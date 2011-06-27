  1. Home
2008 Maserati GranTurismo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sumptuous style, sensual soundtrack, sublime synthesis of performance and luxury.
  • Fender vents by Buick, some competitors are faster, no manual transmission.
List Price
$29,990
Used GranTurismo for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2008 Maserati GranTurismo looks and sounds so good that its driving credentials seem almost superfluous. Rest assured, though, that the GranTurismo has the moves to back up its curves.

Vehicle overview

Maserati has been no stranger to long-legged luxury performance coupes throughout its storied (if recently checkered) past. The 2008 Maserati GranTurismo is the company's latest variation on this theme, following in the footsteps of the recently discontinued Maserati Coupé and Spyder, which had aged rapidly with the arrival of swifter and more sophisticated competition. While some of its styling cues hearken back to legendary Maseratis of yore, the GranTurismo's overall appearance is thoroughly and seductively modern. The real news, though, is that this Maserati drives as good as it looks.

Since the GranTurismo is based on a shortened version of the Quattroporte sedan's platform, one might be tempted to write it off as merely a two-door Quattroporte. This would be a serious mistake. First of all, the Quattroporte is a world-class performer in its own right, so any car that shares its bloodlines is bound to be pretty darn good. But more to the point, the four-passenger GranTurismo ranks among the very best of the grand touring breed on its own merits.

This is a case where numbers tell only a fraction of the story. The GranTurismo's sonorous V8 is a bit down on power compared to the rival BMW M6's V10, and its acceleration times fall short of both the brawny Bimmer's and the Jaguar XKR's. However, the Ferrari-built eight-cylinder is wonderfully smooth and tractable, and its explosive high-rpm muscle still enables the GranTurismo to run with just about any car on the road. Similarly, while the 4,147-pound GranTurismo won't set any records on the skid pad, it strikes an agreeable balance between sports-carlike handling and long-distance cruising comfort -- just as a proper grand tourer should.

The GranTurismo's cabin is equally impressive. Hand-stitched leather is practically everywhere you touch, and there's an aesthetic flair here that's missing in its Teutonic competition. Also missing are electronic gewgaws such as BMW's iDrive and the like -- which isn't necessarily a bad thing. There's plenty of modern technology baked into this Maserati, but it's not as obtrusive as in other luxury performance coupes. The result is a seemingly purer driving experience.

We might carp among ourselves about the unavailability of a manual transmission -- after all, what's an Italian GT without a gated shifter? -- but to be fair, competing models like the M6, the Mercedes-Benz CL550 and the Jaguar XKR don't offer one either. Other than that, it's hard to fault the 2008 Maserati GranTurismo. It's visually stunning, of course, but its beauty is far more than skin deep. Those who buy one based on looks alone are in for some pleasant surprises behind the wheel.

2008 Maserati GranTurismo models

The 2008 Maserati GranTurismo is a four-passenger luxury performance coupe. Only one trim level is available. Standard equipment includes 19-inch alloy wheels, Brembo brakes, an electronically adjustable suspension, adaptive bi-xenon headlamps with washers, leather upholstery, heated 10-way power front seats with driver memory, dual-zone automatic climate control, a Bose surround-sound audio system and a hard-drive-based navigation system.

Options are mostly limited to an array of aesthetic enhancements. The GranTurismo's brake calipers can be painted any of five additional colors (black is standard), and there are three optional wheel designs -- one 19-inch set and two 20-inchers. Any of 10 "special paints" can be applied to the exterior at the buyer's behest, and seemingly endless combinations of interior hues and trim pieces are also available.

2008 Highlights

Making its debut for 2008, the dashing Maserati GranTurismo injects a welcome dose of Italian exuberance into the exclusive luxury performance coupe segment.

Performance & mpg

The 2008 Maserati GranTurismo is propelled by a 4.2-liter V8 that pumps out 405 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque. The engine is designed and built by Ferrari, but its unique crankshaft and cylinder heads distinguish it as a Maserati mill. A six-speed automatic transmission with steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles routes the V8's power to the rear wheels.

Maserati estimates a 0-60 sprint of 5.1 seconds for the GranTurismo -- a smidge quicker than the Mercedes-Benz CL550, but a few ticks behind the BMW M6 and Jaguar XKR.

Safety

The GranTurismo comes standard with antilock brakes, traction control and stability control, as well as front-seat side airbags and head-protecting side-curtain airbags for front passengers.

Driving

Thanks to its well-sorted chassis and adjustable suspension, the 2008 Maserati GranTurismo is in its element whether carving corners or gobbling up miles on the interstate. While it doesn't quite evince the at-the-limit composure of a Ferrari 612 Scaglietti, the GranTurismo can still hang with such cars for the most part, and its qualifications as a high-speed cruiser are beyond reproach. We'd prefer to shift our own gears in a thoroughbred like this, but the mandatory automatic's performance is nonetheless exemplary.

Interior

The 2008 Maserati GranTurismo's leather-coated interior is warm, inviting and highly customizable thanks to Maserati's extensive selection of colors and materials. Controls are mostly where you'd expect them to be, and the driving position is first-rate. Note that the GranTurismo's well-bolstered rear seat actually accommodates two adults without much difficulty, which cannot be said of the M6 or XKR despite their four-passenger pretensions.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Maserati GranTurismo.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
6 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

BEWARE!
eyedoc,07/27/2010
This is a gorgeous, fast, comfortable ride that definitely turns heads. Unfortunately, it's full of quirks, and electrical problems. My car has been back to dealership eight times in as many months. Navigation, proximity sensors, alarm system, seat heater have all failed or not worked properly. Dealer has been responsive, but the car may disappoint for this reason.
Loving my car
Matzorati,12/05/2009
I love my Gran Turismo. I haven't even driven my Rangerover since I bought it. I have put 20,000 miles on it in 17 months. I love everything EXCEPT that the 20 rims leave so little rubber that I get blow outs often. I purchased the insurance, but that doesn't get you where you are going. After my third blow out late at night in a not so wonderful location I purchased the inflatable spare kit from the dealer. It takes up about 1/t the trunk and cost over $2000. So my advice is no larger rims - otherwise the car is a complete and wonderful driving experience!
What a Machine!
mrh,08/06/2008
I love this new GranTurismo. For me, it's got just the right blend of head turning looks and performance. I have had BMW M5, 645ci, and Porsche 911 -- while all fine automobiles, they lacked the "total package" I was looking for. I was looking real grand touring auto, something for trips to the Lake, Chicago and Kentucky. This new GranTurismo fills the bill for me. The only drawback I can find so far is the seats tend to get really hot when parked in the sun and take a while to cool off (Bourdeaux). Ventilated seats would be a great option.
Prop shaft defect
Kevin Dorgan,02/28/2009
Stunning looking vehicle and quite rare to have 4 usable seats in this style of car. Gear box is excellent in manual sport mode, brakes only average, perhaps a little under powered, but no doubt S model will resolve these issues. It really is a joy to drive long and short distances. Engine has an enjoyable sound and in most areas it does what it was designed to do, and really quite well. However I have experienced unacceptable problems with the prop shaft. The vehicle is presently having its fifth shaft fitted. The rear tires are also wearing unevenly and at an unacceptable rate. Maserati has not been able so far to identify the cause or solution to the problem.
See all 6 reviews of the 2008 Maserati GranTurismo

Write a review
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
405 hp @ 7100 rpm
See all Used 2008 Maserati GranTurismo features & specs

More about the 2008 Maserati GranTurismo

Used 2008 Maserati GranTurismo Overview

The Used 2008 Maserati GranTurismo is offered in the following submodels: GranTurismo Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Maserati GranTurismo?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Maserati GranTurismo trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Maserati GranTurismo Base is priced between $29,990 and$29,990 with odometer readings between 58523 and58523 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Maserati GranTurismos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Maserati GranTurismo for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2008 GranTurismos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,990 and mileage as low as 58523 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Maserati GranTurismo.

Can't find a used 2008 Maserati GranTurismos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Maserati GranTurismo for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $13,258.

Find a used Maserati for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,367.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati GranTurismo for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,698.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,640.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Maserati GranTurismo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

