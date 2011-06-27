  1. Home
2013 Mazda 3 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2013 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,871$8,921$10,755
Clean$6,468$8,407$10,098
Average$5,661$7,378$8,784
Rough$4,854$6,348$7,470
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,715$7,591$9,260
Clean$5,380$7,153$8,694
Average$4,709$6,278$7,562
Rough$4,038$5,402$6,431
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,461$7,307$8,946
Clean$5,140$6,886$8,400
Average$4,499$6,043$7,306
Rough$3,858$5,200$6,213
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,659$7,535$9,203
Clean$5,327$7,101$8,641
Average$4,663$6,231$7,516
Rough$3,998$5,362$6,392
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,397$8,426$10,234
Clean$6,021$7,940$9,609
Average$5,270$6,968$8,358
Rough$4,519$5,996$7,107
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,439$7,239$8,839
Clean$5,119$6,822$8,299
Average$4,481$5,986$7,219
Rough$3,842$5,151$6,138
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 3 i SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,036$5,146$6,145
Clean$3,799$4,849$5,770
Average$3,325$4,256$5,019
Rough$2,851$3,662$4,268
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,170$9,368$11,331
Clean$6,749$8,828$10,639
Average$5,907$7,747$9,254
Rough$5,065$6,666$7,869
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,390$7,216$8,838
Clean$5,073$6,800$8,298
Average$4,441$5,967$7,218
Rough$3,808$5,135$6,138
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,643$8,708$10,549
Clean$6,253$8,205$9,904
Average$5,473$7,201$8,615
Rough$4,693$6,196$7,326
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,819$8,939$10,832
Clean$6,418$8,424$10,170
Average$5,618$7,393$8,846
Rough$4,817$6,361$7,522
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,982$9,154$11,092
Clean$6,572$8,626$10,415
Average$5,752$7,570$9,059
Rough$4,933$6,514$7,704
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,034$7,985$9,721
Clean$5,679$7,524$9,127
Average$4,971$6,603$7,939
Rough$4,263$5,682$6,751
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,533$8,592$10,427
Clean$6,150$8,097$9,790
Average$5,383$7,105$8,516
Rough$4,616$6,114$7,241
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 3 i SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,919$6,752$8,370
Clean$4,631$6,362$7,859
Average$4,053$5,583$6,836
Rough$3,475$4,805$5,813
Estimated values
2013 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,916$9,123$11,089
Clean$6,510$8,597$10,411
Average$5,698$7,544$9,056
Rough$4,886$6,492$7,701
Sell my 2013 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Mazda 3 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,799 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,849 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda 3 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,799 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,849 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Mazda 3, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,799 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,849 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Mazda 3. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Mazda 3 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Mazda 3 ranges from $2,851 to $6,145, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Mazda 3 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.