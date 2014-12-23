Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible for Sale Near Me
- 41,932 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$45,894
Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
Auto Holding 46 has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible. If you're a driving enthusiast, you'll be grateful for the chance to drive this Maserati GranTurismo Convertible convertible. You'll discover what millions of convertible owners have known for years -- nothing beats an open air experience. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. This vehicle comes with a navigation system. That doesn't mean you won't get lost. But it does mean you won't stay lost. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Maserati GranTurismo Convertible More information about the 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible: The GranTurismo is Maserati's high-performance grand-touring sport coupe, featuring a strong Ferrari designed V8 engine and 2+2 seating. Compared to other grand-touring coupes like the Jaguar XK, BMW M6 or even the Audi R8, the GranTurismo features Italian design with an unmistakable expressiveness and flair--and an unmistakable engine sound--that simply isn't found many German grand-tourers. The GranTurismo models also have great opportunity for personalization. This model sets itself apart with customization options, ride comfort, styling and details, and Strong, sweet-sounding Ferrari-derived V8 *** WE HAVE THE BEST PRICES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA! *** CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ROUTES 80, 287 AND WE'RE ON 46.; MINUTES FROM NYC, UPSTATE, AND PA! 200 CARS IN STOCK, PICKUP AVAILABLE, AND WE BUY TRADE-INS! WE DEAL WITH ANY CREDIT: ZERO $ DOWN PAYMENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS. OUR FINANCE RATES START FROM 1.99% FOR QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS!!! * (CONDITIONS APPLY) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: FREE CARFAX WITH EVERY PURCHASE AND ASK ABOUT OUR PRE-SALE MAINTENANCE! VISIT US ONLINE: WWW.AUTOHOLDING46.COM CALL 877-346-3921 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT! All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Optional Dealer Prep Fee, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. In order to honor the advertised price, customer must print vehicle listing and present at time of arrival at dealership, and acquire managers signature on printed listing.Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45MMA4E0092620
Stock: M46092620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-14-2019
- 8,275 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$63,995
Naples Motorsports - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45MMA9E0124655
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,196 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$65,995
Naples Motorsports - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA3E0114595
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided
$54,995
Dorschel INFINITI - Rochester / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA6E0106989
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,130 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$53,999$7,526 Below Market
SPORTS TREND - Sherman Oaks / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA9F0149501
Stock: 8303
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,213 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$58,000$8,975 Below Market
Maserati of Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida
Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport. 4.7L V8, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Rosso Trionfale Metallic 2015 Maserati KBB Fair Market Range High: $62,153 GranTurismo Sport 13/20 City/Highway MPG RWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.7L V8Odometer is 3036 miles below market average!Reviews: * The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible succeeds in being both dynamic and elegant. Characterized by its soft-top roof, the vehicle also features the same V-shaped, forward-slanting design, giving the dashing looks of the stunning Maserati coupe. 20-inch Astro Design alloy wheels add another level of sophistication and grace. The GranTurismo Convertible's aesthetically-designed cabin features delicate handcrafted leather and prestigious wood trim. The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible air conditioning system has been further refined to offer the maximum comfort levels with the top up or down. The system recognizes how the car is being driven, and automatically resets ventilation and climate control to help maintain the set temperature. The convertible top is a multi-layered canvas to ensure quietness through excellent acoustic isolation. The sweet and throaty 4.7L V8 engine delivers the high end performance expected from Maserati. The GranTurismo Convertible features a six-speed, ZF automatic transmission with a hydraulic torque converter yielding extremely quick and fluid gear shifts while maintaining the characteristics of the sporty V8 engine. The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible is fitted with an electronically-controlled Skyhook suspension as standard equipment. This system employs dampers with an aluminum body which continually adjust the damping. Every Maserati is equipped with sophisticated active safety technology and fitted with advanced passive safety features. All Maserati's have a number of safety features as standard, including a collapsible steering column, front and rear seat belts equipped with pre-tensioners and load limiters, two front airbags, two side curtain airbags and two airbags in the front doors to help provide protection from side impacts. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA7F0129179
Stock: F0129179P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 24,585 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$54,995$6,358 Below Market
I-Deal Auto Sales - Maryville / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA6F0150296
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,812 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$56,995
Alfa Romeo Fiat of Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
- Thorough cleanings of the dealership facilities daily - Sanitizing gel and foam stations available on-site - Our staff has been given specific instructions on hand washing and the importance of staying home if they feel ill - Adhering to the recommended six feet of social distance from other staff and customers.4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC.Recent Arrival! 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Bianco Eldorado Sport 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC RWD 6-Speed Automatic with OverdriveStroll on down and get acquainted with our staff! We're located just off of I820 and I30 on the West side of Fort Worth. We proudly serve Fort Worth, Dallas, Plano, White Settlement, Weatherford, Hurst, Arlington, Benbrook, Stephenville, Camanche, Brownwood, Cisco, Cleburne, Alvarado, Burleson, Mansfield, Meneral Wells, Abilene.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA5D0074552
Stock: U279973A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 9,910 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$79,900
J & J Auto Sales - Troy / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA9F0146548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,936 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$60,990
O'Gara Coach Westlake - Westlake Village / California
O'Gara Coach Westlake is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2015 Maserati GranTurismo as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Blue exterior paint and Tan interior. Other manufacturer options include: RWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.7L V8Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 11610 miles below market average!O'Gara Coach Westlake ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.Reviews:* The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible succeeds in being both dynamic and elegant. Characterized by its soft-top roof, the vehicle also features the same V-shaped, forward-slanting design, giving the dashing looks of the stunning Maserati coupe. 20-inch Astro Design alloy wheels add another level of sophistication and grace. The GranTurismo Convertible's aesthetically-designed cabin features delicate handcrafted leather and prestigious wood trim. The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible air conditioning system has been further refined to offer the maximum comfort levels with the top up or down. The system recognizes how the car is being driven, and automatically resets ventilation and climate control to help maintain the set temperature. The convertible top is a multi-layered canvas to ensure quietness through excellent acoustic isolation. The sweet and throaty 4.7L V8 engine delivers the high end performance expected from Maserati. The GranTurismo Convertible features a six-speed, ZF automatic transmission with a hydraulic torque converter yielding extremely quick and fluid gear shifts while maintaining the characteristics of the sporty V8 engine. The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible is fitted with an electronically-controlled Skyhook suspension as standard equipment. This system employs dampers with an aluminum body which continually adjust the damping. Every Maserati is equipped with sophisticated active safety technology and fitted with advanced passive safety features. All Maserati's have a number of safety features as standard, including a collapsible steering column, front and rear seat belts equipped with pre-tensioners and load limiters, two front airbags, two side curtain airbags and two airbags in the front doors to help provide protection from side impacts. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45MMA7F0148597
Stock: 2665UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 39,076 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$41,900
Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida
Introducing the 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible in Grigio Touring. Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous Maserati GranTurismo Convertible, but did not want to pay the new car price or get haggled at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this Maserati huge discount and without the stress! This esteemed Maserati is the true definition of sports, luxury, prestige, and comfort. Options on this 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible include: Silver Neptune Wheels Contrast Stitching in Grigio Ghiaccio Piano Black & Leather Steering Wheel Trident Stitched on Headrest Red Brake Caliper Front/Rear Parking Sensors Power Everything! AND MORE! This 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible is a gorgeous Grigio Touring exterior a Nero interior and is waiting to take you anywhere in style! You will also have a piece of mind as 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible is a 100% Carfax certified vehicle and is eligible for extended warranty! Look at the pictures of this 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible below and judge for yourself how nice it looks. Please feel free to call with any questions regarding the vehicle at 561.998.5557 Daytime or 561.756.1933 Evenings, we hope you are our next satisfied client! Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or scott@excellauto.com for more information! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45MMA2D0066919
Stock: 066919
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 41,568 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$59,995
Alfa Romeo of Wilmington Pike - Chadds Ford / Pennsylvania
ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport Red 2D ConvertibleReviews:* The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible succeeds in being both dynamic and elegant. Characterized by its soft-top roof, the vehicle also features the same V-shaped, forward-slanting design, giving the dashing looks of the stunning Maserati coupe. 20-inch Astro Design alloy wheels add another level of sophistication and grace. The GranTurismo Convertible's aesthetically-designed cabin features delicate handcrafted leather and prestigious wood trim. The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible air conditioning system has been further refined to offer the maximum comfort levels with the top up or down. The system recognizes how the car is being driven, and automatically resets ventilation and climate control to help maintain the set temperature. The convertible top is a multi-layered canvas to ensure quietness through excellent acoustic isolation. The sweet and throaty 4.7L V8 engine delivers the high end performance expected from Maserati. The GranTurismo Convertible features a six-speed, ZF automatic transmission with a hydraulic torque converter yielding extremely quick and fluid gear shifts while maintaining the characteristics of the sporty V8 engine. The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible is fitted with an electronically-controlled Skyhook suspension as standard equipment. This system employs dampers with an aluminum body which continually adjust the damping. Every Maserati is equipped with sophisticated active safety technology and fitted with advanced passive safety features. All Maserati's have a number of safety features as standard, including a collapsible steering column, front and rear seat belts equipped with pre-tensioners and load limiters, two front airbags, two side curtain airbags and two airbags in the front doors to help provide protection from side impacts. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryHere at Maserati of Wilmington Pike, we try to make the purchase process as easy and hassle free as possible.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA7F0129571
Stock: F0129571
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 35,990 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$55,990
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Radio: Maserati Multimedia System w/Navigation, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Traction control. 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Nero Carbonio Metallic Sport RWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.7L V8Recent Arrival!Join The Circle.Reviews: * The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible succeeds in being both dynamic and elegant. Characterized by its soft-top roof, the vehicle also features the same V-shaped, forward-slanting design, giving the dashing looks of the stunning Maserati coupe. 20-inch Astro Design alloy wheels add another level of sophistication and grace. The GranTurismo Convertible's aesthetically-designed cabin features delicate handcrafted leather and prestigious wood trim. The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible air conditioning system has been further refined to offer the maximum comfort levels with the top up or down. The system recognizes how the car is being driven, and automatically resets ventilation and climate control to help maintain the set temperature. The convertible top is a multi-layered canvas to ensure quietness through excellent acoustic isolation. The sweet and throaty 4.7L V8 engine delivers the high end performance expected from Maserati. The GranTurismo Convertible features a six-speed, ZF automatic transmission with a hydraulic torque converter yielding extremely quick and fluid gear shifts while maintaining the characteristics of the sporty V8 engine. The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible is fitted with an electronically-controlled Skyhook suspension as standard equipment. This system employs dampers with an aluminum body which continually adjust the damping. Every Maserati is equipped with sophisticated active safety technology and fitted with advanced passive safety features. All Maserati's have a number of safety features as standard, including a collapsible steering column, front and rear seat belts equipped with pre-tensioners and load limiters, two front airbags, two side curtain airbags and two airbags in the front doors to help provide protection from side impacts. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA2F0155463
Stock: PME3521B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 22,230 miles
$66,800
Chicago Motor Cars Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA6F0141629
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,163 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$44,950
Overland Park Imports - Overland Park / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45MMAXD0071978
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,463 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$47,900
Auto X-Change - Honolulu / Hawaii
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45MMA7D0069475
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,114 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$37,894
Jack Wolf Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Belvidere / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45MMA0D0072346
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,827 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$52,990
Doral Lincoln - Doral / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, GPS / Navigation, Carfax Certified, 1 Owner!, NONSmoker, All books & keys, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date!, Extended Warranty Available!, Service Records Available, Rear Camera, SUNROOF / Moonroof, GPS / NAVIGATION, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Carbon Fiber Exterior Mirrors, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MC Aerodynamic Package I, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.2012 Maserati GranTurismo Sport Nero Carbonio Metallic**Let Doral Lincoln be your #1 choice for your next Pre-owned vehicle. At Doral Lincoln we take pride in everything we do and strive to not only to be the best Florida dealership but to be the best in the nation. CARFAX-Certified, Trades welcomed, Financing Available. All Pre-owned vehicles are offered with 162-point inspection, and CARFAX vehicle report. Before you sell your trade let one of our Sales consultants offer you the most for your car without the hassle. And whether you are looking for a Lincoln, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, Lexus or BMW, we will have what you want and if we don't, we will find it for you. Call us today at 786-845-0900 or come see us at 9000 NW 12 ST Doral, FL 33172. Located between 107th Ave and 87th Ave on NW 12 ST* Call or see dealer for details. Valid only to internet customers who provide printed offer. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Price is subject to change without notice.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45MMA0C0064388
Stock: C0064388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-26-2016
