantage with its standard safety features list and larger cargo capacity, but it comes up short in terms of infotainment and it's not available with all-wheel drive. Despite the Mazda CX-3's areas of disadvantage, we think shoppers will still be happier with it.

Compare Mazda CX-3 & Toyota C-HR features

Mazda CX-3 vs. Hyundai Kona

The new Hyundai Kona is rather style-challenged on its own. Parked next to the alluring Mazda CX-3, the Kona may seem downright jarring. That said, the Hyundai Kona with its turbocharged engine is even more engaging than the sporty CX-3. On top of that, it delivers a lot of features for the money and gains an advantage with its generous warranty coverage.

Compare Mazda CX-3 & Hyundai Kona features

FAQ

Is the Mazda CX-3 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 CX-3 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.6 out of 10. You probably care about Mazda CX-3 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the CX-3 gets an EPA-estimated 29 mpg to 31 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the CX-3 ranges from 12.4 to 9.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mazda CX-3. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Mazda CX-3?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mazda CX-3:

  • Mild styling updates
  • Slightly more powerful engine
  • A center armrest and bin are now standard
  • Advanced safety features are available across all trims
  • Part of the first CX-3 generation introduced for 2016
Learn more

Is the Mazda CX-3 reliable?

To determine whether the Mazda CX-3 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the CX-3. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the CX-3's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles.

Is the 2019 Mazda CX-3 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Mazda CX-3 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 CX-3 and gave it a 7.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 CX-3 is a good car for you.

How much should I pay for a 2019 Mazda CX-3?

The least-expensive 2019 Mazda CX-3 is the 2019 Mazda CX-3 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,390.

Other versions include:

  • Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $21,790
  • Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $23,875
  • Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $20,390
  • Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $22,475
  • Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,145
  • Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,745
Learn more

What are the different models of Mazda CX-3?

If you're interested in the Mazda CX-3, the next question is, which CX-3 model is right for you? CX-3 variants include Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A).

More about the 2019 Mazda CX-3

The five-passenger Mazda CX-3 receives a slight refresh for 2019, adding more enticement for an already strong choice among subcompact crossovers. All models are powered by a 148-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission that drives to front wheels. All-wheel drive is available on all trims as an option.

Standard feature highlights for the base Sport trim include 16-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, cloth upholstery, automatic emergency telematics, a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen, a rearview camera, internet-streaming radio apps and a USB audio input. You also get forward collision warning with automatic braking (below 19 mph), blind-spot monitoring and a rear cross-traffic alert system.

The Touring trim adds 18-inch wheels, heated mirrors, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry and ignition, automatic climate control, synthetic leather and cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and an overhead console with sunglasses holder.

The top-of-the-line Grand Touring features adaptive headlights, a sunroof, LED exterior lighting, paddle shifters, a head-up display, leather upholstery, a cargo cover, a navigation system and a Bose premium audio system with satellite and HD radio. Adaptive cruise control with full-speed range and frontal collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning and automatic high beams are also included and available on supporting trims as packaged options.

The Grand Touring trim is also eligible for the Premium package, which brings a power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support, driver-seat memory functions, a heated steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a traffic sign reader.

Compared to other subcompact crossovers, the 2019 Mazda CX-3 is competitively priced for the number of features you get. It gains an advantage with its sporty driving dynamics and evocative styling — both of which are rarities in the class. Holding it back is its relative lack of rear-seat and cargo space. Check out all of the tools and information on Edmunds to see which one is right for you.

2019 Mazda CX-3 Overview

The 2019 Mazda CX-3 is offered in the following submodels: CX-3 SUV. Available styles include Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Mazda CX-3?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mazda CX-3 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 CX-3 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 CX-3.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mazda CX-3 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 CX-3 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Mazda CX-3?

Which 2019 Mazda CX-3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Mazda CX-3 for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2019 CX-3s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $26,985 and mileage as low as 1 miles.

Can't find a new 2019 Mazda CX-3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Mazda CX-3 for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,951.

Find a new Mazda for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,454.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Mazda CX-3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials

