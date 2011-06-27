  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(1)
2010 Maserati GranTurismo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Head-turning style
  • stirring performance
  • usable rear seats
  • luxurious and customizable interior
  • daily-driver comfort.
  • Light steering feel
  • no available manual transmission
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Maserati GranTurismo is easily one of the most beautiful cars being built today, with high levels of performance and comfort that further its appeal.

Vehicle overview

The 2010 Maserati GranTurismo is one of those rare cars that, once seen, is hard to forget. It has an elusive and intoxicating mix of aggression and grace. The fluid lines of the sheet metal seem to be stretched tight over a muscular form, with curves in all the right places. Then there's the sound -- a glorious exhaust note that could have inspired the likes of Verdi, Mozart and Puccini.

Beauty is also found within, with a sportingly opulent cabin and the mechanicals to both excite and comfort. The GranTurismo's 4.2- or 4.7-liter engines are both silky smooth when driven conservatively, and exhilarating when pushed into their higher reaches. Switching from Normal to Sport mode further enhances the experience, quickening gearchanges and throttle response while also opening up the exhaust baffles.

As the name suggests, the GranTurismo is a touring car, not an out-and-out exotic sports car. There's certainly more than enough power and handling to get the blood racing, though the Maserati is outperformed by several competitors -- but not outclassed. As a GT car, it does just as is should by balancing thrilling athleticism with long-distance comfort.

In terms of price, the Aston Martin V8 Vantage and Audi R8 represent the closest competitors with the added benefit of higher performance. The BMW M6 is also quicker while also costing less, and the stalwart Porsche 911 is similarly worthy of consideration. The Jaguar XKR and Mercedes CL550 will also save you some cash with a healthy dose of luxurious comfort. When it comes to a beautiful rolling sculpture that hits all of the GT bases, though, it's hard to overlook -- or forget -- the Maserati GranTurismo.

2010 Maserati GranTurismo models

The 2010 Maserati GranTurismo is a four-passenger coupe that is offered in two trim levels: base and S Automatic. A new convertible version is also available, and is covered in a separate review. The base GranTurismo features 19-inch alloy wheels; adaptive xenon headlights with washers; foglights; power-folding and heated sideview mirrors; automatic wipers; Brembo brakes; an electronically adjustable "Skyhook" suspension; rear parking sensors; auto-dimming mirrors; dual-zone automatic climate control; leather upholstery; heated front seats; driver seat memory; wood interior trim; voice-activated navigation; Bluetooth; and an 11-speaker Bose surround-sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, digital music storage, iPod integration and auxiliary/USB input jacks.

The GranTurismo S Automatic includes all of the above, plus a more powerful engine, an automated manual transmission, larger brakes, a sport exhaust, 20-inch wheels, and unique front and rear spoilers. Additionally, the GranTurismo S can be optioned with a non-adjustable sport suspension and aluminum pedals.

Options on either GranTurismo trim include front parking sensors, two-tone interior colors, an Alcantara headliner and perforated leather seats. Customers looking for a personalized approach may select from several interior colors, stitching, wheel styles and brake caliper finishes. Furthermore, buyers can specify any exterior color they desire, for a price and wait, of course.

2010 Highlights

For 2010, the Maserati GranTurismo gains a new convertible model (covered in a separate review) along with some minor cosmetic enhancements that include more aggressively flared rocker panels and new interior trim materials.

Performance & mpg

The base 2010 Maserati GranTurismo is powered by a 4.2-liter V8 that produces 405 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque. The only available transmission is a six-speed automatic that sends power to the rear wheels. The GranTurismo S Automatic receives a 4.7-liter V8 that bumps output to 433 hp and 361 lb-ft of torque.

Maserati estimates acceleration from zero to 60 mph at 5.1 seconds for the base GranTurismo and 4.9 seconds for the S Automatic. EPA-estimated fuel economy is identical for both models, at 13 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 15 mpg in combined driving.

Safety

Standard safety features for the GranTurismo lineup include antilock brakes with brake assist, automatic hill hold, stability control, traction control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags.

Driving

The 2010 Maserati GranTurismo artfully balances a luxurious ride with sporting athleticism. The suspension is compliant enough to absorb most road imperfections with ease without feeling overly soft or wallowy. The GranTurismo's 49/51 front/rear weight distribution allows for added entertainment through curves, while the suspension keeps the body flat when cornering.

For drivers who desire even more sports car dynamics, the Sport mode revises gearshift points, sharpens throttle response and stiffens up the suspension. This mode also opens up a baffle in the exhaust for added performance and sweetens the engine's already glorious soundtrack. On the downside, the steering feel is on the light side and could use a bit more feedback at higher speeds.

Interior

The 2010 Maserati GranTurismo's interior is tastefully appointed with the finest materials and craftsmanship money can buy. The cabin is elegantly luxurious without appearing stodgy, with just a hint of sports car influence. Leather graces almost every surface and can be ordered in a wide array of colors. Controls are well-placed and simple in operation.

Front-seat comfort is excellent, with well-bolstered seats and ample cushioning for long-distance comfort. Unlike other cars in this class, the GranTurismo also boasts comfortable rear seats for medium-sized adults. Unfortunately, finding luggage space for four adults will prove difficult, as the trunk can only accommodate up to 9.2 cubic feet -- well short of competing coupes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Maserati GranTurismo.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nice looking, great customer support, but question mark on Reliability
lionking730,10/01/2011
Got mine in June 2010 and after 15 months, I only put 2600 miles on it. However, ENGINE light came up twice in the 13th month, 1st time it was cleared by computer but 2nd time, had to have it towed to dealer to fix a faulty valve. Then within last 3 weeks, I had both side mirror's glass piece separated from the base/frame with cord attached (driver side first then passenger side 3 days later). Dealer said same mirror glass problem only happened to some 2010 models, I guess I am the "lucky"one to have both sides failed. They determined that the adhesive between glass piece and base was weak, new replacements had them glued together. Well, funny issue with this luxury car.
See all 1 reviews of the 2010 Maserati GranTurismo
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2010 Maserati GranTurismo features & specs

Used 2010 Maserati GranTurismo Overview

The Used 2010 Maserati GranTurismo is offered in the following submodels: GranTurismo Coupe, GranTurismo S Automatic. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6A), and S Automatic 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A).

