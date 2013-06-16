Used 2013 Maserati GranTurismo for Sale Near Me

Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland

This 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport 2-Door Coupe w/ Powerful 4.7L V8 454HP Engine is proudly offered by Trust Auto The Maserati GranTurismo Sport's pristine good looks were combined with the Maserati high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. The GranTurismo Sport has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 23,053mi put on this Maserati. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Maserati GranTurismo Sport. If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. Rest assured, this vehicle was well care for. In fact, previous service records are included. This Maserati GranTurismo is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. The perfect balance of speed and control has been injected into this 2014MaseratiGranTurismoSport. Class defining, one-of-a-kind options are the standard with this Maserati GranTurismo plus much, much more. The tires on this vehicle have passed a rigorous inspection for safety, stability and tread life. The Maserati GranTurismo Sport is exactly what you would expect out of a Maserati. It's decadently opulent, meticulously engineered and unapologetically grandiose. More information about the 2014 Maserati GranTurismo: The GranTurismo is Maserati's high-performance grand-touring sport coupe, featuring a strong Ferrari designed V8 engine and 2+2 seating. Compared to other grand-touring coupes like the Jaguar XK, BMW M6 or even the Audi R8, the GranTurismo features Italian design with an unmistakable expressiveness and flair--and an unmistakable engine sound--that simply isn't found many German grand-tourers. The GranTurismo models also have great opportunity for personalization. This model sets itself apart with Strong, sweet-sounding Ferrari-derived V8, customization options, styling and details, and ride comfort *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZAM45VLA1E0083476

Stock: P083476

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-06-2020