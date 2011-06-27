  1. Home
2013 Maserati GranTurismo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Gorgeous inside and out
  • engaging to drive
  • excellent long-distance traveler
  • luxurious and customizable interior
  • usable rear seats.
  • Most competitors are better-performing and better-equipped grand touring cars
  • MC's outdated transmission.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Maserati GranTurismo continues to impress with equal parts seductive styling, scintillating speed and sumptuous comfort.

Vehicle overview

Some cars are meant to be driven and not seen (the Porsche Panamera comes to mind), while other cars are more suited to being ogled than being driven rapidly up a snaking mountain road. The 2013 Maserati GranTurismo is one of those rare cars that is equally qualified for either mission. A curvaceous body, adept handling and a classic V8 engine with a seductive and sonorous exhaust note make the GranTurismo a car for those who value passionate motoring that tantalizes all of the senses.

The front-engine, rear-wheel-drive GranTurismo has been called one of the most beautiful cars of its generation. We agree. Unlike the slightly larger, four-door Maserati Quattroporte, the fluid lines of the two-door GranTurismo are more graceful and pleasing. In addition, the GranTurismo seats four in style and sophistication. Inside the cabin, infotainment systems are adequately up to date, materials are first-rate and the seats are appropriately sport-bolstered.

As the name suggests, the GranTurismo Sport is a touring car, not an outright exotic sports car. There's certainly more than enough power and handling to get the blood racing, though the Maserati is outperformed (though not outclassed) by several competitors. For those who desire a driving instrument with a sharper edge, the GranTurismo MC comes with a more demanding transmission and sportier suspension tuning.

In terms of price, the Aston Martin V8 Vantage and Jaguar XKR-S represent the GT's closest competitors, and each provides higher performance. The newly revamped and expanded model line of the Porsche 911 is similarly worthy of consideration, though it lacks the seating capacity. Meanwhile, the BMW 6 Series and Mercedes CL-Class will save you some cash while still providing a healthy dose of luxurious comfort for four. But when it comes to automotive sculpture that also moves beautifully, it's hard to overlook -- or forget -- the 2013 Maserati GranTurismo.

2013 Maserati GranTurismo models

The 2013 Maserati GranTurismo is a four-passenger coupe offered in two trim levels: Sport and MC (for Maserati Corse or racing). Convertibles are also available, covered in a separate review.

The GranTurismo Sport comes standard with 20-inch alloy wheels, Brembo brakes, adaptive bi-xenon headlights with integrated LED running lights, LED taillights, automatic wipers, an adaptive suspension, front and rear parking sensors, auto-dimming mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated front seats, driver seat memory and wood interior trim. Electronic features include a voice-activated navigation system, Bluetooth and an 11-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, digital music storage and a USB/iPod interface.

With the exception of the front parking sensors and dual-tip exhaust that doesn't work with its model-specific bodywork, the more aggressive GranTurismo MC includes all of the above plus specific wheels, a more firmly tuned (but non-adaptive) suspension, a faux-suede headliner and other unique interior trim details (mostly in carbon fiber).

The GranTurismo Sport sports a new nose this year that mimics the one already seen on the MC. Similarly, the Sport can be optioned with many, but not all, of the MC's standard features. And unlike in previous years, the GT MC now may be optioned with the GT Sport's more compliant electronically controlled multimode suspension. Options for either of the GranTurismo trims include a choice of brake caliper finishes, different wheel designs, two-tone interiors, perforated leather seats and a seemingly endless combination of interior colors/trims with contrasting stitching and piping. Furthermore, buyers can specify any color stitching, piping and/or exterior paint they desire: for a price, of course.

2013 Highlights

For 2013 the Maserati GranTurismo coupe lineup receives a variety of minor changes. Last year's GranTurismo S Automatic has been renamed the GranTurismo Sport and takes styling cues from the more aggressive GranTurismo MC. Under the hood, the 4.7-liter V8 makes a bit more power and is standardized in terms of output regardless of trim level. Maserati has brought back the single-clutch automated manual transmission as well. Other significant changes include new brakes, new automatic transmission programming and revisions to standard and optional equipment.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Maserati GranTurismo comes standard with a naturally aspirated 4.7-liter V8 engine. Through electronic and mechanical measures, the V8 increases output over last year's values to 454 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque.

Putting the power to the rear wheels for the Sport is a six-speed automatic (updated for 2013). Maserati claims this setup should provide 0-60-mph sprints in 4.7 seconds. The GranTurismo MC is equipped with a single-clutch automated-manual transmission. Maserati says it's a bit quicker, at 4.6 seconds, from zero to 60 mph.
The EPA-estimated fuel economy is 13 mpg city/21 mpg highway and 15 mpg in combined driving regardless of model.

Safety

Standard safety features for the GranTurismo lineup include antilock brakes with brake assist, stability control, traction control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags.

Driving

The 2013 Maserati GranTurismo artfully balances a luxurious ride with sporting athleticism. The adaptive suspension (now available on the MC) is compliant enough to absorb most road imperfections with ease and does a remarkably good job of minimizing body roll and controlling freeway expansion joint-induced bobbing. We'd recommend it over the MC's sport suspension. Either way, though, the GranTurismo's already excellent weight distribution and communicative steering demonstrate enhanced feel and agility in the corners. All in all, the Sport is a true grand touring car: fast and agile, yet comfortable enough to travel long distances.

The mere existence of the GranTurismo MC in the lineup silences critics who have always said the GranTurismo was too quiet or too soft. The racing arm of Maserati helped develop the suspension tuning, and it shows, as the car's sharp handling belies its proportions. The ride is definitely firmer, but remains fluid enough. Unlike with the GT Sport, pressing the Sport button on the MC opens up the exhaust restrictors at all engine speeds. The MC's single-clutch automated transmission is outdated compared to more modern dual-clutch designs, however, and suffers from a finicky nature at low speeds and an inability to creep with the engine idling.

Interior

The 2013 Maserati GranTurismo's interior is tastefully appointed with high-quality materials. Leather graces almost every surface and can be ordered in a wide array of colors or supplanted with one of several carbon-fiber or faux-suede packages. The overall look is elegantly luxurious without appearing gaudy or stodgy, and it has just a hint of high-tech influence. Controls are well-placed and simple in operation. There have been no changes to the merely competent infotainment or navigation systems since last year, nor is there a premium audio upgrade available from the factory.

Front-seat upgrades this year enhance lateral support, while comfort remains excellent. The seats are heated and are now equally suited for spirited driving as well as long-distance journeys. Unlike other cars in this class, the GranTurismo also boasts comfortable rear seats for medium-sized adults. Unfortunately, finding luggage space for four adults will prove difficult, as the trunk can only accommodate up to 9.2 cubic feet of cargo, which is less than what's offered by some rivals.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Maserati GranTurismo.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Two cars in One
tekman69,06/16/2013
I have driven sports cars in the 60-100K range before, and have enjoyed the speed yet didn't always enjoy the stiff suspension driving on the pot hole filled streets and highways in and around New York City. I just upped the ante and purchased a new 2013 Maserati Granturismo Sport about 1000 miles ago and it is worth every last penny and then some. This is two cars in one. A sports car with plenty of power, great handling and a sound that you never get tired of (sport on). This car is beautiful and will not get old. But the absolute best thing about this car is a push button on the dash that turns this car into the most comfortable long distance luxury tourer for the entire family of 4
See all 1 reviews of the 2013 Maserati GranTurismo
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2013 Maserati GranTurismo features & specs

More about the 2013 Maserati GranTurismo
More About This Model

The concept of a GT, in which the 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Sport is aptly named, is a sporty coupe with rear seating that allows one to cover great distances in spirited style. The standard version of the GranTurismo was well-suited to the task, but there's always room for improvement.

Last year, Maserati introduced the most powerful variant of the GT to date, the MC, inspired by its Trofeo-spec racer and a two-seat MC Stradale road car. Some of that track-bred attitude filtered down into the former S Automatic Coupe to create a new Sport model.

Not quite as hard-core as the MC, the boost in performance, styling enhancements and interior updates are enough that the Italian automaker considers the 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Sport an all-new model. Also benefiting from these enhancements is the carryover GT Convertible Sport, which shares the coupe's increased engine output and revamped cabin.

A More Muscular V8
Thanks to the use of redesigned pistons, revised engine mapping and optimized combustion, which first bowed last year on the MC, the new GT Sport boasts 454 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 384 pound-feet of torque at 4,750 rpm from its 4.7-liter DOHC V8. This represents a boost of 14 hp over the S Automatic. For the Convertible Sport, the engine tweaks provide an increase in output of 10 hp. Torque remains unchanged in both models.

Maserati says the new Sport model can accelerate to 60 mph in just 4.7 seconds and that it has a top speed of 185 mph. The engine is mated to a six-speed ZF torque-converter automatic that features 200-millisecond gearchanges and adopts the logic of the MC gearbox with rev-matched downshifts and gear holding in Manual mode.

Aggressive Face
Owing its inspiration to the more performance-oriented MC variant, the 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Sport has a much more aggressive face with large mesh-covered inlets that flank the grille and are connected to each other by a lower carbon-fiber splitter. The grille housing itself has a more pronounced jet engine cowl shape that features a prominent Maserati trident logo. There are four large sensors that provide ample warning of curb stops and inclines that might otherwise tear up the low front fascia.

Other changes include revamped headlamps to incorporate new LED daytime running lights, blacked-out window moldings, anodized blue brake calipers, 20-inch alloy wheels, smoked taillamps and new dual exhaust tips. The shapely GT, which is already five years into its lifecycle, is a timeless design that won't likely age soon.

New Seats
The biggest change to the interior of the GranTurismo Sport is the all-new sport bucket seats. Featuring new one-piece backs with integrated headrests, the seats are firmly bolstered with excellent lateral back and thigh support. The power buckets are easily adjusted using controls located on the base of the seat. A small satin-finish insert at the base of the headrest is said to mimic the design of the car's grille.

The same integrated headrest design is used on the rear seats, and the front seatbacks have also been reworked to provide additional knee room for the rear-seat passengers. The GT's cabin is comfortable and relatively spacious. Adults may find the rear a bit confining, but there is much more room back there than in your typical 2+2 — even better is the Convertible Sport that with the top down, offers unlimited headroom.

High-Quality Materials
As befitting a car costing in excess of $100,000, the 2013 Maserati GranTurismo features high-quality materials. Just about every surface is covered in leather or soft-touch materials. The controls and instruments are arrayed well with standard analog faces including Maserati's signature dash-mounted clock, while the center stack features a non-touchscreen LCD display, high-end audio system and easy-to-use climate controls. There's something refreshing and straightforward about the use of conventional switches instead of a convoluted multi-controller.

In keeping with the more performance-oriented nature of the Sport package, the GT has large aluminum brake and throttle pedals as well as an all-new steering wheel that features a flat bottom, and large grips providing several places to rest your thumbs at the 10 and 2 positions. Large column-mounted shift paddles are easily reached — the left paddle used for downshifts, the right for upshifts. When the transmission is in Drive, you can still manually shift the gearbox with the paddles, but after 5 seconds without use, the system reverts back to full automatic mode. The manual mode will hold whatever gear you select, except when coming to a stop.

Just-Right Suspension
Using stabilizer bars and springs that are 10 percent stiffer than those in the S Automatic model, the GranTurismo Sport has a firm ride that avoids harshness due to its Skyhook magnetically controlled shocks and a relatively long wheelbase. The 49/51 front-to-rear weight distribution is due to a drivetrain that has its leading edge in line with the front axle.

The steering is precise and communicative and there is enough margin in the traction control system to prevent it from robbing a driver of engine response when the brake-biased system activates. The car feels neutral and is easily placed in a corner. Braking is also sure-footed and linear in feel thanks to the Brembo dual-cast slotted and drilled rotors, with six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers.

Press "S" for Smiles
In what you'd consider normal in-town driving and/or commuting, the GranTurismo Sport comes across as quite docile. The ZF transmission's torque converter ensures that in low-speed operation, the shifts are virtually seamless. The burbly exhaust note also seems subdued.

However, get the GT out on the open road, punch the Sport button on the center stack and an exhaust bypass opens that lets out a glorious, throaty engine note. This mode also stiffens the suspension and tightens the steering a touch. Even in the regular automatic mode, when the car is pushed into corners, it summons up a timely downshift with a throttle blip bark.

It's this dual nature that sets the 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Sport apart. It can be an everyday driver and yet has this sporting side that can handle whatever challenges you care to throw at it on a weekend getaway. Better yet, due to its limited production, the Maserati is a rare bird among sport GTs. At its peak in 2008, just under 1,500 were sold by Maserati. This year the Italian brand is on track to sell about 1,000.

Pricing begins at $126,000 for the GT Coupe Sport (plus $1,700 gas-guzzler tax and $1,800 freight), while the GT Convertible Sport is $138,300, plus the same charges for gas-guzzler and delivery. There is no shortage of luxury coupes on the market today. However, if what you seek is something out of the ordinary, the Maserati GranTurismo Sport is well worth putting on your short list.

And when it comes to covering great distances in style, it's hard to do better.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Overview

The Used 2013 Maserati GranTurismo is offered in the following submodels: GranTurismo Coupe. Available styles include MC 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A), and Sport 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A).

