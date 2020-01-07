Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo for Sale Near Me

Maserati of Santa Monica - Santa Monica / California

Just in! Gorgeous 2016 GranTurismo Blu Sofisticato Metallic exterior. Sabbia interior with blue stitch, blue dash/shifter, blue alcantara headliner - carbon trim. MC wheels- One owner, clean carfax, local trade - get it today before it's gone!Maserati Certified.Officine Maserati Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Used Maserati vehicles selected and approved for CPO based on condition and service history: 120-point inspection by Maserati factory-trained technicians, Only the finest used Maserati models are reconditioned to CPO standard, Up to 6 years with unlimited miles (from original factory warranty in-service date), Limited factory CPO warranty coverage, Roadside assistance 24-hour supportWelcome to Maserati of Santa Monica the #1 Maserati Dealership in the World where we also offer Alfa Romeo and Fiat. We are proud to offer LA's best selection of New and Pre-owned Italian luxury. Come experience the difference today in our beautiful showroom on the corner of 19th & Santa Monica. Or visit us 24/7 at smautoco.com maseratiofsantamonica.com alfaromeoofsantamonica.com or fiatsantamonica.com *All advertised prices and offers expire daily at midnight.We know that prospective customers are extremely well educated when researching their next vehicle. Maserati of Santa Monica, the #1 Maserati Dealership in the World has made it easy to get all the available vehicle information so you can spend less time researching and more time enjoying your purchase experience. Check out our new specials and used specials for additional savings on your next vehicle. Mark Thomas, General Manager of Sales prides himself and his Team on making every client experience memorable and with a Above and Beyond Customer Experience policy, we look forward to the opportunity and making you a Happy member of our Family. Note: *All advertised prices and offers expire daily at midnight. Smautoco.com maseratiofsantamonica.com alfaromeoofsantamonica.com fiatofsantamonica.com maseratiofbeverlyhills.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZAM45VLA6G0174102

Stock: P2071

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-17-2020