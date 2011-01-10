Used 2010 Maserati GranTurismo for Sale Near Me

  • 2010 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic in White
    used

    2010 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic

    23,680 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,900

    Details
  • 2010 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic in Black
    used

    2010 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic

    11,474 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $41,995

    Details
  • 2010 Maserati GranTurismo in Silver
    used

    2010 Maserati GranTurismo

    60,503 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,890

    Details
  • 2009 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic in Black
    used

    2009 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic

    16,208 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $33,344

    $9,202 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic in Black
    used

    2009 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic

    33,199 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $30,999

    $2,795 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic in White
    used

    2011 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic

    29,597 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $37,850

    Details
  • 2009 Maserati GranTurismo in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Maserati GranTurismo

    63,858 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,986

    Details
  • 2009 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic in White
    used

    2009 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic

    29,559 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $40,000

    Details
  • 2009 Maserati GranTurismo in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Maserati GranTurismo

    45,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,555

    Details
  • 2009 Maserati GranTurismo in Gray
    used

    2009 Maserati GranTurismo

    79,798 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,995

    Details
  • 2008 Maserati GranTurismo in Silver
    used

    2008 Maserati GranTurismo

    5,502 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $39,000

    Details
  • 2008 Maserati GranTurismo in Black
    used

    2008 Maserati GranTurismo

    32,571 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $31,980

    $310 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Maserati GranTurismo in Red
    used

    2008 Maserati GranTurismo

    28,877 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $33,993

    Details
  • 2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic in Silver
    used

    2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic

    29,698 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $39,994

    Details
  • 2008 Maserati GranTurismo in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Maserati GranTurismo

    25,930 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $28,500

    Details
  • 2012 Maserati GranTurismo MC in Black
    used

    2012 Maserati GranTurismo MC

    16,978 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $56,790

    Details
  • 2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic in Silver
    used

    2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic

    37,728 miles

    $33,999

    Details
  • 2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic in Black
    used

    2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic

    21,548 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $39,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Maserati GranTurismo

Overall Consumer Rating
41 Review
  4
    (100%)
Nice looking, great customer support, but question mark on Reliability
lionking730,10/01/2011
Got mine in June 2010 and after 15 months, I only put 2600 miles on it. However, ENGINE light came up twice in the 13th month, 1st time it was cleared by computer but 2nd time, had to have it towed to dealer to fix a faulty valve. Then within last 3 weeks, I had both side mirror's glass piece separated from the base/frame with cord attached (driver side first then passenger side 3 days later). Dealer said same mirror glass problem only happened to some 2010 models, I guess I am the "lucky"one to have both sides failed. They determined that the adhesive between glass piece and base was weak, new replacements had them glued together. Well, funny issue with this luxury car.
