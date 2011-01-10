Used 2010 Maserati GranTurismo for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 23,680 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,900
Zigler Motors - Addison / Texas
2010 Maserati Gran Turismo S Bianco Eldorado (White) One Owner Clean Carfax 23300 local Dallas Car. 4.3 / 5.0 7 Verified Reviews No accidents reported to CARFAX No damage reported to CARFAX CARFAX 1-Owner vehicle 10 Service history records Personal vehicle 23,609 Last reported odometer reading When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Maserati GranTurismo S. Well-known by many, the GranTurismo has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. One of the best things about this Maserati GranTurismo is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. IF YOU DO NOT SEE SOMETHING ON OUR WEBSITE THAT MEETS YOUR CRITERIA, LET US KNOW AND WE WILL FIND YOUR DREAM CAR! Zigler Motors offers world wide shipping, Airport Valet, and door step deliveries to make this the simplest car buying process you will ever experience. We are here to answer any questions you have 24/7. Please do not hesitate to call or text anytime. Phone 972-930-0130 sales@ziglermotors.com 16280 Midway Rd. Addison Texas 75001
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45KLA0A0052826
Stock: A0052826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 11,474 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$41,995
Auto Connections Of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45KLA4A0053994
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,503 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,890
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Clean CARFAX. 4.2L V8 SMPI DOHC, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MC Aerodynamic Package I, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Grigio Touring Metallic 2010 Maserati GranTurismo MC Sport Line RWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.2L V8 SMPI DOHCLet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Maserati GranTurismo with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45GLA6A0050494
Stock: SR-I07494
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 16,208 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$33,344$9,202 Below Market
Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri
For the most accurate prices and vehicle information go to www.wowwoodys.com.Check this out! This Maserati GranTurismo S has a strong 4.7L V8 engine with luxurious features including Leather Seats, a 7" Media Center, Navigation, & a Bose Sound System! Traction control, NERO (BLACK), LEATHER BUCKET SEATS, Tire sealing compound & electric air compressor, Tire pressure monitoring system, Steering column w/easy entry/exit feature, Stability control, Sport mode-inc: gear, accelerator, MSP system, Smoked quartz interior highlights w/rosewood trim, fabric headliner, Remote key-fob -inc: on/off alarm system, lock/unlock doors, trunklid. This Maserati GranTurismo has a powerful Gas V8 4.7L/286 engine powering this Automatic transmission.Want a custom video? Just text your name and the stock number to 660-247-5319. This vehicle's stock number is 09KR67-233These Packages Will Make Your Maserati GranTurismo S The Envy of Your FriendsRed colored calipers, Rear window defogger, Rear wheel drive, Rear park sensors, Rear 20" x 10.5" 7-spoke alloy wheels, Rain sensor, Pwr windows, Pwr speed-sensitive steering, Pwr parking brake, Pwr open-assist doors & trunk, Multimedia system -inc: 7" screen, navigation w/30GB hard drive, CD/MP3 player, voice control, RDS tuner, steering wheel audio controls, LED taillights, HomeLink system, Front/rear seatbelts w/pretensioners, Front/rear poltrona frau leather upholstery, Front 20" x 8.5" 7-spoke alloy wheels, Folding rear armrests, Folding front armrests w/illuminated storage compartment, Foglamps, Dual-zone automatic climate control w/rear air outlets.Why Choose Woody's?One Low Price & No Hassles on over 1,000 Cars, Trucks, SUVs & Minivans. Plus, FREE Smart Certified Warranties on Most Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Products. With the largest, most diverse inventory in Middle America, you can view all makes in one location! Wow!~ Check out our website to see 50+ more pictures, custom videos walkarounds/virtual test drives of each vehicle, free history reports and much more!~ Our award winning Finance Team works with over 25 lenders to get you the best rate and payment! Our ASE Certified Master Technicians Perform 125 Point Inspections on all certified vehicles on our 15AcreMegaLot!~ Appointments are strongly encouraged by calling 888-869-0963.~ We look forward to seeing you soon!Disclaimer:**After all applicable rebates and discounts, see dealer for details. Excludes tax, title, license fees. . Errors occur with regard to web content. We reserve the right to correct these errors and may not be held accountable for them. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any errors and ask that you please call to verify mileage, availability and anything else of importance to you before making a trip to our dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAMKL45A490048148
Stock: 09KR67
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-13-2020
- 33,199 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$30,999$2,795 Below Market
The Taverna Collection - Hollywood / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAMHL45A790047781
Stock: 90047781
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,597 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$37,850
Fishers Imports - Fishers / Indiana
Bianco Elderado 2011 Maserati GranTurismo S RWD 6-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front 20" x 8.5"/Rear 20" x 10.5" Neptune Design Wheels, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Park Sensors, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Interior Carbon Package - Evolution II, Low tire pressure warning, Maserati Multimedia System, MC Aerodynamic Package II, MC Carbon Fiber Pack, Memory seat, Miniskirts in Dark Look, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Poltrona Frau Leather Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Shadow Line Trim, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber & Black Leather, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tooled MC Aluminum Pedals, Traction control, Trip computer, Trofeo Design Maserati Paddle Shifters, Variably intermittent wipers.Reviews: * Head-turning style; stirring performance; usable rear seats; luxurious and customizable interior; daily-driver comfort. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45KLA8B0056639
Stock: WC6639
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-09-2019
- 63,858 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$27,986
Gabriel/Jordan Ford - Livingston / Texas
: **This vehicle is located at Wagner Cadillac but can be made available upon request. ONLY 63,858 Miles! Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Dual Zone A/C, Premium Sound System, Car and Driver Editors Choice CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Maserati GranTurismo with Blue Nettuno (Blue) exterior and Leather bucket seats interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 405 HP at 7100 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: COLORED LEATHER & WOOD TRIM STEERING WHEEL: tanganika, rosewood, walnut briarwood available, TITANIUM COLORED CALIPERS, BLUE NETTUNO (BLUE). MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Parking Aid, Electronic Stability Control. EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com's review says "Seductive styling, exotic soundtrack, stirring performance, luxurious and highly customizable interior, daily-driver comfort.". Car and Driver Editors Choice. WHO WE ARE: At Wagner Cadillac, our success has been built upon our tireless commitment to customer service and excellence. This is more than just a "catch phrase" for us. It is our pledge. We strive day-in and day-out to meet the needs of our customers in the showroom, on the service drive, and in the community. We look forward to exceeding your expectations soon! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Maserati GranTurismo with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAMGJ45A090042827
Stock: 90042827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 29,559 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$40,000
Auto Junction Benz and Beemers - Tempe / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAMHJ45A590047591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,555
Auto Junction Benz and Beemers - Tempe / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Maserati GranTurismo with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAMGJ45A790042310
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,798 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$27,995
Bennett Maserati of Allentown - Allentown / Pennsylvania
Recent Arrival! 4.2L V8 SMPI DOHC. Grigio 2009 Maserati GranTurismo RWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.2L V8 SMPI DOHCProviding world class service that over 100,000 customers have experienced at a Bennett dealership over the past 67 years, the Bennett Automotive Group is family owned and operated and our staff of dedicated team members at our six locations is eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Maserati GranTurismo with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAMGJ45A490043477
Stock: 1845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 5,502 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$39,000
Chevyland - Shreveport / Louisiana
2008 Maserati GranTurismo Grigio Touring Metallic 4.2L V8 SMPI DOHC Garage kept. Driven weekly., All original. No cosmetic repairs., Ultra-low miles., Local private owner., Viewing by appointment only., 2D Coupe, 4.2L V8 SMPI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Grigio Touring Metallic, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD w/6 Speakers, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Odometer is 28515 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Maserati GranTurismo with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAMGJ45A780041141
Stock: RDPF
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 32,571 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$31,980$310 Below Market
Kareem Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
Free 30 Days /3,000 Limited Warranty !, **NAVIGATION / GPS **, 2D Coupe, 4.2L V8 SMPI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Black, Nero Leather, 11 Speakers, 20 Grigio Mercury Birdcage Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adaptive suspension, Auto-leveling suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, MP3 decoder, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel memory, Yellow Colored Calipers. RWD2008 Maserati GranTurismo Base Navi leather Premium Wheels Premium Audio Parking Sensors Very low Miles (32k)Thanks for looking , If you need more information such as additional Photo's or a copy of your Free Car Fax History Report we are here to help . You can email us www.Kareemautosales.com or come visit us at our easy to get to location right off Fulton Ave ,Sacramento CA. And As Always Promised... BEST DEALS IN TOWN !All Vehicles come with FREE warranty (call dealer for details)-We offer great extended warranty on our vehicles-Free CarFax Report History-Check us out on Yelp! 4.5 Stars-275+ Vehicles to choose from-Financing for all types of credit-CUDL (Credit Union Direct Lending)-Great 1st time buyer program-All vehicles pass Smog & Safety Inspection and receive a fresh oil change-Our buyers have over 10+ years of buying experience-Business HoursMonday - Saturday: 10:00am 7:00pmSunday: 10:00am - 5:00pm
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Maserati GranTurismo with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAMGJ45A480041162
Stock: 11257
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 28,877 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$33,993
Perfect Auto Collection - Akron / Ohio
2008 Maserati GranTourismoWhite Exterior over Black Leather InteriorOnly 28,877 miles!V8 4.7L Engine! FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDEComing Soon! VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:V8 4.7L Engine405 Horsepower339 lb/ft TorqueRear Wheel Drive 6 Speed A/T Transmission
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Maserati GranTurismo with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAMGJ45AX80041151
Stock: 041151
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 29,698 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$39,994
Elite Motor Cars - Concord / California
2012 Maserati GranTurismo S with 29k miles. Grigio Touring Metallic with Rosso Corallo Leather.Factory options include:Navigation,Premium Sound,Alcantara Headliner,and more.Clean title, clean carfax.Financing available for ALL credit types. Extended service contracts available. Trades accepted.Call Elite Motor Cars 925.326.4800. Text 925.350.8769.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45KLAXC0065487
Stock: 004674
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2019
- 25,930 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$28,500
Noblesville Imports - Noblesville / Indiana
Blue 2008 Maserati GranTurismo Base **ONE OWNER**, **$36,500 NADA VALUE**, **$29,000 CARFAX VALUE**, **$29,691 KBB TYPICAL LISTING PRICE**, **FERRARI DEALER SERVICED**, **25K ORIGINAL MILES**, **PRICED TO SELL**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **SPORT MODE**, **PADDLE SHIFTERS**, **REAR PARKING SENSORS**, **POWER FOLDING MIRRORS**, **MULTI-ADJUSTABLE POWER SEATS**, **DRIVER MEMORY**, **POWER TELESCOPING STEERING COLUMN**, **DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL**, **HEATED SEATS**, **FOG LIGHTS**, **HOMELINK**, 8.5J x 19" Front/10.5J x 19" Rear Light Alloy Wheels, AM/FM/CD w/6 Speakers, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 8395 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Maserati GranTurismo with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAMGJ45A880036871
Stock: 036871
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 16,978 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$56,790
Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois
- VERY SEDUCTIVE - SCINTILLATING SPEED - SUMPTUOUS COMFORT - SUPER LOW CERTIFIED MILES -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo MC with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45MLA2C0061851
Stock: L478B-C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- 37,728 miles
$33,999
Honda of Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
Traction control, Tire sealing compound & electric air compressor, Steering column w/easy entry/exit feature, Stability control, Smoker's pkg, Smoked quartz interior highlights, Side storage compartments for rear passengers, Rosso (Red) brake calipers, Remote key-fob -inc: on/off alarm system, lock/unlock doors, trunklid, Rear window defogger. This Maserati GranTurismo has a strong Gas V8 4.7L/286 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Maserati GranTurismo S *Rear park sensors, Rear P285/30R20 tires, Rear coat hook, Pwr windows, Pwr speed-sensitive steering, Pwr parking brake, Pwr open-assist doors & trunk, Pwr adjustable heated front bucket seats -inc: high lateral/driver lumbar support, memory, Poltrona Frau leather upholstery, Multimedia system -inc: 7" screen, navigation w/30GB hard drive, CD/MP3 player, voice control, RDS tuner, steering wheel audio controls, Maserati Hi-Fi speaker system -inc: (6) speakers, LED taillights, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Front/rear seatbelts w/pretensioners, Front P285/30R20 tires, Folding rear armrests, Folding front armrests w/illuminated storage compartment, Foglamps, Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: rear air outlets, demist sensor, Dual pwr heated folding mirrors.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Maserati GranTurismo come see us at Honda of Stevens Creek, 4590 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, CA 95129. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45KLA8C0063625
Stock: MC0063625
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 21,548 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,995
Car City Sales - La Crescenta / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45KLA8C0064726
Certified Pre-Owned: No
