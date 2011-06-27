Estimated values
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,387
|$3,915
|$4,741
|Clean
|$2,141
|$3,513
|$4,253
|Average
|$1,651
|$2,708
|$3,277
|Rough
|$1,160
|$1,902
|$2,302
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 TL 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 TL 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,159
|$3,573
|$4,337
|Clean
|$1,937
|$3,206
|$3,890
|Average
|$1,493
|$2,471
|$2,998
|Rough
|$1,049
|$1,736
|$2,106
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,074
|$3,494
|$4,261
|Clean
|$1,861
|$3,135
|$3,823
|Average
|$1,435
|$2,417
|$2,946
|Rough
|$1,008
|$1,698
|$2,069
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2500 SX 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2500 SX 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,462
|$2,190
|$2,583
|Clean
|$1,312
|$1,964
|$2,317
|Average
|$1,012
|$1,514
|$1,786
|Rough
|$711
|$1,064
|$1,254
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 TL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 TL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,725
|$4,421
|$5,336
|Clean
|$2,445
|$3,966
|$4,787
|Average
|$1,885
|$3,057
|$3,689
|Rough
|$1,325
|$2,148
|$2,591
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2500 SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2500 SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,350
|$2,383
|$2,940
|Clean
|$1,211
|$2,138
|$2,637
|Average
|$933
|$1,648
|$2,032
|Rough
|$656
|$1,158
|$1,427
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,276
|$4,039
|$4,991
|Clean
|$2,042
|$3,624
|$4,478
|Average
|$1,574
|$2,793
|$3,451
|Rough
|$1,107
|$1,963
|$2,423
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SX 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SX 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,403
|$2,411
|$2,956
|Clean
|$1,258
|$2,163
|$2,652
|Average
|$970
|$1,667
|$2,043
|Rough
|$682
|$1,171
|$1,435
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,503
|$2,578
|$3,158
|Clean
|$1,349
|$2,313
|$2,833
|Average
|$1,040
|$1,783
|$2,183
|Rough
|$731
|$1,253
|$1,533
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,733
|$3,015
|$3,707
|Clean
|$1,555
|$2,705
|$3,325
|Average
|$1,199
|$2,085
|$2,562
|Rough
|$843
|$1,465
|$1,800
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,739
|$3,095
|$3,827
|Clean
|$1,560
|$2,777
|$3,434
|Average
|$1,203
|$2,140
|$2,646
|Rough
|$845
|$1,504
|$1,858
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2500 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2500 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,863
|$3,125
|$3,806
|Clean
|$1,672
|$2,804
|$3,414
|Average
|$1,289
|$2,161
|$2,631
|Rough
|$906
|$1,519
|$1,848
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,047
|$3,139
|$3,728
|Clean
|$1,837
|$2,816
|$3,344
|Average
|$1,416
|$2,171
|$2,577
|Rough
|$995
|$1,525
|$1,810