Used 2013 Maserati GranTurismo for Sale Near Me
107 listings
- 30,543 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$39,500
- 31,210 miles
$43,977
- 39,752 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$41,988
- 13,340 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$45,995
- 23,053 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$45,995$1,804 Below Market
- 63,199 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$33,990
- 19,411 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,995
- 23,000 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$59,999
- 29,698 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$39,994
- 15,862 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$52,415
- 16,978 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$56,790
- 37,728 miles
$33,999
- 21,548 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,995
- 28,024 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$34,995
- 16,926 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$59,800
- 18,068 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$58,995
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$59,995
- 49,875 milesDelivery Available*
$33,590
Consumer Reviews for the Maserati GranTurismo
Read recent reviews for the Maserati GranTurismo
1 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating51 Review
Report abuse
tekman69,06/16/2013
I have driven sports cars in the 60-100K range before, and have enjoyed the speed yet didn't always enjoy the stiff suspension driving on the pot hole filled streets and highways in and around New York City. I just upped the ante and purchased a new 2013 Maserati Granturismo Sport about 1000 miles ago and it is worth every last penny and then some. This is two cars in one. A sports car with plenty of power, great handling and a sound that you never get tired of (sport on). This car is beautiful and will not get old. But the absolute best thing about this car is a push button on the dash that turns this car into the most comfortable long distance luxury tourer for the entire family of 4
