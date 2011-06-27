Used 2015 Maserati Quattroporte Consumer Reviews

Stephen D , 09/15/2018 S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

If you want all the best new gadgets, you want fancy tech option (which you will rarely if ever use), this probably not a good choice (look at the A8, S550 or 750). But if you want a head turner with a race car spirit that is shear joy to drive, hear and walk out to morning and night then the QP6 should be at the very top of your list. Forget the naysayers, I’ve found most negative reviews are from people who are either not really able to buy and retain the car, have jealousy issues and/or are looking for the car to be something it was never trying to be. It has been about a year and I have now noticed a few small items that seem to be gremlins that my mechanics cannot figure out. Because there are no dealers around here this has been a real pain. I've also noticed some issues with the dash that should not happen on a car that costs this much. I've had many cars before and never had a bubble form in the dash...but alas no warranty and no dealer so I guess I'm stuck with it.