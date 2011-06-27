Estimated values
2017 Mazda CX-3 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,012
|$13,189
|$15,480
|Clean
|$10,739
|$12,857
|$15,078
|Average
|$10,192
|$12,192
|$14,275
|Rough
|$9,645
|$11,527
|$13,472
Estimated values
2017 Mazda CX-3 Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,070
|$14,374
|$16,795
|Clean
|$11,770
|$14,011
|$16,360
|Average
|$11,171
|$13,287
|$15,488
|Rough
|$10,572
|$12,562
|$14,617
Estimated values
2017 Mazda CX-3 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,731
|$15,109
|$17,611
|Clean
|$12,415
|$14,728
|$17,154
|Average
|$11,783
|$13,967
|$16,241
|Rough
|$11,151
|$13,205
|$15,327
Estimated values
2017 Mazda CX-3 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,697
|$16,167
|$18,766
|Clean
|$13,357
|$15,759
|$18,279
|Average
|$12,677
|$14,944
|$17,305
|Rough
|$11,997
|$14,129
|$16,332
Estimated values
2017 Mazda CX-3 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,335
|$16,887
|$19,572
|Clean
|$13,979
|$16,461
|$19,064
|Average
|$13,267
|$15,610
|$18,049
|Rough
|$12,556
|$14,759
|$17,034
Estimated values
2017 Mazda CX-3 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,673
|$13,929
|$16,303
|Clean
|$11,383
|$13,578
|$15,880
|Average
|$10,804
|$12,876
|$15,034
|Rough
|$10,224
|$12,174
|$14,189