Used 2010 Maserati GranTurismo for Sale Near Me

Zigler Motors - Addison / Texas

2010 Maserati Gran Turismo S Bianco Eldorado (White) One Owner Clean Carfax 23300 local Dallas Car. 4.3 / 5.0 7 Verified Reviews No accidents reported to CARFAX No damage reported to CARFAX CARFAX 1-Owner vehicle 10 Service history records Personal vehicle 23,609 Last reported odometer reading When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Maserati GranTurismo S. Well-known by many, the GranTurismo has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. One of the best things about this Maserati GranTurismo is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. IF YOU DO NOT SEE SOMETHING ON OUR WEBSITE THAT MEETS YOUR CRITERIA, LET US KNOW AND WE WILL FIND YOUR DREAM CAR! Zigler Motors offers world wide shipping, Airport Valet, and door step deliveries to make this the simplest car buying process you will ever experience. We are here to answer any questions you have 24/7. Please do not hesitate to call or text anytime. Phone 972-930-0130 sales@ziglermotors.com 16280 Midway Rd. Addison Texas 75001

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZAM45KLA0A0052826

Stock: A0052826

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-21-2020