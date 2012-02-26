Used 2011 Maserati GranTurismo for Sale Near Me

  • 2011 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic in White
    used

    2011 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic

    29,597 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $37,850

    Details
  • 2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic in Silver
    used

    2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic

    29,698 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $39,994

    Details
  • 2010 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic in White
    used

    2010 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic

    23,680 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,900

    Details
  • 2010 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic in Black
    used

    2010 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic

    11,474 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $41,995

    Details
  • 2012 Maserati GranTurismo MC in Black
    used

    2012 Maserati GranTurismo MC

    16,978 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $56,790

    Details
  • 2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic in Silver
    used

    2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic

    37,728 miles

    $33,999

    Details
  • 2010 Maserati GranTurismo in Silver
    used

    2010 Maserati GranTurismo

    60,503 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,890

    Details
  • 2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic in Black
    used

    2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic

    21,548 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $39,995

    Details
  • 2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic in Black
    used

    2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic

    28,024 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $34,995

    Details
  • 2012 Maserati GranTurismo MC in White
    used

    2012 Maserati GranTurismo MC

    18,068 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $58,995

    Details
  • 2012 Maserati GranTurismo MC in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Maserati GranTurismo MC

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $59,995

    Details
  • 2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic in Black
    used

    2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic

    49,875 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $33,590

    Details
  • 2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic in Gray
    used

    2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic

    47,541 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $48,988

    Details
  • 2009 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic in Black
    used

    2009 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic

    16,208 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,344

    $9,202 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic in Black
    used

    2009 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic

    33,199 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $30,999

    $2,795 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Maserati GranTurismo in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Maserati GranTurismo

    63,858 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,986

    Details
  • 2009 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic in White
    used

    2009 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic

    29,559 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $40,000

    Details
  • 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    30,543 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $39,500

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Maserati GranTurismo

Read recent reviews for the Maserati GranTurismo
Overall Consumer Rating
4.76 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (33%)
2012 GranTurismo
maser4me,02/26/2012
I recently owned a BMW M6 for 3 years and looked at several cars (Jag XK-RS), AMG-C63, Porsche 911) before buying the Maserati. Other cars are faster, but the GranTurismo is an exotic compared to the rest. The interior is better than the other cars I looked at, only the Jag comes close. As far as gadgets the Maserati does not provide all that the M6 did (Heads Up Display, multiple levels of tuning the suspension and gear box). The engine is the difference with this car, exhaust note and torque. The sport mode can be felt instantly in the tighter suspension and throttle response. The paint finish is higher quality than the rest, leather is also a notch above. Color combo is great too !
Report abuse
