Consumer Rating
(2)
2017 Maserati GranTurismo Review

Pros & Cons

  • The sleek styling embodies Italian design
  • Plentiful power and sharp handling make it fun to drive
  • Raspy V8 engine sounds wonderful in all conditions
  • Pleasant interior design and materials
  • Technologically outdated compared to rivals
  • Many features (such as a rearview camera) are not available
  • Backseat space is limited
List Price Range
$59,995 - $74,999
Which GranTurismo does Edmunds recommend?

Since there's no power advantage over the GranTurismo lineup, we suggest sticking with the base Sport trim. It forgoes the exterior aerodynamic additions for a cleaner, more refined appearance, and the standard adaptive suspension delivers a more comfortable ride than the MC models.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

First and foremost, the 2017 Maserati GranTurismo is a beautifully styled touring coupe. The fact that this generation has remained in its current form for the better part of a decade is a testament to its timeless Italian design. Add in a powerful V8 engine from Ferrari and the soundtrack that accompanies it, and the GranTurismo's appeal is almost irresistible. Almost.

But the GranTurismo has fallen behind the times in a number of ways. A quick peek at the list of standard or available features will reveal a lack of modernity. Advanced safety and convenience features are nowhere to be found. The infotainment system is dreadfully outdated, and even a rearview camera is missing. In terms of performance, the GranTurismo should satisfy most driving enthusiasts, but those who list athleticism near the top of their priorities will find there are better choices.

It's very likely we're at the end of the road with the Maserati GranTurismo. With the unveiling of the Alfieri concept a few years ago, we've been expecting a replacement for quite some time. If you love the GranTurismo's current design, though, 2017 may be your last chance.

2017 Maserati GranTurismo models

The 2017 Maserati GranTurismo is a two-door coupe with seating for four. A convertible model is covered in a separate review. Three trim levels are offered: Sport, MC and MC Centennial. Each version features a Ferrari-sourced 4.7-liter V8 (454 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission with manual control via paddle shifters. Power is sent to the rear wheels, and all-wheel drive is not available.

The Sport trim's standard feature highlights include 20-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, front and rear parking sensors, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, automatic wipers, adaptive suspension dampers, a sport exhaust, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a navigation system, Bluetooth and a Bose surround-sound system with satellite radio and an iPhone interface. Options are generally limited to exterior and interior trim and color materials.

The MC trim adds some carbon-fiber bodywork, a unique front spoiler (eliminating the front parking sensors), a nonadaptive sport suspension, carbon-fiber interior trim and a simulated suede headliner. At the top of the range, the MC Centennial tacks on more carbon-fiber exterior treatments, a stiffer suspension, carbon-fiber seat frames and distinctive interior trim.

Trim tested

Edmunds has not yet driven any version of the 2017 Maserati GranTurismo, but we have limited experience with earlier versions. The following is our take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Driving

Maserati claims a 0-60 mph time of 4.7 seconds, which is quick but not breathtaking by contemporary standards. With the adaptive suspension set in Sport mode, body roll is well managed. The nonadaptive sport suspensions on MC models are stiffer, but at the expense of comfort.

Comfort

The adaptive suspension is compliant enough in Comfort mode to smooth bumps in the road. The stiff sport suspension on the MC trims may ruin the ride. The front seats are aggressively bolstered but well shaped and padded for comfortable touring.

Interior

The GranTurismo uses premium materials throughout the cabin, but it trails the competition when it comes to technology. Controls for infotainment and climate have a last-decade feel, and many features aren't even offered. Backseat space is limited, making it suitable for small passengers only.

Utility

Storage is at a premium, both in the cabin and in the trunk. Narrow door pockets, small cupholders and a center armrest bin are all there is to hold your personal items. The trunk isn't huge (9.2 cubic feet), but it's decent-sized for this class of car.

Technology

A small screen with an abundance of buttons make the GranTurismo's infotainment system old by current standards. The lack of more advanced smartphone integration and advanced safety features further drive the point home.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Maserati GranTurismo.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Beautiful Italian Beast
Dr. Mark Edward Hatfield,03/01/2018
Sport 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A)
I researched this car for years before purchasing. What has emerged is an incredibly reliable automobile that has the perfect blend of refined luxury and a sensual, thrilling driving experience that you can share with another couple. The silhouette is classical pininfarini svelt. Fit and finish is superb. The cabin wraps you in fine Italian leather that fits like tailored suit. The electronics needs updating (add a backup camera and interface smart phone and you are all set) but the sound will arouse your primal instincts every time you hear it. Paint is what you expect from Ferrari and power gets to the rear wheels like a race horse claws at the ground. Destined to stand the test of time and reveal itself as a pinicle of automotive engineering.
Sexyist sounding car and beautiful
Stuart,02/21/2019
Sport 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A)
This is an exotic car through and through! I was in the market for a Porsche 911 but by stroke of luck saw this beautiful 2012 Maserati Granturismo S with only 24k miles. Never considered owning a Maserati because this car MSRP was $135,000. The quality of this car is incredible, 4.7 LTR Ferrari Engine which is stunning when you pop the hood. The only negative, wish it had a backup and forward camera but that can be added. The front of this car is classic, just love looking at it. Maintenance is in line with other exotic brands but only scheduled every 2 years. I add an oil change every year. Costs can be reduced by buying oil, filter, engine air filter and cabin air filter. I change the air filters myself and have the dealership change the oil/filter labor only and they do a multi point inspection free to make sure everything looks good. By doing some maintenance myself and provided oil/filter almost cuts costs in half. Driving the GTS is an experience and turns heads. I had a Corvette driver come up to me and said it was beautiful and the best sounding car!
See all 2 reviews of the 2017 Maserati GranTurismo
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
454 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the GranTurismo models:

Front and Rear Parking Sensors
Signals when objects are getting close to the front and rear bumpers to assist parking in tight spaces.
Maserati Stability Program
Adjusts the amount of power if the system determines you're exceeding the handling limits, keeping you on the road.
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors
Automatically dims the mirrors to keep the headlights of following cars from temporarily blinding you.

More about the 2017 Maserati GranTurismo

Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Overview

The Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo is offered in the following submodels: GranTurismo Coupe. Available styles include Sport 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A), MC 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A), and MC Centennial 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport is priced between $59,995 and$74,999 with odometer readings between 5437 and28871 miles.

