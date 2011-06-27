Used 2014 Maserati Quattroporte Consumer Reviews

The car is fantastic!. Kevin Ode , 12/04/2015 GTS 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 29 of 31 people found this review helpful This car is absolutely fantastic! It drives great, is blazingly fast (much faster than the specs would indicate) and inside and out gorgeous. We have driven over 6k miles now and the quality is much better than expected (no rattles and everything feels solid; Feels German, looks Italian, great combo!). There are only 2 complaints: 1) The 21" wheels come only in summer tires (there are winter tires available, but why not great all weather tires, like my 911 has?), and the traction is terrible when temperatures are below 40. You really have to deal with the nonsense of winter tires, even in Atlanta (must be the global warming...). The 2nd and much bigger problem is the terrible support from the dealers. We have 2 dealers here and they don't seem to be too interested in returning phone calls. Even the Maserati Importer cannot get a hold of them. Just go there, get in their face and they will tell you that the (simple) recall items will take 3 days to complete and they will give you a nicely equipped Mazda 6 as a loaner... Their service is worse than that of a "reasonably priced car" dealer, absolutely unacceptable for a luxury car brand. Maserati, please go see how Porsche, Mercedes, BMW and Audi do this. I have seen many complaints about borrowed parts (such as the Navigation system and window buttons, which come from Chrysler), but I couldn't care less. It all works well and other car companies (VW - Audi, Chevy - Cadillac etc.) do the exact same thing, no biggie. Update: still loving car, Dealer support has been greatly improved. They now have Ghibli’s as loaners and response time is good. Maintenance, as is to be expected, expensive: New tires, every 10 to 12,000 miles, $2500, oil change every 12,000 miles, $500, new brake pads every 20,000 miles, $1700 (front and rear). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Quattroporte 2014 carfreak19 , 10/31/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Very good car. Great performance, interior and exterior design, very safe, and fun to drive. Report Abuse

Haven't lost yet! RJN , 03/06/2017 GTS 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 13 of 15 people found this review helpful My GTS is fast, very fast. 0-60 is less than 4 secs. Top end has exceeded 200 mph three times. Looks like a million and turns heads everywhere I go. Comfort on long trips is exceptional. Don't need the massaging seats. I am 75 and love to race anything at the right time. Have beaten Corvettes, Mercedes and Porches'. So far unbeaten at any speed. I am very particular who and when I race. I will not put anyone in jeopardy and I am always alone. Sound system is extraordinaire. Bowers and Wilkens. This GTS has every option! and listed at over 175,000. I wouldn't buy a new one. Just waited a year and saved over $100,000. The best deal I have ever made on an automobile. Owned many classics and many race cars but this Maserati GTS is the best of both worlds. Have fun. ZERO problems. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A Beast edgebot , 10/29/2014 GTS 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Let's face it, this car is a beast! Very fast, very responsive, with an exhaust note akin to a deep low growl. A head turner too. So all in all, the Maserati nameplate is valid. But, my Jaguar XJL, at half the price, is more comfortable, spacious, tech forward, and stylish. And this one is really a head turner. So for style, comfort, pizzazz, it's the XJL. For pure driving fun, exhilaration, and bragging rights, pick the QP GTS. Report Abuse