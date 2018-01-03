Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 30,004 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$51,881$12,059 Below Market
Car Revolution - Maple Shade / New Jersey
Check out this gently-used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo we recently got in. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Maserati GranTurismo Sport. Well-known by many, the GranTurismo has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Maserati GranTurismo makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Maserati GranTurismo Sport is sure to sell fast.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA8H0186527
Stock: 102402
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 13,099 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$55,988
ALM Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
GT SPORTS COUPE..NAVIGATION..BACKUP CAMERA..HEATED SEATS..KEYLESS ENTRY..BLUETOOTH..2017 MASERATI GRANTURISMO SPORTS COUPE..WHITE ON BLACK..13K MILES..(MANUFACTURERS BUYBACK)..ALL PWR FULLY LOADED OPTIONS SUPER COLD AIR AC HEAT REAR DEFROST AUTO CLIMATE CNTRL AUTO CRUISE PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING PWR MIRRORS PWR SEATS REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-292-2000. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE DO OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 300 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMROSWELL.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLAXH0236537
Stock: XH0236537
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 14,224 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$55,977$8,863 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES THIS DEAL WONT LAST--***LOW MILES*** BEST DEAL***WON'T LAST LONG***1 OWNER*** NAVIGATION*** Best deals on used vehicles!!!! Drive Home today this 2017 Maserati GranTurismo. Equipped with Navigation system. In perfect condition!!! Looks Like New!!!!! Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. Rear wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA0H0243657
Stock: 243657
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 5,437 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$74,999$2,590 Below Market
Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia
We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. 2017 Maserati Granturismo Sport Coupe *Bianco Eldorado on Rosso Corralo *ONLY 5,437 Miles *Certified *Like New *First and foremost, the 2017 Maserati GranTurismo is a beautifully styled touring coupe. The fact that this generation has remained in its current form for the better part of a decade is a testament to its timeless Italian design. Add in a powerful V8 engine from Ferrari and the soundtrack that accompanies it, and the GranTurismo's appeal is almost irresistible. *Ferrari-sourced 4.7-liter V8 (454 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission with manual control via paddle shifters. - 20-inch Neptune-Gloss Black Wheels ($1,100) -Adaptive xenon headlights -Front and rear parking sensors -Power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors -Automatic wipers -Adaptive suspension dampers -A sport exhaust -Leather upholstery -Heated front seats -Navigation system -Bluetooth -A Bose surround-sound system with satellite radio and an iPhone interface *Still Under Full Factory Warranty up to 04-30-2021 or 50,000 Miles, whichever comes first. *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA4H0195435
Stock: 20625
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,796 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$75,900
North Freeway Hyundai - Spring / Texas
Presenting this beautiful, low mile 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport Special Edition 1 0f 400 in Extra Campionario over a Nero Black Leather and Alcantara interior with just 7797 miles. Powered by a 454hp 4.7L V8 engine through a 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shift.The 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport Special Edition celebrates 60 years of producing grand touring road cars as well as the 1957 F1 championship with Juan Manuel Fangio.Limited to 400 total production, the Special Edition features:20-Inch MC Design Alloy Wheels in Glossy Black Finish with Special Edition logo Center CapsCarbon Fiber Mirror Caps, Door Handles, and Rear Lip SpoilerSpecial Edition Leather/Alcantara InteriorCarbon Fiber Door Sills with Special Edition LogoSpecial Edition Dedication PlateThis 2017 Maserati GranTurismo SP Special Edition sold new with an original MSRP of $155,650 and additionally features:Alcantara HeadlinerRed Brake CalipersLocated at 20440 I-45 North on the north side of Houston, we are the exotic car division of North Freeway Hyundai, a part of the Potamkin Auto Group comprised of 18 factory authorized brands around the country including Lamborghini, McLaren, Porsche, Maserati, Pagani, and others. Gary Seale and Matt Blevins together have nearly 60 years of exotic and vintage automobile experience. We offer available financing and can also help arrange enclosed transportation anywhere in the world. For further information on this vehicle, please don't hesitate to call or email!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLAXH0218541
Stock: X218541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 10,014 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$66,995$6,085 Below Market
Russell Westbrook Maserati Van Nuys - Van Nuys / California
Certified. 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport **NAVIGATION**, **BLUETOOTH**, **SIRIUS RADIO**, **PREMIUM WHEELS**, **ALCANTARA**, **SPECIAL EDITION**, 4.7L V8. 4.7L V8 6-Speed Automatic Gray Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 7526 miles below market average!KBB Fair Market Range Low: $67,122 Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.At Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Maserati of Van Nuys every customer is a winner! All vehicles feature Market-Based Pricing and CarFax Vehicle History Reports. Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Fiat Maserati - A Team Above All - Above All, A Team! At Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Maserati of Van Nuys we provide premium customer service with a hassle-free buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA4H0227056
Stock: BP5078
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- 15,081 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$68,550$3,251 Below Market
Luxury Collection Walnut Creek - Walnut Creek / California
This is A highly equipped Maserati, it is a clean carfax, one owner vehicle, This 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport is equipped with 4.7L V8, 6-Speed Automatic, Grigio Metallo, Bordeaux w/Poltrona Frau Leather Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Grigio Metallo CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2017 Maserati GranTurismo 2D Coupe RWD 4.7L V8 6-Speed Automatic 13/21 City/Highway MPG Equipped with:Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Your Proud Bay Area Luxury Dealer Located in Walnut Creek.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA9H0188285
Stock: FWP1337
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 15,528 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$68,788$2,935 Below Market
Rusnak Maserati Of Pasadena - Pasadena / California
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport RWD 6-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 4.7L V8.Keeping true to the Rusnak Standard, only the finest of pre-owned inventory has the privilege of occupying our indoor used showroom.Officine Maserati Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Used Maserati vehicles selected and approved for CPO based on condition and service history: 120-point inspection by Maserati factory-trained technicians, Only the finest used Maserati models are reconditioned to CPO standard, Up to 6 years with unlimited miles (from original factory warranty in-service date), Limited factory CPO warranty coverage, Roadside assistance 24-hour supportCall to reserve your exclusive test drive today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA0H0214479
Stock: 15P00024
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-06-2020
- 11,440 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$74,875$435 Below Market
Passport INFINITI of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport* Loaded* 1 Owner* Clean Carfax* Goregous unqiue color combo! 1 of Kind!Full interior detail with shampoo. Exterior detail with 2 stage wax and engine bay cleaning. Fresh oil with new oil filter. Passed Virginia State safety inspection & Emissions test. Guaranteed to Pass Maryland state inspection and D.C inspection.We at Passport INFINITI believe in presenting our customers a no excuses product consistent with what the luxury client expects. Check out over 30 HD photos of this car ,the area's largest selection Quality Pre -owned vehicles and Certified INFINITI's at 1 location! @ www.passportINFINITI.com Due to our high volume of pre-owned inventory sales, please call ahead to confirm availability. (703) 461-1550.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA9H0222452
Stock: P6121
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 24,448 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$64,595
Alfa Romeo Fiat of Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
- Thorough cleanings of the dealership facilities daily - Sanitizing gel and foam stations available on-site - Our staff has been given specific instructions on hand washing and the importance of staying home if they feel ill - Adhering to the recommended six feet of social distance from other staff and customers.** Bluetooth, ** Backup Camera, ** Alloy Wheels, ** Heated Seats, ** Keyless Entry, ** Leather Seats, ** Navigation System, ** Remote Start, **Stability Control, ** USB Port, ** Premium Sound System.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Bianco Eldorado Sport 4.7L V8 RWD 6-Speed AutomaticMake your way over and get acquainted with our staff! We're located just off of I820 and I30 on the West side of Fort Worth. We proudly serve Fort Worth, Dallas, Plano, White Settlement, Weatherford, Hurst, Arlington, Benbrook, Stephenville, Camanche, Brownwood, Cisco, Cleburne, Alvarado, Burleson, Mansfield, Meneral Wells, Abilene.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA5H0224277
Stock: U224277
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 33,883 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$61,995$4,793 Below Market
BM MotorCars - Rahway / New Jersey
Fully Inspected and Detailed, 4.7L V8. Lowest market prices guaranteed, no hidden fees, excellent financing rates for every credit situation! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! White RWD 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport Call 732-451-3535 to schedule your VIP test drive today! We proudly serve Rahway, New Jersey, New York and the entire United States!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLAXH0188201
Stock: 188201C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 13,733 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$69,999$4,312 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts
The Maserati Granturismo was designed to compete with the Jaguar F-Type and Mercedes-Benz SL. As a result, we see sweeping hips, a seductive front end, and a magnificently decadent interior. The Granturismo continues to remain one of the most stunning and voluptuous vehicles on the market, today. Under the hood, the Granturismo sports a normally aspirated, Ferrari-designed-and-built, 4.7-liter V8 engine. With the help of Ferrari's addition, the vehicle delivers 454 booming horsepower to the rear wheels through a 6-speed automatic transmission. On its way to a top speed of 187 mph, the Granturismo can race from 0-60 mph in just 4.5 seconds. This Granturismo is a Maserati Approved Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, meaning that it meets the factory's most stringent and elite criteria with verified history, inspection, and reconditioning to exacting CPO standards. Benefits of this program include enhancement of the vehicle's value, 120-point inspection by Boch Maserati factory-trained technicians, up to 6 years of coverage with unlimited miles (from original factory warranty in-service date), limited factory CPO warranty coverage, and 24-hour Roadside Assistance. In short, you can confidently drive this pre-owned Maserati! This 2017 Maserati Granturismo Sport Coupe sports a glossy White exterior, a dark Nero interior, and comes with only 13,733 miles on the odometer. Kept in pristine condition by our factory authorized workshop, make this Maserati yours! CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport 4.7L V8 Certified. Certification Program Details: Much more than a used Maserati! Our Maserati Approved program broadens the possibilities, enhancing the value of the used Maserati you choose and ensuring that it delivers on the dream of driving one of the world's most desired cars. A certified pre-owned Maserati is the best used Maserati you can buy! Just as you would expect, no other car in the world turns heads like a Maserati. But did you know that used Ghibli, Quattroporte, Levante and GranTurismo models are some of the most frequently searched used cars? A certified pre-owned Maserati (qualifying model years 2016-2020, depending on model) delivers an extraordinary ownership experience, allowing you to confidently enjoy the excitement of being a Maserati driver. *Used Maserati vehicles selected and approved for CPO based on condition and service history *120-point inspection by Maserati factory-trained technicians *Only the finest used Maserati models are reconditioned to CPO standard *Up to 6 years with unlimited miles (from original factory warranty in-service date) *Limited factory CPO warranty coverage *Roadside assistance 24-hour support 4.7L V8, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Maserati Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 4.7L V8, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, MP
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA1H0221067
Stock: P31465
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 23,968 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$63,991$2,662 Below Market
Harper Fiat - Knoxville / Tennessee
2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport Bianco Eldorado 4.7L V82017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Bianco Eldorado, Hot Options include, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Navigation, Rear Camera, Hands Free Calling, Automatic Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, One Owner, Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician.Our vehicles have been completely serviced to give you the peace of mind you have been looking for. Most of our inventory is offered with Harper Care. Harper Care is a National Lifetime Powertrain Warranty, free loaner vehicle with any service performed at our facilities, and complimentary wash after any service performed at our facilities.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLAXH0224274
Stock: 4336P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- certified
2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport2,094 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$86,900
The Collection - Coral Gables / Florida
REST EASY! With its 1-Owner & Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this GranTurismo purchase. VERY LOW MILES! At just 2094 miles, this 2017 Maserati provides great value. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Navigation System. This Maserati GranTurismo also includes Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Shifter, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Bluetooth Connection, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Heated Front Seat(s), Navigation System, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, Universal Garage Door Opener, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, HID headlights, Mirror Memory, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Brake Assist, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Rear Parking Aid, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Heated Front Seat(s), MP3 Player, Navigation System, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bucket Seats, Satellite Radio, Universal Garage Door Opener, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, HID headlights, Mirror Memory, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System - Contact William Pena at 305-476-3050 or wpena@thecollection.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA8H0248489
Stock: L18095
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 6,099 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$76,888
Maserati of Santa Monica - Santa Monica / California
4.7L V8, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport Blu Sofisticato Metallic Clean CARFAX.Officine Maserati Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Used Maserati vehicles selected and approved for CPO based on condition and service history: 120-point inspection by Maserati factory-trained technicians, Only the finest used Maserati models are reconditioned to CPO standard, Up to 6 years with unlimited miles (from original factory warranty in-service date), Limited factory CPO warranty coverage, Roadside assistance 24-hour supportWelcome to Maserati of Santa Monica the #1 Maserati Dealership in the World where we also offer Alfa Romeo and Fiat. We are proud to offer LA's best selection of New and Pre-owned Italian luxury. Come experience the difference today in our beautiful showroom on the corner of 19th & Santa Monica. Or visit us 24/7 at smautoco.com maseratiofsantamonica.com alfaromeoofsantamonica.com or fiatsantamonica.com *All advertised prices and offers expire daily at midnight.We know that prospective customers are extremely well educated when researching their next vehicle. Maserati of Santa Monica, the #1 Maserati Dealership in the World has made it easy to get all the available vehicle information so you can spend less time researching and more time enjoying your purchase experience. Check out our new specials and used specials for additional savings on your next vehicle. Mark Thomas, General Manager of Sales prides himself and his Team on making every client experience memorable and with a Above and Beyond Customer Experience policy, we look forward to the opportunity and making you a Happy member of our Family. Note: *All advertised prices and offers expire daily at midnight. Smautoco.com maseratiofsantamonica.com alfaromeoofsantamonica.com fiatofsantamonica.com maseratiofbeverlyhills.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA6H0196201
Stock: P2082
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 5,331 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$74,900
Gerardos Cars - Roslindale / Massachusetts
2017 Maserati GranTurismo MC Coupe !!! Grigio Grey over Rosso Cora interior !!! Only 5300 miles !!!! This vehicle is in Extremely clean condition inside and out with absolutely no Blemishes Interior Carbon PackageFull 3M front nose wrap Larini Exhaust system Powder coated wheels $74.900 Call AL with any questions 617 653 9571
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo MC with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA5H0197968
Stock: 97968
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,346 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$79,995
Porsche of Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska
Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA2H0227041
Stock: MA180011A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2018
- certified
2017 Maserati GranTurismo16,768 miles
$76,900
The Collection - Coral Gables / Florida
REST EASY! With its Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Maserati purchase. EXTREMELY LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2017 boasts an extremely low 16768 miles! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Navigation System. This Maserati GranTurismo also includes Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Shifter, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Bluetooth Connection, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Heated Front Seat(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, Universal Garage Door Opener, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Navigation System, Automatic Headlights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, HID headlights, Mirror Memory, Rain Sensing Wipers, Daytime Running Lights, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Rear Parking Aid, Brake Assist, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Heated Front Seat(s), MP3 Player, Navigation System, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bucket Seats, Satellite Radio, Universal Garage Door Opener, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, HID headlights, Mirror Memory, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System - Contact William Pena at 305-476-3050 or wpena@thecollection.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA1H0184120
Stock: L18141
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Maserati GranTurismo searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Maserati GranTurismo
- 5(100%)
Related Maserati GranTurismo info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Audi A3
- Used Toyota Avalon
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Lexus RX 450h
- Used Audi A7
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used BMW X1
- Used Dodge Avenger
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Shop used models by city
- Used Maserati Levante Manchester NH
- Used Maserati Levante Dallas TX
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Toledo OH
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Anaheim CA
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Orange CA
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible San Diego CA
- Used Maserati Levante New Germany MN
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Tempe AZ
- Used Maserati Quattroporte Chicago IL
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Miami FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Maserati Ghibli 2014 Virginia Beach VA
- Used Maserati Ghibli 2016 Long Island City NY
- Used Maserati Ghibli 2016 Katy TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2020 BMW M2
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Audi Q3
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- 2020 Arteon
- 2021 Subaru Outback News
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2