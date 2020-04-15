  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.7 / 10
2020 Mazda CX-3

#4 X-Small SUV

What's new

  • The CX-3 lineup has been reduced to only the Sport trim
  • Many more standard advanced safety features
  • Added convenience features including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Part of the first CX-3 generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Attractive and comfortable interior
  • Engaging driving experience
  • Impressive fuel economy for a crossover
  • Good selection of available driver aids and active safety features
  • Below-average cargo space
  • Cramped rear seat
  • Suspension tuning could be too firm for some
Mazda CX-3 for Sale
See all for sale

2020 Mazda CX-3 Review

If popular small SUVs such as the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5 are too big or expensive, going with an extra-small SUV can be a great way to downsize. The 2020 Mazda CX-3 is a solid choice in that class. In particular, it sets itself apart from the rest with attractive styling, sporty driving manners, respectable fuel economy figures, and a long list of features.

For 2020, the CX-3 is only available in a singular Sport trim as opposed to last year's four choices. With this one model, you get plenty of advanced safety features as well as a few driver assistants. Still, the CX-3 has some inherent drawbacks, such as a below-average cargo space and tight rear seating. As much as we like the CX-3, we suggest cross-shopping it against the top-rated Hyundai Kona, the roomier Honda HR-V or the Kia Soul.

Edmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.7 / 10
Mazda has gone to great lengths to give the CX-3 a premium look and feel that's beyond the norm. It has first-rate steering, praiseworthy handling and ride quality, and a cabin that looks grown-up. Though the CX-3 is shy on cargo and rear-seat space, its style and value might just make up for that.

How does it drive?

7.5
Power is more than adequate for typical city driving, and the CX-3 has no issues merging with highway traffic. But once up to speed, passing on the highway, or even maintaining speed on longer uphill grades, requires near maximum throttle.

Despite the lack of power, the CX-3 remains one of the better cars to drive in the class. The CX-3's steering makes it easy to guide through fast, flowing turns. But the tires howl even at very modest cornering speeds, putting a damper on how much fun you can have on a deserted winding road.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
The Mazda really distinguishes itself in the class thanks to its firm but compliant suspension. Body control is excellent for the class, and everything from speed bumps to high-speed highway dips are dispatched beautifully. Likewise, broken pavement doesn't really faze the Mazda.

Most people will find the front seats of the CX-3 agreeable and comfortable, though the seats come up a bit short on thigh and back support for larger-framed folks. Imperfect roads introduce a fair amount of road noise into the cabin. But that pales next to the noise the engine makes under hard acceleration.

How’s the interior?

8.5
A clean and minimalistic approach puts all controls within the driver's reach. The center display has touchscreen ability, and it's also controllable by an easy-to-use knob near the shifter. The screen thankfully doesn't wash out in sunlight. Thanks to a low hood and thin roof pillars, visibility is generous when you're looking forward. Rear visibility is adequate.

Front passengers enjoy a relatively spacious interior with ample shoulder and legroom as well as room around the driver's hands. Adults seated in the rear have fairly tight legroom, especially if the front passengers are tall. But children should have enough room back there.

How’s the tech?

7.5
The CX-3 is at or near the top of the class with its intuitive and flexible infotainment interface, along with driver assistance niceties such as traffic-adaptive cruise control. There's no native navigation system, but Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard equipment. With better integration with your phone and more natural voice control, we prefer these alternatives to the navigation systems in other Mazdas anyway.

How’s the storage?

6.5
Cargo space behind the rear seats is a bit on the tight side, even for this class of vehicle. That said, folding the rear seats from the cargo area is easy to do as the latch on the seatback is within arm's length. The rear seats don't fold completely flat but still go quite low.

Front passengers get bins in the center console that can double as cupholders, but not as very good ones — cans and bottles rattle about constantly. There's a tray for cellphone storage, but it's frustratingly small for the latest phones.

As for child duty, the CX-3's rear car-seat anchors are visible and easy to access. You'll need to slide the front seats forward a bit to fit a rear-facing safety seat, but access through the rear doors is good for installation and removal.

How economical is it?

7.5
The EPA estimates the front-wheel-drive CX-3 will get 31 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which is on par with competitors from Honda and Hyundai. With all-wheel drive, that number drops to 29 mpg. On our 115-mile mixed driving evaluation route, our front-wheel-drive CX-3 test vehicle returned 31 mpg.

Is it a good value?

8.0
While most small crossovers echo their subcompact car roots with swaths of hard plastic and uninspired styling, Mazda has decided that small vehicles don't have to look or feel inexpensive. It's easily the most premium-feeling vehicle in the class. Overall, the CX-3 easily justifies its cost.

Which CX-3 does Edmunds recommend?

The 2020 Mazda CX-3 is now only available in the Sport trim level with no options. Essentially you only need to choose a color and decide if you want all-wheel drive.

Mazda CX-3 models

The 2020 Mazda CX-3 is a subcompact SUV that is offered in a single Sport trim level.

The CX-3 Sport feature highlights include:

  • 148-horsepower four-cylinder engine
  • Six-speed automatic transmission
  • Adaptive headlights that aim the light through turns
  • Automatic climate control

It also comes with technology features such as:

  • A 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
  • Forward collision mitigation that automatically hits the brakes if you don't react in time
  • A blind-spot monitor to let you know if a vehicle is lurking off to the side
  • Lane departure warning to keep you from drifting out of your lane
  • Adaptive cruise control that reduces the some of the burdens of driving

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Mazda CX-3.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Sport 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Sport 4dr SUV AWD
    2.0L 4cyl 6A
    MSRP$22,040
    MPG 27 city / 32 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower148 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    Sport 4dr SUV features & specs
    Sport 4dr SUV
    2.0L 4cyl 6A
    MSRP$20,640
    MPG 29 city / 34 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower148 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2020 Mazda CX-3 features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite CX-3 safety features:

    Blind-Spot Monitor
    Warns if a vehicle is lurking in your blind spot and beeps if you signal a lane change in that direction.
    Smart Brake Support
    Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes automatically if the driver does not respond in time.
    Lane Departure Warning
    Alerts the driver if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane without signaling.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover13.8%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Mazda CX-3 vs. the competition

    Mazda CX-3 vs. Hyundai Kona

    The Mazda is easily the most handsome pick in the subcompact SUV class, while the Hyundai Kona is a bit of an ugly duckling, though it has the substance to battle the CX-3's style. The Kona's turbocharged engine option is far more enjoyable, and the Hyundai provides lots of features for the money.

    Compare Mazda CX-3 & Hyundai Kona features

    Mazda CX-3 vs. Kia Soul

    The Kia Soul has been completely redesigned for 2020 and comes in an impressive second place in Edmunds' rankings for the class. It's a funky-cool counterpoint to the CX-3's sleek refinement in terms of personality. The Soul's boxy shape allows for more room inside, and its fun-to-drive character matches its style.

    Compare Mazda CX-3 & Kia Soul features

    Mazda CX-3 vs. Honda HR-V

    We give the Honda HR-V points for its relatively roomy interior, flexible cargo space and strong fuel economy figures. It's held back (quite literally) by its weak engine and resulting slow acceleration. We're also no fans of how the engine sounds when you're trying to accelerate, and the infotainment interface can be challenging to operate. But if you want more cargo space than what the CX-3 provides, the Honda is the better choice.

    Compare Mazda CX-3 & Honda HR-V features

    FAQ

    Is the Mazda CX-3 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 CX-3 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.7 out of 10. You probably care about Mazda CX-3 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the CX-3 gets an EPA-estimated 29 mpg to 31 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the CX-3 has 17.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mazda CX-3. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Mazda CX-3?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mazda CX-3:

    • The CX-3 lineup has been reduced to only the Sport trim
    • Many more standard advanced safety features
    • Added convenience features including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
    • Part of the first CX-3 generation introduced for 2016
    Learn more

    Is the Mazda CX-3 reliable?

    To determine whether the Mazda CX-3 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the CX-3. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the CX-3's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Mazda CX-3 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Mazda CX-3 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 CX-3 and gave it a 7.7 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 CX-3 is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Mazda CX-3?

    The least-expensive 2020 Mazda CX-3 is the 2020 Mazda CX-3 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,640.

    Other versions include:

    • Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $22,040
    • Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $20,640
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Mazda CX-3?

    If you're interested in the Mazda CX-3, the next question is, which CX-3 model is right for you? CX-3 variants include Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A). For a full list of CX-3 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 Mazda CX-3

    2020 Mazda CX-3 Overview

    The 2020 Mazda CX-3 is offered in the following submodels: CX-3 SUV. Available styles include Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A).

    What do people think of the 2020 Mazda CX-3?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mazda CX-3 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 CX-3.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Mazda CX-3 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 CX-3 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 Mazda CX-3?

    2020 Mazda CX-3 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

    The 2020 Mazda CX-3 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $21,940. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mazda CX-3 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $541 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $541 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,399.

    The average savings for the 2020 Mazda CX-3 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 2.5% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2020 Mazda CX-3 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2020 Mazda CX-3s are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Mazda CX-3 for sale near. There are currently 6 new 2020 CX-3s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,740 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Mazda CX-3. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,590 on a used or CPO 2020 CX-3 available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2020 Mazda CX-3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Mazda CX-3 for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,664.

    Find a new Mazda for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $19,553.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 Mazda CX-3?

