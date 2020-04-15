2020 Mazda CX-3 Review

If popular small SUVs such as the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5 are too big or expensive, going with an extra-small SUV can be a great way to downsize. The 2020 Mazda CX-3 is a solid choice in that class. In particular, it sets itself apart from the rest with attractive styling, sporty driving manners, respectable fuel economy figures, and a long list of features. For 2020, the CX-3 is only available in a singular Sport trim as opposed to last year's four choices. With this one model, you get plenty of advanced safety features as well as a few driver assistants. Still, the CX-3 has some inherent drawbacks, such as a below-average cargo space and tight rear seating. As much as we like the CX-3, we suggest cross-shopping it against the top-rated Hyundai Kona, the roomier Honda HR-V or the Kia Soul.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.7 / 10

Mazda has gone to great lengths to give the CX-3 a premium look and feel that's beyond the norm. It has first-rate steering, praiseworthy handling and ride quality, and a cabin that looks grown-up. Though the CX-3 is shy on cargo and rear-seat space, its style and value might just make up for that.

How does it drive? 7.5

Power is more than adequate for typical city driving, and the CX-3 has no issues merging with highway traffic. But once up to speed, passing on the highway, or even maintaining speed on longer uphill grades, requires near maximum throttle.



Despite the lack of power, the CX-3 remains one of the better cars to drive in the class. The CX-3's steering makes it easy to guide through fast, flowing turns. But the tires howl even at very modest cornering speeds, putting a damper on how much fun you can have on a deserted winding road.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

The Mazda really distinguishes itself in the class thanks to its firm but compliant suspension. Body control is excellent for the class, and everything from speed bumps to high-speed highway dips are dispatched beautifully. Likewise, broken pavement doesn't really faze the Mazda.



Most people will find the front seats of the CX-3 agreeable and comfortable, though the seats come up a bit short on thigh and back support for larger-framed folks. Imperfect roads introduce a fair amount of road noise into the cabin. But that pales next to the noise the engine makes under hard acceleration.

How’s the interior? 8.5

A clean and minimalistic approach puts all controls within the driver's reach. The center display has touchscreen ability, and it's also controllable by an easy-to-use knob near the shifter. The screen thankfully doesn't wash out in sunlight. Thanks to a low hood and thin roof pillars, visibility is generous when you're looking forward. Rear visibility is adequate.



Front passengers enjoy a relatively spacious interior with ample shoulder and legroom as well as room around the driver's hands. Adults seated in the rear have fairly tight legroom, especially if the front passengers are tall. But children should have enough room back there.

How’s the tech? 7.5

The CX-3 is at or near the top of the class with its intuitive and flexible infotainment interface, along with driver assistance niceties such as traffic-adaptive cruise control. There's no native navigation system, but Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard equipment. With better integration with your phone and more natural voice control, we prefer these alternatives to the navigation systems in other Mazdas anyway.

How’s the storage? 6.5

Cargo space behind the rear seats is a bit on the tight side, even for this class of vehicle. That said, folding the rear seats from the cargo area is easy to do as the latch on the seatback is within arm's length. The rear seats don't fold completely flat but still go quite low.



Front passengers get bins in the center console that can double as cupholders, but not as very good ones — cans and bottles rattle about constantly. There's a tray for cellphone storage, but it's frustratingly small for the latest phones.



As for child duty, the CX-3's rear car-seat anchors are visible and easy to access. You'll need to slide the front seats forward a bit to fit a rear-facing safety seat, but access through the rear doors is good for installation and removal.

How economical is it? 7.5

The EPA estimates the front-wheel-drive CX-3 will get 31 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which is on par with competitors from Honda and Hyundai. With all-wheel drive, that number drops to 29 mpg. On our 115-mile mixed driving evaluation route, our front-wheel-drive CX-3 test vehicle returned 31 mpg.

Is it a good value? 8.0

While most small crossovers echo their subcompact car roots with swaths of hard plastic and uninspired styling, Mazda has decided that small vehicles don't have to look or feel inexpensive. It's easily the most premium-feeling vehicle in the class. Overall, the CX-3 easily justifies its cost.

Which CX-3 does Edmunds recommend?

The 2020 Mazda CX-3 is now only available in the Sport trim level with no options. Essentially you only need to choose a color and decide if you want all-wheel drive.

Mazda CX-3 models

The 2020 Mazda CX-3 is a subcompact SUV that is offered in a single Sport trim level.