Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible

    41,932 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $45,894

  • 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible in Gray
    used

    2014 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible

    8,275 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $63,995

  • 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport in Red
    used

    2014 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport

    20,196 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $65,995

  • 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport in Black
    used

    2014 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport

    Not Provided

    $54,995

  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport in Black
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport

    19,130 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $53,999

    $7,526 Below Market
  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport in Red
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport

    16,213 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $58,000

    $8,975 Below Market
  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport in Black
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport

    24,585 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $54,995

    $6,358 Below Market
  • 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport in White
    used

    2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport

    7,812 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $56,995

  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport in Red
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport

    9,910 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $79,900

  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible

    6,936 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $60,990

  • 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible in Silver
    used

    2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible

    39,076 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $41,900

  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport in Gray
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport

    41,568 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $59,995

  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport in Black
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport

    35,990 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $55,990

  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport in White
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport

    22,230 miles

    $66,800

  • 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible in Silver
    used

    2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible

    23,163 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $44,950

  • 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
    used

    2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible

    11,463 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $47,900

  • 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible in Black
    used

    2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible

    36,114 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $37,894

  • 2012 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport in Black
    used

    2012 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport

    4,827 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $52,990

Consumer Reviews for the Maserati GranTurismo Convertible

Read recent reviews for the Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
Overall Consumer Rating
53 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
A Dream Car
arcoog,12/23/2014
Simply a great car that is so much fun to drive. It is unique and gets a thumbs up from the cars that come by. As soon as you park, people come by to ask about the maserati. So far it has been very reliable though in cold weather the tire gauge setting goes on which is why I rated build and reliability at 4. However the maserati has a sold feel to it. My only complaint would be that they have not introduced a rear camera yet but I have heard it is coming in future additions.
