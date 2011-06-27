Used 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup Consumer Reviews
Little work horse and play toy
I beat the hell out of this truck and I have put it in place that I shouldn't be. The 4wd has never let me down. For a mid sized truck the payload is great. I treat this truck like a truck. Work work work and it gives gives and gives. I have never asked it to do something and it was not able to do it. Oh yeah it is also a great fun truck to drive. It has taken me fishing many many times. I really enjoy driving this truck. It is fun and I really look forward to driving it. I car pool and I take turns driving from week to week and I get excited about driving cause I get to drive my truck. Get a Mazda b3000 you will not regret it
Excellent truck
The B-2500 series is a very good truck. I bought the truck new (in 2000) and have had it since. I have over 133,000 miles on my truck. It is very dependable. I just had my clutch replaced, but other than that, the truck is in top form. the exterior is in good shape to since I still have the original paint job. Highly recommended!
good little truck
I had a ranger before the mazda and they are about the same inside, look alikes by ford. Bought this little truck when gas was $4 a gallon and the astetics of the truck i like but i only get around 15mpg with it is a auto but my ranger 2.3 was around 20. I have to run supreme in mine or i get the "pinging" when i am on the highway. Was alittle disappointed in the lack of power in the 3.0. But i love the truck but i think i am going back to a diesel. Same mpg but bigger and the differance between supreme and diesel is about .10. Little sluggish on the hi-way. Overall i say that it is a good little truck for what it was made for. My dad road in the excab for 500 miles. he is tuffer than i am.
Great Truck
My truck has 225,000 miles with very poor maintenance, Its my daily work vehicle and it never caused to me any big problem, just wear parts replacement some engine sensors but engine never opened. Great truck for the price, I recommend it to everybody.
Look Out Ford
This truck has exceeded all of my expectations for a small truck. We've hauled heavy loads over mountain passes, frequently taken it off-road and even commuted in it for a few months. It's comfortable and reliable. I was a Ford girl, test driving Rangers, when I found this truck for a better price. I have no regrets.
