Estimated values
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,387$3,915$4,741
Clean$2,141$3,513$4,253
Average$1,651$2,708$3,277
Rough$1,160$1,902$2,302
Estimated values
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 TL 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,159$3,573$4,337
Clean$1,937$3,206$3,890
Average$1,493$2,471$2,998
Rough$1,049$1,736$2,106
Estimated values
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,074$3,494$4,261
Clean$1,861$3,135$3,823
Average$1,435$2,417$2,946
Rough$1,008$1,698$2,069
Estimated values
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2500 SX 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,462$2,190$2,583
Clean$1,312$1,964$2,317
Average$1,012$1,514$1,786
Rough$711$1,064$1,254
Estimated values
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 TL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,725$4,421$5,336
Clean$2,445$3,966$4,787
Average$1,885$3,057$3,689
Rough$1,325$2,148$2,591
Estimated values
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2500 SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,350$2,383$2,940
Clean$1,211$2,138$2,637
Average$933$1,648$2,032
Rough$656$1,158$1,427
Estimated values
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,276$4,039$4,991
Clean$2,042$3,624$4,478
Average$1,574$2,793$3,451
Rough$1,107$1,963$2,423
Estimated values
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SX 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,403$2,411$2,956
Clean$1,258$2,163$2,652
Average$970$1,667$2,043
Rough$682$1,171$1,435
Estimated values
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,503$2,578$3,158
Clean$1,349$2,313$2,833
Average$1,040$1,783$2,183
Rough$731$1,253$1,533
Estimated values
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,733$3,015$3,707
Clean$1,555$2,705$3,325
Average$1,199$2,085$2,562
Rough$843$1,465$1,800
Estimated values
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,739$3,095$3,827
Clean$1,560$2,777$3,434
Average$1,203$2,140$2,646
Rough$845$1,504$1,858
Estimated values
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2500 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,863$3,125$3,806
Clean$1,672$2,804$3,414
Average$1,289$2,161$2,631
Rough$906$1,519$1,848
Estimated values
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,047$3,139$3,728
Clean$1,837$2,816$3,344
Average$1,416$2,171$2,577
Rough$995$1,525$1,810
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,312 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,964 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda B-Series Pickup is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup ranges from $711 to $2,583, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.