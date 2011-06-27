Estimated values
2013 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,871
|$8,921
|$10,755
|Clean
|$6,468
|$8,407
|$10,098
|Average
|$5,661
|$7,378
|$8,784
|Rough
|$4,854
|$6,348
|$7,470
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,715
|$7,591
|$9,260
|Clean
|$5,380
|$7,153
|$8,694
|Average
|$4,709
|$6,278
|$7,562
|Rough
|$4,038
|$5,402
|$6,431
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,461
|$7,307
|$8,946
|Clean
|$5,140
|$6,886
|$8,400
|Average
|$4,499
|$6,043
|$7,306
|Rough
|$3,858
|$5,200
|$6,213
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,659
|$7,535
|$9,203
|Clean
|$5,327
|$7,101
|$8,641
|Average
|$4,663
|$6,231
|$7,516
|Rough
|$3,998
|$5,362
|$6,392
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,397
|$8,426
|$10,234
|Clean
|$6,021
|$7,940
|$9,609
|Average
|$5,270
|$6,968
|$8,358
|Rough
|$4,519
|$5,996
|$7,107
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,439
|$7,239
|$8,839
|Clean
|$5,119
|$6,822
|$8,299
|Average
|$4,481
|$5,986
|$7,219
|Rough
|$3,842
|$5,151
|$6,138
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 3 i SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,036
|$5,146
|$6,145
|Clean
|$3,799
|$4,849
|$5,770
|Average
|$3,325
|$4,256
|$5,019
|Rough
|$2,851
|$3,662
|$4,268
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,170
|$9,368
|$11,331
|Clean
|$6,749
|$8,828
|$10,639
|Average
|$5,907
|$7,747
|$9,254
|Rough
|$5,065
|$6,666
|$7,869
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,390
|$7,216
|$8,838
|Clean
|$5,073
|$6,800
|$8,298
|Average
|$4,441
|$5,967
|$7,218
|Rough
|$3,808
|$5,135
|$6,138
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,643
|$8,708
|$10,549
|Clean
|$6,253
|$8,205
|$9,904
|Average
|$5,473
|$7,201
|$8,615
|Rough
|$4,693
|$6,196
|$7,326
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,819
|$8,939
|$10,832
|Clean
|$6,418
|$8,424
|$10,170
|Average
|$5,618
|$7,393
|$8,846
|Rough
|$4,817
|$6,361
|$7,522
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,982
|$9,154
|$11,092
|Clean
|$6,572
|$8,626
|$10,415
|Average
|$5,752
|$7,570
|$9,059
|Rough
|$4,933
|$6,514
|$7,704
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,034
|$7,985
|$9,721
|Clean
|$5,679
|$7,524
|$9,127
|Average
|$4,971
|$6,603
|$7,939
|Rough
|$4,263
|$5,682
|$6,751
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,533
|$8,592
|$10,427
|Clean
|$6,150
|$8,097
|$9,790
|Average
|$5,383
|$7,105
|$8,516
|Rough
|$4,616
|$6,114
|$7,241
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 3 i SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,919
|$6,752
|$8,370
|Clean
|$4,631
|$6,362
|$7,859
|Average
|$4,053
|$5,583
|$6,836
|Rough
|$3,475
|$4,805
|$5,813
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,916
|$9,123
|$11,089
|Clean
|$6,510
|$8,597
|$10,411
|Average
|$5,698
|$7,544
|$9,056
|Rough
|$4,886
|$6,492
|$7,701