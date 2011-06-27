  1. Home
2012 Maserati GranTurismo Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Gorgeous inside and out
  • engaging to drive
  • luxurious and customizable interior
  • usable rear seats
  • daily-driver comfort.
  • There are better-performing, better-equipped grand touring cars at this price
  • no available manual transmission.
List Price Estimate
$30,859 - $43,076
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Maserati GranTurismo continues to impress with equal parts seductive styling, scintillating speed and sumptuous comfort.

Vehicle overview

Like an Olympic athlete who models in the off-season, the 2012 Maserati GranTurismo embodies both world-class dynamics and world-class elegance in ways that few cars can match. A curvaceous body, adept handling and a classic V8 engine with a seductive and sonorous exhaust note makes the GranTurismo a car for those who value passionate motoring that tantalizes all of the senses.

The front-engine, rear-wheel-drive GranTurismo has been called one of the most beautiful cars of its generation. We agree. Unlike the slightly larger, four-door Maserati Quattroporte, the fluid lines of the two-door GranTurismo are more graceful and pleasing. In addition, the GranTurismo seats four in style and sophistication. Inside the cabin, infotainment systems are up-to-date, materials are first-rate and the seats are appropriately sport-bolstered.

As the name suggests, the GranTurismo is a touring car, not an outright exotic sports car. There's certainly more than enough power and handling to get the blood racing, though the Maserati is outperformed (though not outclassed) by several competitors. As a GT car, it balances thrilling athleticism with long-distance comfort. For those who desire a driving instrument with a sharper edge, Maserati has introduced the GranTurismo MC this year, which comes with slightly more power and sportier suspension tuning.

In terms of price, the Aston Martin V8 Vantage and 2012 Jaguar XKR-S represent the GT's closest competitors, and each provides higher performance. The 2012 Porsche 911 is similarly worthy of consideration. Meanwhile, the BMW 6 Series and 2012 Mercedes CL550 will save you some cash while still providing a healthy dose of luxurious comfort. But when it comes to rolling sculpture it's hard to overlook -- or forget -- the 2012 Maserati GranTurismo.

2012 Maserati GranTurismo models

The 2012 Maserati GranTurismo is a four-passenger coupe offered in two trim levels: S Automatic and MC (for Maserati Corse or racing). Convertibles are also available, and are covered in a separate review.

The base GranTurismo S Automatic comes standard with 20-inch alloy wheels, Brembo brakes, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, foglights, automatic wipers, an electronically adjustable suspension, rear parking sensors (front optional), auto-dimming mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated front seats, driver seat memory and wood interior trim. Electronic features include a voice-activated navigation system, Bluetooth and an 11-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, digital music storage and a USB/iPod interface.

With the exception of the front parking sensors and foglights (neither of which work with its recontoured front bumper), the more aggressive GranTurismo MC includes all of the above plus a more powerful version of the V8 engine, revised transmission shift programming, specific wheels and bodywork, a fixed-rate sport suspension, a faux-suede headliner and special interior trim details.

The GranTurismo S Automatic can be optioned with singular or grouped MC Sportline options that mimic much of the MC's standard features including the fixed-rate suspension and sporty transmission mapping. Additionally, both the S Automatic and MC can be ordered with a carbon-fiber aero kit, a giant Trident decal on the roof and a V-stripe decal on the hood, all of which pay homage to the GranTurismo Trofeo race livery.

Options for either of the GranTurismo trims continue with a choice of brake caliper finishes, different wheel designs, two-tone interiors, perforated leather seats and a seemingly endless combination of interior colors/trims with contrasting stitching and piping. Furthermore, buyers can specify any color stitching, piping and/or exterior paint they desire -- for a price, of course.

2012 Highlights

The Maserati GranTurismo Coupe model lineup has been reworked for 2012. The "Base" car and its smaller V8 have been discontinued, leaving room for the 2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic and new, more sharply tuned Maserati GranTurismo MC. In addition, Maserati has stopped offering the often-criticized, single-clutch automated manual transmission and will provide only the version with an automatic. Other changes this year include aerodynamic bodywork revisions and minor interior trim and option adjustments.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Maserati GranTurismo comes standard with a 4.7-liter V8 engine. For the GranTurismo S Automatic, it's rated at 433 horsepower and 361 pound-feet of torque. Through friction-reduction and other engineering measures, the V8 in the GranTurismo MC produces 444 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque. The only available transmission is a six-speed automatic that sends power to the rear wheels.

Maserati says the base coupe will accelerate to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 13 mpg city/21 mpg highway and 15 mpg in combined driving. The MC, thanks to its slightly higher output and launch-control program, is estimated to achieve 60 mph in just 4.8 seconds. Fuel economy is unchanged.

Safety

Standard safety features for the GranTurismo lineup include antilock brakes with brake assist, stability control, traction control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags.

Driving

The 2012 Maserati GranTurismo artfully balances a luxurious ride with sporting athleticism. The S Automatic's adaptive suspension is compliant enough to absorb most road imperfections with ease and does a remarkably good job of minimizing body roll and controlling freeway-style body motions. The GranTurismo's excellent weight distribution and communicative steering enhance agility in the corners. This is a true grand touring car -- fast, yet comfortable enough to travel long distances.

The addition of the GranTurismo MC to the lineup effectively silences critics who said the GranTurismo was too quiet or too soft. The racing arm of Maserati helped develop the suspension tuning, and it shows, as the car's sharp handling belies its proportions. The ride is definitely firmer, but remains fluid even with the large, 20-inch wheels. Pressing the Sport button on the MC opens the exhaust restrictors at all engine speeds, allows the transmission to run right up to the rev limiter without automatically upshifting and performs perfectly rev-matched downshifts.

Interior

The 2012 Maserati GranTurismo's interior is tastefully appointed with high-quality materials. Leather graces almost every surface and can be ordered in a wide array of colors. The overall look is elegantly luxurious without appearing stodgy, and it has just a hint of high-tech influence. Controls are well-placed and simple in operation.

Front seat comfort is excellent, with well-bolstered seats and ample cushioning for long-distance comfort. Unlike other cars in this class, the GranTurismo also boasts comfortable rear seats for medium-sized adults. Unfortunately, finding luggage space for four adults will prove difficult, as the trunk can only accommodate up to 9.2 cubic feet, which is less than what's offered by some rivals.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2012 Maserati GranTurismo.

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
444 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
433 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo features & specs

More about the 2012 Maserati GranTurismo
More About This Model

We've always liked Maserati's elegant GranTurismo coupe. Since it debuted in 2008 it has been a handsome, well-built and luxurious leather-wrapped grand tourer.

But it lacked bite.

Its performance was and still is adequate for a long-legged luxury cruiser, but it's nothing to get all steamed up over. We've always wanted this Italian meatball to pack a beefier exhaust note, more power, less understeer, bigger brakes and a huskier look.

Now our pining and whining is over, as Maser has made good on those requests with the new 2012 Maserati GranTurismo MC. The MC stands for Maserati Corse, or the racing department, and it has pitched in with some parts, advice and DNA transfer to allow this North American market-only model to become a reality.

Maserati has done with its basic, original GranTurismo coupe much as Porsche has done with the 911. That is, introduced an original model, then upgraded it over time and let loose with special-edition higher-performance variants. You've perhaps heard of the GranTurismo Stradale, a similarly fortified GranTurimo coupe sold in Europe and other world markets. It's similar in spirit to the MC, but has no rear seat. Maserati North America felt it was important to maintain the coupe's full four-seat capacity, so the MC still has accommodations for two very short people in the back.

More Power and Some New Trim
That rear seat allows you to bring your kids along, but it does not compromise the MC's performance in any way. Remember the line from that old Joe Walsh song "Life's Been Good": "My Maserati does 185...." Well here's a new one that really does.

Maserati's fabulous four-cam V8 has gone heavy on the protein powder for MC duty. The original model's 4.2-liter displacement has been punched and drilled up to 4.7 liters, and output climbs to 444 horses at 7 grand, with a meaty 376 pound-feet of torque at 4,750 revs. In addition to the displacement increase, the rest of the power comes from calibration, a major reduction in internal engine friction and a trick exhaust system.

The 2012 Maserati GranTurismo's exterior has also bulked up for MC duty. The snarkier nose, gills, grilles and aggressive rear spoiler aren't just for boy racer looks. The functional goal was downforce, with an increase of 25 percent in front and 50 percent more at the rear than on the standard coupe. The spoiler, skirts and slots also help cool the brakes. The MC hood is punched with engine cooling slots as well, and its own unique 20-inch rims are lighter and stronger than the standard coupe pieces.

Modest yet meaningful upgrades also better the cabin. The seats are, of course, stitched up in creamy Italian leather, and the Maserati trident logo is now embossed into the headrests. The gauges' previously blue backgrounds are now black, with freshened graphics, and the headliner is covered entirely in rich Alcantara, which looks great, is soft to the touch and reduces ambient noise inside.

Standard is a carbon-fiber interior trim package, and this is the real stuff, not imitation plastic junk or an appliqué. And check out those new shifter paddles. They're much longer than before. These are just like the pieces used on the Trofeo, which is the racing version of the GranTurismo coupe. They not only look cool, but also are much easier to reach when you've got the wheel cocked over left or right during cornering.

Our only gripe is the placement of the electric mirror joystick. Your left knee rubs up against it, which is annoying, and honestly a bit painful after a few hours behind the wheel. This control should be relocated.

Shifty Business
Those paddles control one of the world's best transmissions, ZF's six-speed automatic, which has been tuned, programmed and calibrated to meet the MC's job description. You may wonder why there's no auto-clutch manual box, but once you drive this car, you won't question Maserati's decision here. Maser has a single-clutch electrohydraulic auto/manual box (called Cambiocorsa), but some judge it a little too herky-jerky for American tastes.

And of course parent Ferrari has its own seven-speed dual-clutch automanual that's superlative, but is a very expensive piece and would have increased the cost of this car substantially. No matter. Maser's engine management wizards and the ZF people went to work calibrating the six-speed box for MC's engine and performance targets, and hit the target dead-on. If you're feeling a bit lazy, drop it in standard drive and forget about it. Want crisper, quicker shifts at higher rpm? Press the all-important Sport button on the dash to engage Sport Drive mode. It's still fully automatic but with sharper shifts. Want full manual control? Snick the shifter to the left to engage Manual mode.

By this we mean full manual control. This hands shift control over to the paddles. Fan the right paddle for upshifts and summon Schumacher-quality downshifts along with a rev-matching engine blip with the left paddle. In this shifting mode, choose a gear and run the engine right to redline — it'll bump the rev limiter but won't upshift; that remains your call. Or floor the throttle and it'll hold whatever gear you've selected without downshifting. Maserati has chosen to leave those decisions to the driver, not a computer, when the former has selected full Manual mode, and we like it.

Making the MC a Driver's Car
The balance of the 2012 Maserati GranTurismo coupe's underpinnings have been further fortified and sportified to meet the MC's purpose as a more committed driver's car. The suspension is a fully analog affair. The Skyhook adaptive damping system gives way to beefy conventional springs and shock absorbers, plus thick, stiff antiroll bars to help keep the relatively heavy coupe flat and on track.

A limited-slip differential is standard, of course, and Skyhook adaptive damping is optional on the MC if you want it. And there's Maserati's stability program and ABS braking to help keep you safe, but they are calibrated only to do that, not to inhibit your driving pleasure. And it wouldn't be a great Italian sports machine without some aural sex appeal, would it? Maser has cooked up a way cool exhaust system for the MC, which incorporates a "flapper valve" that lets the exhaust note really sing.

In standard automatic trans mode, the valves are closed, keeping things relatively quiet. In Sport, the bypass valves open over 3,000 rpm to let the mufflers warble. In Manual sport, the valves are open at all rpm levels. We spent most of our day driving the MC around Southern California with the windows down, enjoying the music.

Big, fast cars need big strong brakes, too. Maserati delivers with a unique four-wheel disc system incorporating conventional iron rotors mounted on aluminum center "hats," which help dissipate heat faster than all-iron designs. Why no carbon-ceramic brakes? They take a long time to come up to temperature and full effectiveness from cold, and are crazy-expensive to replace. These modular, bi-metal rotors perform about as well without the big penalty.

Enough About the Parts. Let's Drive
For the enthusiast driver, starting the 2012 Maserati GranTurismo MC is a two-part process. First, twist the key and fire the engine as per usual. Then reach up and thumb the Sport button on the dashboard. This opens up the "Pavarotti" valves in the exhaust track and gives you the crispest, fastest shifts and dials a bit more weight into the steering.

Sport mode really brings the car to life. Mat the throttle and the MC will vault you from zero to 60 in a factory-claimed 4.8 seconds, which feels conservative. We're guessing it's more like 4.6, and the trip is a sweet one; the engine moans symphonically, melding an emotional combination of intake noise and reedy exhaust blare. And it's smooth right to redline, too.

The trans does its job well, with tightly matched ratios and crisp, no-slop shifts. A great grand tourer is all about performance with style and comfort, and a ride/handling balance that casts a wide net with little compromise. This Maser leans slightly more toward the performance side of this coin, but the ride is always fluid, supple and comfy, with surprisingly little noise from the aggressive 20-inch tires.

In designing this chassis architecture, Maserati has worked hard to keep as much weight as possible within the wheelbase, and it pays huge dividends in a 49/51 percent front/rear weight distribution. The entire engine, and the trans, sit aft of the front axle, so there's no heavy pendulum sitting way out on the nose to swing the car around by its snout.

This makes for a car that turns in crisply and stays true in a very neutral fashion. For a large, heavy car, the MC will carve up a fast sweeping canyon road like a master chef, smiling all the way. There's more front end grip than in the 4.7 S model, and the MC hangs in there with you through any corner, letting you know its plans, and what the road is doing, all the way.

Gripes? A Few
Still, the 2012 Maserati GranTurismo MC feels every one of its 4,200 pounds. A few composite or aluminum panels would peel off some weight, improving performance and fuel economy. And she ain't cheap. The sticker price is $143,400. The standard car costs $118,900 and is just as impressive to valets, members of the opposite sex and TMZ cameramen.

But that's missing the point. The MC is about the driver. It's a GranTurismo with bite. A more passionate Italian grand tourer. In this Maserati you choose a far-off destination, a great route, a worthy companion, and crank up anything but that damn Joe Walsh song.

Then hit it.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo Overview

The Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo is offered in the following submodels: GranTurismo Coupe, GranTurismo MC. Available styles include MC 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A), and S Automatic 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A).

