Consumer Rating
(6)
2011 Maserati GranTurismo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Head-turning style
  • stirring performance
  • usable rear seats
  • luxurious and customizable interior
  • daily-driver comfort.
  • Light steering feel
  • no available manual transmission.
List Price Estimate
$27,523 - $40,021
Used GranTurismo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Maserati GranTurismo is easily one of the most beautiful cars being built today, with high levels of performance and comfort that further its appeal.

Vehicle overview

"Beauty seen is never lost," writes John Greenleaf Whittier, the American poet. You might be inclined to write something similar should you encounter the 2011 Maserati GranTurismo. The font-engine, rear-wheel-drive GranTurismo is one of those rare cars that once seen is hard to forget. It has an elusive and intoxicating mix of aggression and grace, as if the fluid lines of its sheet metal had been stretched tightly over a muscular form. Then there's the sound its V8 engine makes — a gloriously operatic exhaust note that could have inspired the likes of Mozart, Puccini and Verdi.

Beauty is also found within, with a sportingly opulent cabin and mechanicals that both excite and comfort. The GranTurismo's 4.2- or 4.7-liter engines are both silky smooth when driven conservatively and exhilarating when pushed into the higher reaches of performance. Switching from Normal to Sport mode further enhances the experience, quickening gearchanges and throttle response while also opening up the exhaust baffles.

As the name suggests, the GranTurismo is a touring car, not an out-and-out exotic sports car. There's certainly more than enough power and handling to get the blood racing, though the Maserati is outperformed (though not outclassed) by several competitors. As a GT car, it does just as it should by balancing thrilling athleticism with long-distance comfort.

In terms of price, the 2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage and 2011 Audi R8 represent the closest competitors, and each provides higher performance. The stalwart 2011 Porsche 911 is similarly worthy of consideration. Meanwhile, the 2011 BMW 6 Series, 2011 Jaguar XKR and Mercedes CL550 will save you some cash with a healthy dose of luxurious comfort. But when it comes to rolling sculpture, though, it's hard to overlook -- or forget -- the Maserati GranTurismo.

2011 Maserati GranTurismo models

The 2011 Maserati GranTurismo is a four-passenger coupe that is offered in two trim levels: base and S Automatic. A convertible version is also available, and is covered in a separate review.

The base GranTurismo features 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights with washers, foglights, power-folding and heated sideview mirrors, automatic wipers, Brembo brakes, an electronically adjustable suspension, rear parking sensors, auto-dimming mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated front seats, driver seat memory, wood interior trim, voice-activated navigation, Bluetooth, and an 11-speaker Bose surround-sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, digital music storage, iPod integration and auxiliary/USB input jacks.

The GranTurismo S Automatic includes all of the above, plus a more powerful engine, an automated manual transmission, larger brakes, a sport exhaust, 20-inch wheels, and unique front and rear spoilers. Additionally, the GranTurismo S can be optioned with a non-adjustable sport suspension and aluminum pedals.

Options for either of the GranTurismo trims include front parking sensors, two-tone interior colors, a faux suede headliner, a wood steering wheel and perforated leather seats. Customers looking for a personalized approach may select from several interior colors, stitching, wheel styles and brake caliper finishes. Furthermore, buyers can specify any exterior color they desire -- for a price, of course.

2011 Highlights

Changes are light for the 2011 Maserati GranTurismo, with a new wood steering wheel, aerodynamic bodywork trim for S models, dark surrounds for the headlights, minor interior trim revisions and matte paint options.

Performance & mpg

The base 2011 Maserati GranTurismo is powered by a 4.2-liter V8 that produces 405 horsepower and 339 pound-feet or torque. The only available transmission is a six-speed automatic that sends power to the rear wheels.

The GranTurismo S Automatic receives a 4.7-liter V8 that bumps output to 433 hp and 361 lb-ft of torque and also features a quick-shifting, single-clutch automated manual transmission from Graziano that was originally designed for the Ferrari F430.

Maserati estimates acceleration from zero to 60 mph at 5.1 seconds for the base GranTurismo and 4.9 seconds for the S Automatic. EPA-estimated fuel economy is identical for both models, at 13 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 15 mpg in combined driving.

Safety

Standard safety features for the GranTurismo lineup include antilock brakes with brake assist, automatic hill hold, stability control, traction control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags.

Driving

The 2011 Maserati GranTurismo artfully balances a luxurious ride with sporting athleticism. The active suspension is compliant enough to absorb most road imperfections with ease without feeling overly soft or wallowy. The GranTurismo's weight distribution of 49 percent front/51 percent rear enhances the entertainment you'll get in the corners, while the so-called "Skyhook" active suspension minimizes body roll. This is a true grand touring car -- fast, yet comfortable enough to travel long distances.

For drivers desiring even more sports car dynamics, the Sport mode revises gearshift points, sharpens throttle response and stiffens up the suspension. This mode also opens up a baffle in the exhaust for added performance and sweetens this Ferrari-built engine's already glorious soundtrack. On the downside, the steering feel is on the light side and could use a bit more feedback at higher speeds.

Interior

The 2011 Maserati GranTurismo's interior is tastefully appointed with the finest materials and craftsmanship money can buy (it sure looks like it, anyway). The cabin is elegantly luxurious without appearing stodgy, and it has just a hint of high-tech influence like a sports car. Leather graces almost every surface and can be ordered in a wide array of colors. Controls are well-placed and simple in operation.

Front seat comfort is excellent, with well-bolstered seats and ample cushioning for long-distance comfort. Unlike other cars in this class, the GranTurismo also boasts comfortable rear seats for medium-sized adults. Unfortunately, finding luggage space for four adults will prove difficult, as the trunk can only accommodate up to 9.2 cubic feet, which is well short of that offered by the other coupes with which this car competes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Maserati GranTurismo.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
6 reviews
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2012 GranTurismo
maser4me,02/26/2012
I recently owned a BMW M6 for 3 years and looked at several cars (Jag XK-RS), AMG-C63, Porsche 911) before buying the Maserati. Other cars are faster, but the GranTurismo is an exotic compared to the rest. The interior is better than the other cars I looked at, only the Jag comes close. As far as gadgets the Maserati does not provide all that the M6 did (Heads Up Display, multiple levels of tuning the suspension and gear box). The engine is the difference with this car, exhaust note and torque. The sport mode can be felt instantly in the tighter suspension and throttle response. The paint finish is higher quality than the rest, leather is also a notch above. Color combo is great too !
Equal parts of fun and class
the_owl,09/30/2011
I normally research a new car to death before making a purchase. All it took with this car was starting the engine one time. The exhaust note negates the need for the high end stereo, the exterior lines are sensual, and the luxurious interior is comfortable with four adults. I have owned the car for two months and it is always parked front and center by parking valets, who I have seen scuffle for the chance to drive it. This car is elegant, perfect for anyone who wants the performance of an exotic without the ego of a Ferrari or Lambo. Fair warning, it will be photographed, people will mill around it, and pretty women will smile at you. Buyer beware!
I love my maserati
slimbob,04/23/2011
I drive a red maserati s automatic and love it. I also have the cadillac CTS-V wagon, which is much faster, but the maserati blows it away in style, class and fun. No car in this class can match the purrrrr of the ferrari engine and the beautiful lines of this car. Only Italians can build a car like this!
What’s not to love
Akinwumi Aladesawe MD,06/04/2019
S Automatic 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A)
Absolutely gorgeous rolling sculpture with looks that can make a grown man cry Designed by the famed Pininfarina and with a Ferrari sourced engine that sounds out of this world Buy a well maintained low mileage one at the lowest curve of depreciation and you have a winner
See all 6 reviews of the 2011 Maserati GranTurismo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
405 hp @ 7100 rpm
MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
433 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2011 Maserati GranTurismo features & specs

More about the 2011 Maserati GranTurismo

Used 2011 Maserati GranTurismo Overview

The Used 2011 Maserati GranTurismo is offered in the following submodels: GranTurismo Coupe, GranTurismo S Automatic. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6A), and S Automatic 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Maserati GranTurismo?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Maserati GranTurismos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Maserati GranTurismo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Maserati GranTurismo.

Can't find a used 2011 Maserati GranTurismos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Maserati GranTurismo for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $25,275.

Find a used Maserati for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,597.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati GranTurismo for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $18,140.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $20,606.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Maserati GranTurismo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

