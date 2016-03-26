Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in White
    used

    2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    13,340 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Lease

    $45,995

    Details
  • 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Black
    used

    2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    23,053 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $45,995

    $1,804 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Black
    used

    2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    63,199 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $33,990

    Details
  • 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Black
    used

    2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    19,411 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $49,995

    Details
  • 2014 Maserati GranTurismo MC in Silver
    used

    2014 Maserati GranTurismo MC

    23,000 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $59,999

    Details
  • 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in White
    used

    2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    15,862 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $52,415

    Details
  • 2014 Maserati GranTurismo MC in Gray
    used

    2014 Maserati GranTurismo MC

    16,926 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $59,800

    Details
  • 2014 Maserati GranTurismo
    used

    2014 Maserati GranTurismo

    27,584 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $59,991

    Details
  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Black
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    38,250 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $43,995

    $7,022 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in White
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    3,071 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $56,991

    $7,401 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Silver
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    6,420 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $50,998

    $7,428 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    22,153 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $48,998

    $834 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Gray
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    15,251 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $53,992

    $1,935 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Black
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    7,265 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $69,800

    Details
  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in White
    certified

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    31,315 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $49,710

    $866 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Black
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    15,701 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $51,991

    Details
  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Black
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    34,322 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $45,500

    Details
  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Black
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    23,313 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $51,990

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Maserati GranTurismo

Read recent reviews for the Maserati GranTurismo
Overall Consumer Rating
4.52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (50%)
The best care we have ever owned!
Charlie Hawkins,03/26/2016
Sport 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A)
We love this car more than anything we have owned yet and that includes the Porsche 911 Cabriolet, Range Rover HSE, Mercedes s550 and BMW 7 series. First of all, the thing is just drop dead gorgeous. We bought ours in White with the Pearl Beige leather interior with the black dash and accents. The car has plenty of horsepower (454 hp) and lots and lots of torque. The sound of this engine is like nothing else we have heard from other manufacturers. Throaty and sensual, loud but still classy. You can keep the sound lower if you stay out of SPORT mode (which opens electronic baffles in the exhaust, adjusts suspension, for speed and cornering (adjusts shock and other components), changes the electronic mapping for the ZF transmission shift points and advances ECU) mapping a kin to putting a "chip" in the ECU. pretty cool! Dou you know what I would have been willing to pay for that if it was an option? Lots of money. Luckily its standard. The cars handling is great, its heavier than the 911 but much more predictable on the edge because the engine is in the front. This Maserati allows us to take our kids (middle school and high school) with us at any time because there is plenty of room in the back seats. Small to medium sized adults are fine too. The front seats automatically (+ electronically) slide forward to create a comfortable in/out process for a two door, four passenger car. The trunk is not optimal for a Costco run, that's what a bigger car or truck is for anyway. In my opinion, this car is a sports car with eye-popping good looks that provides the luxury ride when needed and its a back road eating exotic when desired. We loaned it to our friend for a couple of days and when she brought it back, she said "the only way I can describe this car is that its like great sex! , I have to buy one". Btw, we have not had a single problem with the car in the 2 years we owned it. Its been to the dealer once for a scheduled maintenance.
Report abuse
