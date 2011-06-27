Vehicle overview

The 2010 Maserati GranTurismo is one of those rare cars that, once seen, is hard to forget. It has an elusive and intoxicating mix of aggression and grace. The fluid lines of the sheet metal seem to be stretched tight over a muscular form, with curves in all the right places. Then there's the sound -- a glorious exhaust note that could have inspired the likes of Verdi, Mozart and Puccini.

Beauty is also found within, with a sportingly opulent cabin and the mechanicals to both excite and comfort. The GranTurismo's 4.2- or 4.7-liter engines are both silky smooth when driven conservatively, and exhilarating when pushed into their higher reaches. Switching from Normal to Sport mode further enhances the experience, quickening gearchanges and throttle response while also opening up the exhaust baffles.

As the name suggests, the GranTurismo is a touring car, not an out-and-out exotic sports car. There's certainly more than enough power and handling to get the blood racing, though the Maserati is outperformed by several competitors -- but not outclassed. As a GT car, it does just as is should by balancing thrilling athleticism with long-distance comfort.

In terms of price, the Aston Martin V8 Vantage and Audi R8 represent the closest competitors with the added benefit of higher performance. The BMW M6 is also quicker while also costing less, and the stalwart Porsche 911 is similarly worthy of consideration. The Jaguar XKR and Mercedes CL550 will also save you some cash with a healthy dose of luxurious comfort. When it comes to a beautiful rolling sculpture that hits all of the GT bases, though, it's hard to overlook -- or forget -- the Maserati GranTurismo.