Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo for Sale Near Me

***PRESENTING A STUNNING 2018 MASERATI GRANTURISMO SPORT WITH ONLY 6K MILES - NERO BLACK WITH ROSSO CORALLO INTERIOR - ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS - ONE OWNER - CARFAX CERTIFIED ORIGINAL MSRP = $141,140.00***PURE LUXURY AND CLASS***This GranTurismo has the Body of a Supermodel. The GranTurismo turns plenty of heads. Two things immediately strike observers about this car: its dramatically pointy snoot and its copious overall length. The hood is remarkably low because this is actually a mid-engine car while the engine is in front of the cockpit, it's located entirely behind the front axle line. This affects the car's weight distribution and handling, but also allows designers to give it a long, low look and to provide a pair of seats behind the front occupants that are actually able to carry real-sized humans.I'll posit that the GranTurismo currently stacks up best against things like the Mercedes-Benz SL, itself a grand touring car despite its two-seat-only layout, and the Lexus LC 500. One might be tempted to put it up against things like the Bentley Continental GT or Aston Martin DB11, but the Maserati is far less expensive and exclusive than either of those super-lux coupes.This Beauty has your name on it...Claim it now!New Price! Nero 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Sport RWD 6-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 **CLEAN CARFAX**, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, LEATHER SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, **PREMIUM PACKAGE**, **MULTI POINT INSPECTION**, **GREAT SERVICE HISTORY**, **DELUXE TOURING PACKAGE**, **TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE**, 4.7L V8, 6-Speed Automatic, Nero, Rosso Corallo w/Poltrona Frau Leather Seat Trim or Leather Seat Trim w/Alcantara Inserts, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Brake assist, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Power driver seat, Power steering, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 20" Astro-Design Light Alloy.**Here at North Ft. Lauderdale Subaru you'll receive the expertise of our Factory Certified Sales Consultants and staff. Purchase your next vehicle from the comfort of your home. And have it delivered to you FREE of charge! Your health and safety are our priority. Shop with confidence with our 3-day exchange policy and complimentary vehicle sanitization with each new or used vehicle.** Recent Arrival!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZAM45VLA3J0270163

Stock: XS10155

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-20-2020