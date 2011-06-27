  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda CX-3
  4. 2021 Mazda CX-3
Ad
9 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the MAZDA CX-3
VIEW OFFERS
MAZDAUSA.COM

2021 Mazda CX-3

What’s new

  • Forward collision warning system can now detect pedestrians at night
  • Part of the first CX-3 generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Attractive and comfortable interior
  • Engaging driving experience
  • Impressive fuel economy for a crossover
  • Good selection of driver aids and active safety features
  • Below-average cargo space
  • Cramped rear seat
  • Suspension tuning could be too firm for some
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Mazda CX-3 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
MSRP Starting at
$20,640
Not Sure What To Pay?
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2021 Mazda CX-3 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2021 MAZDA CX-3

msrp 

$20,640
starting price
See All Trims
MAZDAUSA.COM
See all for sale
PRICE CHECKER
Check a dealer's price
Bring back a dealer's quote,
and we'll tell you if it's a good price!

Example Price Checker

Check your price quote
Price:
$ -
GreatGoodFairHighSample dealer price:

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Mazda CX-3.

Trending topics in reviews

    Ad
    Build Your CX-3

    Features & Specs

    Sport 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Sport 4dr SUV AWD
    2.0L 4cyl 6A
    MSRP$22,040
    MPG 27 city / 32 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower148 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    Sport 4dr SUV features & specs
    Sport 4dr SUV
    2.0L 4cyl 6A
    MSRP$20,640
    MPG 29 city / 34 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower148 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Mazda CX-3 features & specs

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover13.8%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    FAQ

    Is the Mazda CX-3 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 CX-3 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Mazda CX-3 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the CX-3 gets an EPA-estimated 29 mpg to 31 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the CX-3 has 17.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mazda CX-3. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Mazda CX-3?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Mazda CX-3:

    • Forward collision warning system can now detect pedestrians at night
    • Part of the first CX-3 generation introduced for 2016
    Learn more

    Is the Mazda CX-3 reliable?

    To determine whether the Mazda CX-3 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the CX-3. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the CX-3's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Mazda CX-3 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Mazda CX-3 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 CX-3 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Mazda CX-3?

    The least-expensive 2021 Mazda CX-3 is the 2021 Mazda CX-3 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,640.

    Other versions include:

    • Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $22,040
    • Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $20,640
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Mazda CX-3?

    If you're interested in the Mazda CX-3, the next question is, which CX-3 model is right for you? CX-3 variants include Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A). For a full list of CX-3 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Mazda CX-3

    2021 Mazda CX-3 Overview

    The 2021 Mazda CX-3 is offered in the following submodels: CX-3 SUV. Available styles include Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Mazda CX-3?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Mazda CX-3 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 CX-3.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Mazda CX-3 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 CX-3 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Mazda CX-3?

    2021 Mazda CX-3 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 19 2021 Mazda CX-3 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Mazda CX-3 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 13 2021 Mazda CX-3 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Mazda CX-3s are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Mazda CX-3 for sale near. There are currently 115 new 2021 CX-3s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,740 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Mazda CX-3. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $955 on a used or CPO 2021 CX-3 available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Mazda CX-3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Mazda CX-3 for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $25,571.

    Find a new Mazda for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $13,258.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Mazda CX-3?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Mazda lease specials

    Related 2021 Mazda CX-3 info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles