Overall rating

First and foremost, the 2017 Maserati GranTurismo is a beautifully styled touring coupe. The fact that this generation has remained in its current form for the better part of a decade is a testament to its timeless Italian design. Add in a powerful V8 engine from Ferrari and the soundtrack that accompanies it, and the GranTurismo's appeal is almost irresistible. Almost.

But the GranTurismo has fallen behind the times in a number of ways. A quick peek at the list of standard or available features will reveal a lack of modernity. Advanced safety and convenience features are nowhere to be found. The infotainment system is dreadfully outdated, and even a rearview camera is missing. In terms of performance, the GranTurismo should satisfy most driving enthusiasts, but those who list athleticism near the top of their priorities will find there are better choices.

It's very likely we're at the end of the road with the Maserati GranTurismo. With the unveiling of the Alfieri concept a few years ago, we've been expecting a replacement for quite some time. If you love the GranTurismo's current design, though, 2017 may be your last chance.