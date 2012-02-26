Used 2011 Maserati GranTurismo for Sale Near Me

Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri

For the most accurate prices and vehicle information go to www.wowwoodys.com.Check this out! This Maserati GranTurismo S has a strong 4.7L V8 engine with luxurious features including Leather Seats, a 7" Media Center, Navigation, & a Bose Sound System! Traction control, NERO (BLACK), LEATHER BUCKET SEATS, Tire sealing compound & electric air compressor, Tire pressure monitoring system, Steering column w/easy entry/exit feature, Stability control, Sport mode-inc: gear, accelerator, MSP system, Smoked quartz interior highlights w/rosewood trim, fabric headliner, Remote key-fob -inc: on/off alarm system, lock/unlock doors, trunklid. This Maserati GranTurismo has a powerful Gas V8 4.7L/286 engine powering this Automatic transmission.Want a custom video? Just text your name and the stock number to 660-247-5319. This vehicle's stock number is 09KR67-233These Packages Will Make Your Maserati GranTurismo S The Envy of Your FriendsRed colored calipers, Rear window defogger, Rear wheel drive, Rear park sensors, Rear 20" x 10.5" 7-spoke alloy wheels, Rain sensor, Pwr windows, Pwr speed-sensitive steering, Pwr parking brake, Pwr open-assist doors & trunk, Multimedia system -inc: 7" screen, navigation w/30GB hard drive, CD/MP3 player, voice control, RDS tuner, steering wheel audio controls, LED taillights, HomeLink system, Front/rear seatbelts w/pretensioners, Front/rear poltrona frau leather upholstery, Front 20" x 8.5" 7-spoke alloy wheels, Folding rear armrests, Folding front armrests w/illuminated storage compartment, Foglamps, Dual-zone automatic climate control w/rear air outlets.Why Choose Woody's?One Low Price & No Hassles on over 1,000 Cars, Trucks, SUVs & Minivans. Plus, FREE Smart Certified Warranties on Most Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Products. With the largest, most diverse inventory in Middle America, you can view all makes in one location! Wow!~ Check out our website to see 50+ more pictures, custom videos walkarounds/virtual test drives of each vehicle, free history reports and much more!~ Our award winning Finance Team works with over 25 lenders to get you the best rate and payment! Our ASE Certified Master Technicians Perform 125 Point Inspections on all certified vehicles on our 15AcreMegaLot!~ Appointments are strongly encouraged by calling 888-869-0963.~ We look forward to seeing you soon!Disclaimer:**After all applicable rebates and discounts, see dealer for details. Excludes tax, title, license fees. . Errors occur with regard to web content. We reserve the right to correct these errors and may not be held accountable for them. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any errors and ask that you please call to verify mileage, availability and anything else of importance to you before making a trip to our dealership.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZAMKL45A490048148

Stock: 09KR67

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 01-13-2020