2017 Maserati GranTurismo Review
Pros & Cons
- The sleek styling embodies Italian design
- Plentiful power and sharp handling make it fun to drive
- Raspy V8 engine sounds wonderful in all conditions
- Pleasant interior design and materials
- Technologically outdated compared to rivals
- Many features (such as a rearview camera) are not available
- Backseat space is limited
First and foremost, the 2017 Maserati GranTurismo is a beautifully styled touring coupe. The fact that this generation has remained in its current form for the better part of a decade is a testament to its timeless Italian design. Add in a powerful V8 engine from Ferrari and the soundtrack that accompanies it, and the GranTurismo's appeal is almost irresistible. Almost.
But the GranTurismo has fallen behind the times in a number of ways. A quick peek at the list of standard or available features will reveal a lack of modernity. Advanced safety and convenience features are nowhere to be found. The infotainment system is dreadfully outdated, and even a rearview camera is missing. In terms of performance, the GranTurismo should satisfy most driving enthusiasts, but those who list athleticism near the top of their priorities will find there are better choices.
It's very likely we're at the end of the road with the Maserati GranTurismo. With the unveiling of the Alfieri concept a few years ago, we've been expecting a replacement for quite some time. If you love the GranTurismo's current design, though, 2017 may be your last chance.
2017 Maserati GranTurismo models
The 2017 Maserati GranTurismo is a two-door coupe with seating for four. A convertible model is covered in a separate review. Three trim levels are offered: Sport, MC and MC Centennial. Each version features a Ferrari-sourced 4.7-liter V8 (454 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission with manual control via paddle shifters. Power is sent to the rear wheels, and all-wheel drive is not available.
The Sport trim's standard feature highlights include 20-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, front and rear parking sensors, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, automatic wipers, adaptive suspension dampers, a sport exhaust, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a navigation system, Bluetooth and a Bose surround-sound system with satellite radio and an iPhone interface. Options are generally limited to exterior and interior trim and color materials.
The MC trim adds some carbon-fiber bodywork, a unique front spoiler (eliminating the front parking sensors), a nonadaptive sport suspension, carbon-fiber interior trim and a simulated suede headliner. At the top of the range, the MC Centennial tacks on more carbon-fiber exterior treatments, a stiffer suspension, carbon-fiber seat frames and distinctive interior trim.
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- Signals when objects are getting close to the front and rear bumpers to assist parking in tight spaces.
- Maserati Stability Program
- Adjusts the amount of power if the system determines you're exceeding the handling limits, keeping you on the road.
- Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors
- Automatically dims the mirrors to keep the headlights of following cars from temporarily blinding you.
