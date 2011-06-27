Vehicle overview

"Beauty seen is never lost," writes John Greenleaf Whittier, the American poet. You might be inclined to write something similar should you encounter the 2011 Maserati GranTurismo. The font-engine, rear-wheel-drive GranTurismo is one of those rare cars that once seen is hard to forget. It has an elusive and intoxicating mix of aggression and grace, as if the fluid lines of its sheet metal had been stretched tightly over a muscular form. Then there's the sound its V8 engine makes — a gloriously operatic exhaust note that could have inspired the likes of Mozart, Puccini and Verdi.

Beauty is also found within, with a sportingly opulent cabin and mechanicals that both excite and comfort. The GranTurismo's 4.2- or 4.7-liter engines are both silky smooth when driven conservatively and exhilarating when pushed into the higher reaches of performance. Switching from Normal to Sport mode further enhances the experience, quickening gearchanges and throttle response while also opening up the exhaust baffles.

As the name suggests, the GranTurismo is a touring car, not an out-and-out exotic sports car. There's certainly more than enough power and handling to get the blood racing, though the Maserati is outperformed (though not outclassed) by several competitors. As a GT car, it does just as it should by balancing thrilling athleticism with long-distance comfort.

In terms of price, the 2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage and 2011 Audi R8 represent the closest competitors, and each provides higher performance. The stalwart 2011 Porsche 911 is similarly worthy of consideration. Meanwhile, the 2011 BMW 6 Series, 2011 Jaguar XKR and Mercedes CL550 will save you some cash with a healthy dose of luxurious comfort. But when it comes to rolling sculpture, though, it's hard to overlook -- or forget -- the Maserati GranTurismo.