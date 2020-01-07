Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo for Sale Near Me

107 listings
  • 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in White
    used

    2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    5,210 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $57,487

    $9,101 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Black
    used

    2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    11,225 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $52,785

    $7,100 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in White
    used

    2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    3,412 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $46,900

    Details
  • 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Gray
    used

    2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    8,424 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $59,985

    $4,752 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in White
    used

    2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    10,174 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $60,000

    Details
  • 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    20,485 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $51,950

    $1,041 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in White
    used

    2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    15,344 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $54,900

    Details
  • 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Light Blue
    used

    2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    16,111 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $63,888

    Details
  • 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Black
    used

    2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    25,569 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $49,887

    Details
  • 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in White
    used

    2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    1,406 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $110,889

    Details
  • 2016 Maserati GranTurismo MC in Black
    used

    2016 Maserati GranTurismo MC

    26,103 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $63,995

    Details
  • 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Black
    used

    2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    39,240 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $53,895

    Details
  • 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in White
    used

    2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    24,610 miles

    $58,995

    Details
  • 2016 Maserati GranTurismo MC Centennial in White
    used

    2016 Maserati GranTurismo MC Centennial

    24,028 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $53,889

    Details
  • 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Black
    used

    2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    26,000 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $51,995

    Details
  • 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Light Blue
    used

    2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    29,005 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $54,880

    Details
  • 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in White
    used

    2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    30,004 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $51,881

    $12,059 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Black
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    38,250 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $43,995

    $7,022 Below Market
    Details

