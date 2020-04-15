2020 Mazda CX-3
What’s new
- The CX-3 lineup has been reduced to only the Sport trim
- Many more standard advanced safety features
- Added convenience features including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Part of the first CX-3 generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Attractive and comfortable interior
- Engaging driving experience
- Impressive fuel economy for a crossover
- Good selection of available driver aids and active safety features
- Below-average cargo space
- Cramped rear seat
- Suspension tuning could be too firm for some
2020 Mazda CX-3 Review
If popular small SUVs such as the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5 are too big or expensive, going with an extra-small SUV can be a great way to downsize. The 2020 Mazda CX-3 is a solid choice in that class. In particular, it sets itself apart from the rest with attractive styling, sporty driving manners, respectable fuel economy figures, and a long list of features.
For 2020, the CX-3 is only available in a singular Sport trim as opposed to last year's four choices. With this one model, you get plenty of advanced safety features as well as a few driver assistants. Still, the CX-3 has some inherent drawbacks, such as a below-average cargo space and tight rear seating. As much as we like the CX-3, we suggest cross-shopping it against the top-rated Hyundai Kona, the roomier Honda HR-V or the Kia Soul.
Our verdict7.7 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
Despite the lack of power, the CX-3 remains one of the better cars to drive in the class. The CX-3's steering makes it easy to guide through fast, flowing turns. But the tires howl even at very modest cornering speeds, putting a damper on how much fun you can have on a deserted winding road.
How comfortable is it?8.0
Most people will find the front seats of the CX-3 agreeable and comfortable, though the seats come up a bit short on thigh and back support for larger-framed folks. Imperfect roads introduce a fair amount of road noise into the cabin. But that pales next to the noise the engine makes under hard acceleration.
How’s the interior?8.5
Front passengers enjoy a relatively spacious interior with ample shoulder and legroom as well as room around the driver's hands. Adults seated in the rear have fairly tight legroom, especially if the front passengers are tall. But children should have enough room back there.
How’s the tech?7.5
How’s the storage?6.5
Front passengers get bins in the center console that can double as cupholders, but not as very good ones — cans and bottles rattle about constantly. There's a tray for cellphone storage, but it's frustratingly small for the latest phones.
As for child duty, the CX-3's rear car-seat anchors are visible and easy to access. You'll need to slide the front seats forward a bit to fit a rear-facing safety seat, but access through the rear doors is good for installation and removal.
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?8.0
Which CX-3 does Edmunds recommend?
Mazda CX-3 models
The 2020 Mazda CX-3 is a subcompact SUV that is offered in a single Sport trim level.
The CX-3 Sport feature highlights include:
- 148-horsepower four-cylinder engine
- Six-speed automatic transmission
- Adaptive headlights that aim the light through turns
- Automatic climate control
It also comes with technology features such as:
- A 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
- Forward collision mitigation that automatically hits the brakes if you don't react in time
- A blind-spot monitor to let you know if a vehicle is lurking off to the side
- Lane departure warning to keep you from drifting out of your lane
- Adaptive cruise control that reduces the some of the burdens of driving
Sponsored cars related to the CX-3
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Mazda CX-3.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|Sport 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$22,040
|MPG
|27 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|148 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Sport 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$20,640
|MPG
|29 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|148 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite CX-3 safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitor
- Warns if a vehicle is lurking in your blind spot and beeps if you signal a lane change in that direction.
- Smart Brake Support
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes automatically if the driver does not respond in time.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts the driver if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane without signaling.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|13.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mazda CX-3 vs. the competition
Mazda CX-3 vs. Hyundai Kona
The Mazda is easily the most handsome pick in the subcompact SUV class, while the Hyundai Kona is a bit of an ugly duckling, though it has the substance to battle the CX-3's style. The Kona's turbocharged engine option is far more enjoyable, and the Hyundai provides lots of features for the money.
Mazda CX-3 vs. Kia Soul
The Kia Soul has been completely redesigned for 2020 and comes in an impressive second place in Edmunds' rankings for the class. It's a funky-cool counterpoint to the CX-3's sleek refinement in terms of personality. The Soul's boxy shape allows for more room inside, and its fun-to-drive character matches its style.
Mazda CX-3 vs. Honda HR-V
We give the Honda HR-V points for its relatively roomy interior, flexible cargo space and strong fuel economy figures. It's held back (quite literally) by its weak engine and resulting slow acceleration. We're also no fans of how the engine sounds when you're trying to accelerate, and the infotainment interface can be challenging to operate. But if you want more cargo space than what the CX-3 provides, the Honda is the better choice.
FAQ
Is the Mazda CX-3 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Mazda CX-3?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mazda CX-3:
- The CX-3 lineup has been reduced to only the Sport trim
- Many more standard advanced safety features
- Added convenience features including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Part of the first CX-3 generation introduced for 2016
Is the Mazda CX-3 reliable?
Is the 2020 Mazda CX-3 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Mazda CX-3?
The least-expensive 2020 Mazda CX-3 is the 2020 Mazda CX-3 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,640.
Other versions include:
- Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $22,040
- Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $20,640
What are the different models of Mazda CX-3?
More about the 2020 Mazda CX-3
2020 Mazda CX-3 Overview
The 2020 Mazda CX-3 is offered in the following submodels: CX-3 SUV. Available styles include Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2020 Mazda CX-3?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mazda CX-3 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 CX-3.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Mazda CX-3 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 CX-3 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Mazda CX-3?
2020 Mazda CX-3 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
The 2020 Mazda CX-3 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $21,940. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mazda CX-3 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $541 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $541 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,399.
The average savings for the 2020 Mazda CX-3 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 2.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Mazda CX-3 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Mazda CX-3s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Mazda CX-3 for sale near. There are currently 6 new 2020 CX-3s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,740 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Mazda CX-3. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,590 on a used or CPO 2020 CX-3 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Mazda CX-3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mazda CX-3 for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,664.
Find a new Mazda for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $19,553.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Mazda CX-3?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mazda lease specials
Related 2020 Mazda CX-3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 3
- Mazda CX-9 2020
- Mazda MX-5 Miata 2020
- 2019 Mazda CX-5
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- 2019 Mazda 3
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata
- 2019 Mazda CX-3
- Mazda CX-9 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback