Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic Specs & Features

More about the 2012 GranTurismo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$123,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG15
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/21 mpg
Fuel tank capacity22.7 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.1/476.7 mi.
Engine
Base engine size4.7 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower433 hp @ 7000 rpm
Torque361 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Packages
Interior Carbon Fiber Package +$2,550
Interior Carbon Fiber Package - Evolution I +$1,725
Interior Carbon Fiber Package - Evolution II +$2,075
GTS Auto Full Interior Carbon Fiber Package +$7,650
GT S Design Interior +$1,750
In-Car Entertainment
11 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
radio data systemyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
remote trunk releaseyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
suede and leather steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Interior Options
MC Design Aluminum Driving Pedals +$625
Trident Logo Stitched on Front/Rear Headrests +$625
Steering Wheel in Carbon Finish and Black Leather +$1,175
Maserati Paddle Shifters "Trofeo Design" +$325
Floor Mat Piping Color Upon Request +$100
GT S Alcantara Seat +$970
Alcantara Headliner +$1,750
Door Sills in Composite Fiber +$975
Stitching Color On Request +$375
High Gloss Painted Interior Wood Trim +$2,500
Steering Wheel in Composite Fiber Trim and Black Leather +$1,365
Steering Wheel, Gear Shift Knob and Boot in Colored Leather +$425
Interior Carpet Color Upon Request +$475
Steering Wheel in Wood Trim and Black Leather +$1,365
Perforated Leather +$925
Steering Wheel in Wood Trim and Colored Leather +$1,600
Upper/Lower Dashboard and Rear Shelf - Color Upon Request +$1,350
Dual-Color Interior w/Full Leather +$7,900
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leather/alcantarayes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear leg room30.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Exterior Options
20" Glossy Black Neptune Design Alloy Wheels +$1,050
Underdoor Sills in Dark Look +$770
Exhaust Pipes in Dark Look +$490
Matte Finish Special Paint Colors +$20,500
20" Birdcage Design Wheelsyes
20" Grigio Mercury Birdcage Design Wheels +$800
Trident Decal on Roof +$700
V Stripe Decal on Hood +$700
Black Front Grille +$760
Aero Package in Carbon Fiber III +$4,970
Aerodynamic Full Package in Carbon Fiber +$7,990
20" Grigio Mercury Neptune Design Wheels +$800
20" Trident Design Wheelsyes
20" Grigio Mercury Trident Style Wheels +$800
Calipers - Painted Silver +$800
Calipers - Painted Black +$800
Calipers - Painted Blue +$800
Calipers - Painted Anodized Matt Red +$860
Shadow Line Trim +$1,200
Calipers - Painted Titanium +$800
Calipers - Painted Yellow +$800
Car Cover +$400
Aero Package in Carbon Fiber +$2,105
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4147 lbs.
EPA interior volume92.8 cu.ft.
Front track62.4 in.
Gross weight4962 lbs.
Height53.3 in.
Length192.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.2 cu.ft.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.4 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Wheel base115.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nero
  • Bianco Eldorado
  • Grigio Nuvolari
  • Argento Luna
  • Giallo Granturismo
  • Rosso Trionfale
  • Nero Carbonio Metallic
  • Bianco Fuji Pearlescent
  • Blu Mediterraneo
  • Grigio Touring Metallic
  • Grigio Alfieri Metallic
  • Grigio Granito Metallic
  • Blu Oceano Metallic
  • Blu Nettuno Metallic
  • Bordeaux Pontevecchio Metallic
  • Rosso Mondiale
Interior Colors
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Blu Profondita, premium leather
  • Grigio Chrono, premium leather
  • Bordeaux, premium leather
  • Rosso Corallo, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Pearl Beige, premium leather
  • Bianco Pregiato, premium leather
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Marrone Corniola, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
285/30R20 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
double wishbone front suspensionyes
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Other models