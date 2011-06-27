Used 2013 Mazda 3 Consumer Reviews

If you like driving, you'll love this car Griffin , 09/12/2016 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful My wife bought a 2013 Mazda3 i Touring manual sedan used with about 6k miles. We liked it so much I bought a 2012 Mazdaspeed3 (manual hatchback) with about 40k miles. We've put about 45k miles on each of them since, and love these cars. High-level pros: fun to drive, cheap to run/maintain. High-level cons: cabin noise a little high. Performance For its class, the i Touring's 155 hp keeps the small car zippy. You're not blown away, but stepping on the gas puts a smile on your face and lets you merge with ease. The clutch and shifter are light and excellent. My gripe about the manual is that 5th and 6th gear ratios are too close together, making 5th almost worthless. Handling If you enjoy the act of driving, at least test drive this car. It'll make you wonder why anyone buys a Civic/Corolla/Elantra. The responsiveness is great and the brakes induce confidence. The agile handling comes at the cost of a stiffer ride, but if you enjoy driving, you prefer feeling the road instead of floating over it anyway. The seats are comfortable enough for none of that to be jarring, and they have enough bolstering for you to really enjoy taking curves at speed. Interior This is mostly personal preference, but I find the interior a nice place to be. Controls are easy to access and intuitive, and the bluetooth works reliably. The seats were comfortable even when driving 15 hrs a day on a cross-country trip, but I'm a skinny 5'8", so I can't speak to fitting larger people. The road noise is more pronounced than I'd like, so rough roads are tiring on the ears. Note that a new set of quieter tires has significantly improved road noise compared to the OEM tires, but it's still no Lexus. The engine is fairly quiet during normal driving, but has a nice sound when you rev it up. A few minor rattles have sprung up already, but they're only noticeable on certain roads and when paying attention for them. Trunk space has been adequate, but I don't often need to haul much. Cost to run/maintain The manual Mazda3 i Touring got about 38-39 mpg highway on a cross-country trip, with LA city rush hour mileage (averaging about 20 mph) closer to 26 mpg. With only 57k miles, unsurprisingly not a thing has needed repair. I've done full synthetic oil changes every 5k miles and replaced the tires once the originals were getting too old. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

We Love Our Mazda Marvin Colvin , 06/06/2016 i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful Due to difficult family urgency issues, my wife logged over 2000 miles the first month. If it hadn't been such a sweet, effortless driving experience, she couldn;t have managed it. It made the impossible possible. Most of the traveling involved mountain driving, the shortest distance to and from the destination. She felt secure making it in the Mazda. She would have gone the long way with any of our previous cars. That is saying a lot for her to feel comfortable choosing the 2 lane mountain road. She loves her I phone and frequently talks while driving. She has given up her ear buds and now loves to talk through the car using Blue Tooth. Works well for her. Given that most of our traveling has been on grades or around town, we have yet to see anything close to 40mpg. It has all been between 30-35. Still much better than our previous vehicles. We challenged the back storage behind the back seat today with a large grocery shopping trip. Even I was amazed at all we got in there (stacking it of course), with room to spare. Overall it has been a joy, a lifesaver, and is turning into a trusted friend. UPDATE 07/12/17. We now have about 42,000 miles on our car. It is still a sweet ride for us, and have had no significant problems. Average gasoline mileage has been about 30.4 mpg overall the past 4 months. For some reason that even the Mazda dealer mechanic could not explain, our average mileage was only 26.25, last October through March with one tank only yielding 23.88 mpg (all actual, not computerized estimate, same driver, same travel routes, combination in small town and highway driving, same gasoline sources ) Have yet to see anything over 35.6, even with pure highway driving. Not sure how others are obtaining 32.5 combined. The Grand Touring was a big step up in amenities for us. Our previous latest model car was a 2000 Dodge Caravan. However, if we had to do it over again, we might have held out for a car with rear camera. This car feels really blind backing up, especially in the dark, after experiencing autos with that nicety. However, WE STILL LOVE OUR MAZDA. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Bye '13 Focus, Hello Skyactiv!! mazda3_2013 , 10/14/2013 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I traded my '13 Ford Focus (that I bought brand new), for my brand new Mazda3. Let me tell you this car is better in all aspects. The Focus was very nice, but could not get used to the Dual Clutch transmission. I was in heaven when I test drove my Mazda, it drives better then the Focus, it shifts better, handles better. Everyone says how the Mazda3 has hard plastic all over the place on the inside, I don't know about you but I don't drive and tap my fingers on the dashboard at the sometime. Yes, somethings could of been made and/or placed different, but I've never seen a car where everything is perfect, but the Mazda3 comes pretty darn close.

Fun car to drive vwgolf_1999 , 09/21/2013 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought a 2013 Mazda 3 iTouring Hatchback after the 2014's were released, so got a good deal on the car. I really like the way this car drives - it handles so nicely. The iTouring (which is the base hatchback model) has good features - automatic dual-zone climate control and advanced keyless entry (which I've gotten to really like). Road noise is higher than I'd ideally like, but similar to other cars in the class. Gas mileage (after ~600 miles, so still running in) has averaged ~32mpg (mostly city and hilly driving). Overall - I'm very happy with this car.