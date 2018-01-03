Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo for Sale Near Me

Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts

The Maserati Granturismo was designed to compete with the Jaguar F-Type and Mercedes-Benz SL. As a result, we see sweeping hips, a seductive front end, and a magnificently decadent interior. The Granturismo continues to remain one of the most stunning and voluptuous vehicles on the market, today. Under the hood, the Granturismo sports a normally aspirated, Ferrari-designed-and-built, 4.7-liter V8 engine. With the help of Ferrari's addition, the vehicle delivers 454 booming horsepower to the rear wheels through a 6-speed automatic transmission. On its way to a top speed of 187 mph, the Granturismo can race from 0-60 mph in just 4.5 seconds. This Granturismo is a Maserati Approved Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, meaning that it meets the factory's most stringent and elite criteria with verified history, inspection, and reconditioning to exacting CPO standards. Benefits of this program include enhancement of the vehicle's value, 120-point inspection by Boch Maserati factory-trained technicians, up to 6 years of coverage with unlimited miles (from original factory warranty in-service date), limited factory CPO warranty coverage, and 24-hour Roadside Assistance. In short, you can confidently drive this pre-owned Maserati! This 2017 Maserati Granturismo Sport Coupe sports a glossy White exterior, a dark Nero interior, and comes with only 13,733 miles on the odometer. Kept in pristine condition by our factory authorized workshop, make this Maserati yours! CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport 4.7L V8 Certified. Certification Program Details: Much more than a used Maserati! Our Maserati Approved program broadens the possibilities, enhancing the value of the used Maserati you choose and ensuring that it delivers on the dream of driving one of the world's most desired cars. A certified pre-owned Maserati is the best used Maserati you can buy! Just as you would expect, no other car in the world turns heads like a Maserati. But did you know that used Ghibli, Quattroporte, Levante and GranTurismo models are some of the most frequently searched used cars? A certified pre-owned Maserati (qualifying model years 2016-2020, depending on model) delivers an extraordinary ownership experience, allowing you to confidently enjoy the excitement of being a Maserati driver. *Used Maserati vehicles selected and approved for CPO based on condition and service history *120-point inspection by Maserati factory-trained technicians *Only the finest used Maserati models are reconditioned to CPO standard *Up to 6 years with unlimited miles (from original factory warranty in-service date) *Limited factory CPO warranty coverage *Roadside assistance 24-hour support 4.7L V8, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Maserati Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 4.7L V8, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, MP

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZAM45VLA1H0221067

Stock: P31465

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-23-2020