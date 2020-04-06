Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 11,985 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$74,991$7,785 Below Market
Rolls Royce Motorcars of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
2018 Maserati GranTurismo Sport 4.7L V8Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. ***Options Include:, 4.7L V8, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, harman/kardonÂ Speakers, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Steering Wheel In Black Leather/Alcantara, Traction control, Trident Logo Stitched on Head Restraints, Wheels: 20 Glossy Black Neptune-Design Alloy, Yellow Painted Brake Calipers. Please don't hesitate to call 540-550-6261 and ask for Luke Huntington or email luke.Huntington@mclarensterling.com anytime and he will be able to answer any and all questions!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA2J0269456
Stock: W006195A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-13-2020
- 6,285 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$77,800$4,976 Below Market
North Fort Lauderdale Subaru - Pompano Beach / Florida
***PRESENTING A STUNNING 2018 MASERATI GRANTURISMO SPORT WITH ONLY 6K MILES - NERO BLACK WITH ROSSO CORALLO INTERIOR - ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS - ONE OWNER - CARFAX CERTIFIED ORIGINAL MSRP = $141,140.00***PURE LUXURY AND CLASS***This GranTurismo has the Body of a Supermodel. The GranTurismo turns plenty of heads. Two things immediately strike observers about this car: its dramatically pointy snoot and its copious overall length. The hood is remarkably low because this is actually a mid-engine car while the engine is in front of the cockpit, it's located entirely behind the front axle line. This affects the car's weight distribution and handling, but also allows designers to give it a long, low look and to provide a pair of seats behind the front occupants that are actually able to carry real-sized humans.I'll posit that the GranTurismo currently stacks up best against things like the Mercedes-Benz SL, itself a grand touring car despite its two-seat-only layout, and the Lexus LC 500. One might be tempted to put it up against things like the Bentley Continental GT or Aston Martin DB11, but the Maserati is far less expensive and exclusive than either of those super-lux coupes.This Beauty has your name on it...Claim it now!New Price! Nero 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Sport RWD 6-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 **CLEAN CARFAX**, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, LEATHER SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, **PREMIUM PACKAGE**, **MULTI POINT INSPECTION**, **GREAT SERVICE HISTORY**, **DELUXE TOURING PACKAGE**, **TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE**, 4.7L V8, 6-Speed Automatic, Nero, Rosso Corallo w/Poltrona Frau Leather Seat Trim or Leather Seat Trim w/Alcantara Inserts, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Brake assist, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Power driver seat, Power steering, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 20" Astro-Design Light Alloy.**Here at North Ft. Lauderdale Subaru you'll receive the expertise of our Factory Certified Sales Consultants and staff. Purchase your next vehicle from the comfort of your home. And have it delivered to you FREE of charge! Your health and safety are our priority. Shop with confidence with our 3-day exchange policy and complimentary vehicle sanitization with each new or used vehicle.** Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA3J0270163
Stock: XS10155
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 6,117 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Lease
$81,877
Tradeline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
Tradeline Motorcars is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2018 Maserati GranTurismo MC only has 6,117mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Quality and prestige abound with this Maserati GranTurismo MC. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo MC with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA0J0260268
Stock: 260268
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 11,925 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$81,900
Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida
Introducing this low mile 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in a gorgeous Nero with a Rosso Corallo interior! Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous Maserati, but did not want to pay the new car price or get haggled at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Sport Coupe at a huge discount and without the stress! This esteemed Maserati is the true definition of sports, luxury, prestige, and comfort. Options on this 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Sport Coupe with a $138,295 MSRP include: Red Anodized Brake Calipers - $800 20 Trident Mercury Alloy Wheels - $720 Stitching for Internal Areas - $300 Navigation iPod Connectivity Power Everything! AND MORE This 1 owner, 2018 Maserati Granturismo Sport Coupe is an aggresive and sporty color combination with a Nero (Black) exterior and a Rosso Corallo leather interior and is waiting to take you anywhere in style! You will also have a peace of mind as this 2018 Maserati Granturismo Sport Coupe is a one owner, 100% Carfax certified vehicle, with no accident or damage history! This vehicle still retains abalance of the factory warranty! YOU CAN OWN THIS 2018 MASERATI GRANTURISMO SPORT COUPE FOR $ A MONTH WITH $ DOLLARS DOWN PLUS TAX AND REG IN YOUR STATE WITH APPROVED CREDIT FOR MONTHS AT 6.50%! Look at the pictures of this 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Sport below and judge for yourself how nice it looks. Please feel free to call with any questions regarding the vehicle at 561.998.5557 Daytime or 561.756.1933 Evenings, we hope you are our next satisfied client! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA5J0269452
Stock: 269452
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 3,411 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$84,999
Maserati of Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Blu Nettuno Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Sport. This Maserati includes: BLU NETTUNO METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The Maserati GranTurismo Sport's pristine good looks were combined with the Maserati high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo MC with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA7J0259411
Stock: J0259411
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 15,111 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$87,995
Alfa Romeo of Wilmington Pike - Chadds Ford / Pennsylvania
ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. 2018 Maserati GranTurismo MC Black 2D CoupeHere at Maserati of Wilmington Pike, we try to make the purchase process as easy and hassle free as possible.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo MC with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA6J0265720
Stock: J0265720
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- certified
2018 Maserati GranTurismo Sport218 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$129,888
Maserati Of Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
Maserati of Newport Beach is proud to present this new 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Bianco Eldorado over Cuoio interior! Nicely equipped with 20-inch Trident Silver Wheels, Walnut Briarwood Trim, Accent Stitching in Bianco 2000 including Trident Stitched Headrests, Grigio Chiaro Alcantara Package including seat inserts, Alcantara Headlining in Beige, Cuoio Colored Seat Backs, Nero Colored Seat Belts, Cuoio Dashboard, Yellow Brake Calipers, Carpet Piping in Nero and Grigio Dark Chrome internal trim. **Our showroom is currently closed so, please email christian.beyer@fmsocal.com or call my cell directly at (714) 925-2223 with any questions. Thank you, Christian*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA6J0260257
Stock: 260257
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-20-2019
- certified
2018 Maserati GranTurismo20,630 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$89,900
The Collection - Coral Gables / Florida
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX 1-Owner and Buyback Guarantee Qualified GranTurismo today, worry free! VERY LOW MILES! At just 20630 miles, this 2018 Maserati provides great value. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Front Heated Seats. This Maserati GranTurismo also includes Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Lthr. Shifter, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Touch Screen, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Carbon Fiber Trim, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Adaptive headlights, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps, Voice Control. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Bluetooth Connection, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Heated Front Seat(s), Navigation System, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, Universal Garage Door Opener, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Spoiler, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, HID headlights, Mirror Memory, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Brake Assist, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Rear Parking Aid, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Back-Up Camera, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Heated Front Seat(s), MP3 Player, Navigation System, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bucket Seats, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, Universal Garage Door Opener, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, HID headlights, Mirror Memory, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Back-Up Camera, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact William Pena at 305-476-3050 or wpena@thecollection.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA2J0265715
Stock: MC498B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 15,884 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$85,888
Rusnak Maserati Of Pasadena - Pasadena / California
Maserati Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black 2018 Maserati GranTurismo RWD 6-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 4.7L V8, Black Window Surround, High-Gloss Color Interior Trim, Trident Logo Stitched on Head Restraints, Wheels: 20" MC-Design Matte Graphite Finish.A rare find in the current market, this 2018 Granturismo was a trade-in from a loyal Rusnak customer and is in excellent condition. Armed with the latest MTC+ technology, you can be sure to enjoy the very best and very last version of the modern GT.Officine Maserati Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Used Maserati vehicles selected and approved for CPO based on condition and service history: 120-point inspection by Maserati factory-trained technicians, Only the finest used Maserati models are reconditioned to CPO standard, Up to 6 years with unlimited miles (from original factory warranty in-service date), Limited factory CPO warranty coverage, Roadside assistance 24-hour supportCall to reserve your exclusive test drive today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA5J0253882
Stock: 15T00023
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$105,777
Rairdon's FIAT Of Kirkland - Kirkland / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo MC with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA9J0268823
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,004 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$51,881$12,059 Below Market
Car Revolution - Maple Shade / New Jersey
Check out this gently-used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo we recently got in. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Maserati GranTurismo Sport. Well-known by many, the GranTurismo has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Maserati GranTurismo makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Maserati GranTurismo Sport is sure to sell fast.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA8H0186527
Stock: 102402
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 13,099 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$55,988
ALM Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
GT SPORTS COUPE..NAVIGATION..BACKUP CAMERA..HEATED SEATS..KEYLESS ENTRY..BLUETOOTH..2017 MASERATI GRANTURISMO SPORTS COUPE..WHITE ON BLACK..13K MILES..(MANUFACTURERS BUYBACK)..ALL PWR FULLY LOADED OPTIONS SUPER COLD AIR AC HEAT REAR DEFROST AUTO CLIMATE CNTRL AUTO CRUISE PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING PWR MIRRORS PWR SEATS REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-292-2000. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE DO OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 300 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMROSWELL.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLAXH0236537
Stock: XH0236537
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 14,224 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$55,977$8,863 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES THIS DEAL WONT LAST--***LOW MILES*** BEST DEAL***WON'T LAST LONG***1 OWNER*** NAVIGATION*** Best deals on used vehicles!!!! Drive Home today this 2017 Maserati GranTurismo. Equipped with Navigation system. In perfect condition!!! Looks Like New!!!!! Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. Rear wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA0H0243657
Stock: 243657
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 5,437 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$74,999$2,590 Below Market
Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia
We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. 2017 Maserati Granturismo Sport Coupe *Bianco Eldorado on Rosso Corralo *ONLY 5,437 Miles *Certified *Like New *First and foremost, the 2017 Maserati GranTurismo is a beautifully styled touring coupe. The fact that this generation has remained in its current form for the better part of a decade is a testament to its timeless Italian design. Add in a powerful V8 engine from Ferrari and the soundtrack that accompanies it, and the GranTurismo's appeal is almost irresistible. *Ferrari-sourced 4.7-liter V8 (454 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission with manual control via paddle shifters. - 20-inch Neptune-Gloss Black Wheels ($1,100) -Adaptive xenon headlights -Front and rear parking sensors -Power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors -Automatic wipers -Adaptive suspension dampers -A sport exhaust -Leather upholstery -Heated front seats -Navigation system -Bluetooth -A Bose surround-sound system with satellite radio and an iPhone interface *Still Under Full Factory Warranty up to 04-30-2021 or 50,000 Miles, whichever comes first. *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA4H0195435
Stock: 20625
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,796 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$75,900
North Freeway Hyundai - Spring / Texas
Presenting this beautiful, low mile 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport Special Edition 1 0f 400 in Extra Campionario over a Nero Black Leather and Alcantara interior with just 7797 miles. Powered by a 454hp 4.7L V8 engine through a 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shift.The 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport Special Edition celebrates 60 years of producing grand touring road cars as well as the 1957 F1 championship with Juan Manuel Fangio.Limited to 400 total production, the Special Edition features:20-Inch MC Design Alloy Wheels in Glossy Black Finish with Special Edition logo Center CapsCarbon Fiber Mirror Caps, Door Handles, and Rear Lip SpoilerSpecial Edition Leather/Alcantara InteriorCarbon Fiber Door Sills with Special Edition LogoSpecial Edition Dedication PlateThis 2017 Maserati GranTurismo SP Special Edition sold new with an original MSRP of $155,650 and additionally features:Alcantara HeadlinerRed Brake CalipersLocated at 20440 I-45 North on the north side of Houston, we are the exotic car division of North Freeway Hyundai, a part of the Potamkin Auto Group comprised of 18 factory authorized brands around the country including Lamborghini, McLaren, Porsche, Maserati, Pagani, and others. Gary Seale and Matt Blevins together have nearly 60 years of exotic and vintage automobile experience. We offer available financing and can also help arrange enclosed transportation anywhere in the world. For further information on this vehicle, please don't hesitate to call or email!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLAXH0218541
Stock: X218541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 10,014 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$66,995$6,085 Below Market
Russell Westbrook Maserati Van Nuys - Van Nuys / California
Certified. 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport **NAVIGATION**, **BLUETOOTH**, **SIRIUS RADIO**, **PREMIUM WHEELS**, **ALCANTARA**, **SPECIAL EDITION**, 4.7L V8. 4.7L V8 6-Speed Automatic Gray Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 7526 miles below market average!KBB Fair Market Range Low: $67,122 Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.At Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Maserati of Van Nuys every customer is a winner! All vehicles feature Market-Based Pricing and CarFax Vehicle History Reports. Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Fiat Maserati - A Team Above All - Above All, A Team! At Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Maserati of Van Nuys we provide premium customer service with a hassle-free buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA4H0227056
Stock: BP5078
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- 15,081 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$68,550$3,251 Below Market
Luxury Collection Walnut Creek - Walnut Creek / California
This is A highly equipped Maserati, it is a clean carfax, one owner vehicle, This 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport is equipped with 4.7L V8, 6-Speed Automatic, Grigio Metallo, Bordeaux w/Poltrona Frau Leather Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Grigio Metallo CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2017 Maserati GranTurismo 2D Coupe RWD 4.7L V8 6-Speed Automatic 13/21 City/Highway MPG Equipped with:Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Your Proud Bay Area Luxury Dealer Located in Walnut Creek.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA9H0188285
Stock: FWP1337
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 15,528 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$68,788$2,935 Below Market
Rusnak Maserati Of Pasadena - Pasadena / California
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport RWD 6-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 4.7L V8.Keeping true to the Rusnak Standard, only the finest of pre-owned inventory has the privilege of occupying our indoor used showroom.Officine Maserati Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Used Maserati vehicles selected and approved for CPO based on condition and service history: 120-point inspection by Maserati factory-trained technicians, Only the finest used Maserati models are reconditioned to CPO standard, Up to 6 years with unlimited miles (from original factory warranty in-service date), Limited factory CPO warranty coverage, Roadside assistance 24-hour supportCall to reserve your exclusive test drive today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA0H0214479
Stock: 15P00024
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-06-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Maserati GranTurismo searches:
Related Maserati GranTurismo info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Subaru BRZ 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2012
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2015
- Used Chevrolet Sonic 2017
- Used Ford Taurus 2011
- Used Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid 2017
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2017
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer 2016
- Used Audi S5 2013
- Used Toyota Sequoia 2017
- Used Ford Transit Connect 2015
- Used BMW 7 Series 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2016
- Used Porsche 718 Cayman 2014
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2010
- Used FIAT 500e 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- Used Subaru Baja
- Used Volvo S80
- Used Buick Envision
- Used Dodge Magnum
- Used Toyota Prius Prime
- Used Saturn Sky
- Used Suzuki SX4
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse
- Used Toyota MR2 Spyder
- Used Lexus GS 300
- Used HUMMER H3T
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron
Shop used models by city
- Used Maserati Quattroporte Allentown PA
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Columbus OH
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Ann Arbor MI
- Used Maserati Quattroporte Santa Monica CA
- Used Maserati Levante Orlando FL
- Used Maserati Levante Indianapolis IN
- Used Maserati Quattroporte Kansas City KS
- Used Maserati Levante Lancaster PA
- Used Maserati Quattroporte Manchester NH
- Used Maserati Levante Fredericksburg VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2016 Edison NJ
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible 2016 Naples FL
- Used Maserati Ghibli 2016 Fort Lauderdale FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi S5
- 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB
- 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- Buick Encore 2019
- Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid 2019
- 2019 BMW M2
- 2019 Audi A4 allroad
- Volvo S90 2019
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019