Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo for Sale Near Me
107 listings
- 13,340 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$45,995
- 23,053 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$45,995$1,804 Below Market
- 63,199 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$33,990
- 19,411 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,995
- 23,000 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$59,999
- 15,862 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$52,415
- 16,926 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$59,800
- 27,584 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$59,991
- 38,250 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$43,995$7,022 Below Market
- 3,071 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$56,991$7,401 Below Market
- 6,420 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$50,998$7,428 Below Market
- 22,153 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$48,998$834 Below Market
- 15,251 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$53,992$1,935 Below Market
- 7,265 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$69,800
- certified
2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport31,315 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,710$866 Below Market
- 15,701 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$51,991
- 34,322 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$45,500
- 23,313 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$51,990
Consumer Reviews for the Maserati GranTurismo
Overall Consumer Rating4.52 Reviews
Charlie Hawkins,03/26/2016
Sport 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A)
We love this car more than anything we have owned yet and that includes the Porsche 911 Cabriolet, Range Rover HSE, Mercedes s550 and BMW 7 series. First of all, the thing is just drop dead gorgeous. We bought ours in White with the Pearl Beige leather interior with the black dash and accents. The car has plenty of horsepower (454 hp) and lots and lots of torque. The sound of this engine is like nothing else we have heard from other manufacturers. Throaty and sensual, loud but still classy. You can keep the sound lower if you stay out of SPORT mode (which opens electronic baffles in the exhaust, adjusts suspension, for speed and cornering (adjusts shock and other components), changes the electronic mapping for the ZF transmission shift points and advances ECU) mapping a kin to putting a "chip" in the ECU. pretty cool! Dou you know what I would have been willing to pay for that if it was an option? Lots of money. Luckily its standard. The cars handling is great, its heavier than the 911 but much more predictable on the edge because the engine is in the front. This Maserati allows us to take our kids (middle school and high school) with us at any time because there is plenty of room in the back seats. Small to medium sized adults are fine too. The front seats automatically (+ electronically) slide forward to create a comfortable in/out process for a two door, four passenger car. The trunk is not optimal for a Costco run, that's what a bigger car or truck is for anyway. In my opinion, this car is a sports car with eye-popping good looks that provides the luxury ride when needed and its a back road eating exotic when desired. We loaned it to our friend for a couple of days and when she brought it back, she said "the only way I can describe this car is that its like great sex! , I have to buy one". Btw, we have not had a single problem with the car in the 2 years we owned it. Its been to the dealer once for a scheduled maintenance.
