Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo for Sale Near Me

- 5,210 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$57,487$9,101 Below Market
Major Motor Cars - Santa Monica / California
2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport NOTE*** CARS WITH CUSTOM/UPGRADED WHEELS AND TIRES WILL HAVE AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE, Free Local Delivery - Shipping Available Throughout the U.S.A., 4.7L V8, ***Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Poltrona Frau Leather Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Spoiler*** Odometer is 5491 miles below market average! Please visit us at www.MajorMotorCars.com or call us (888) 841-4094. We offer low rates for financing. We work with all MAJOR lenders and credit unions. We offer extended service contracts that mirror the factory warranty. We accept trades. We ship vehicles all over the nation. We have been in business since 1995.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA5G0161518
Stock: 20540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 11,225 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$52,785$7,100 Below Market
Tim Short Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hazard / Kentucky
Nero 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport RWD 6-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 *AUTOCHECK CERTIFIED*, *BLUETOOTH*, *CLEAN*, *ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL*, *KEYLESS ENTRY*, *LEATHER*, *LOADED*, *REAR BACK-UP CAMERA*, *SIRIUS XM RADIO*, *USB PORTS*, 4.7L V8, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Recent Arrival! Take the SHORT drive to Satisfaction!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA5G0181400
Stock: 7610
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- 3,412 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$46,900
Executive Auto Gallery - Walnutport / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA7G0177476
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,424 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$59,985$4,752 Below Market
VC Cars Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia
SPORT COUPE W/ NAVIGATION SYSTEM - PARKING SENSORS - FOG LAMPS - CLIMATE CONTROL - PEDAL SHIFTERS - MEMORY SEAT(s) - PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM - HEATED SEAT(s) - HEATING STEERING WHEELS - LED HID XENON LIGHTS - SIDE AIRBAGS - BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM WITH MP3 AUX XM USB iPOD OPTIONS - SERVICE RECORD(s) - MUST CONTACT SALES 678-869-1900 ANYTIME - OPEN 7 DAYS - FINANCING AVAILABLE WWW.VCCARSG.COM DULUTH..........
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA2G0177448
Stock: G177448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,174 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$60,000
Texas Auto North - Houston / Texas
SPORT-454 HP-NAVIGATION-BLUETOOTH-LEATHER SEATS-POWER WINDOWS-POWER LOCKS-POWER MIRRORS-ONE OWNER-10K MILES-FACTORY WARRANTY-CONTACT US NOW, WE ANSWER QUESTIONS SUPER FAST-COMPETITIVE NATIONWIDE FINANCING-WE PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE-CLEAN CARFAX-FRESH SERVICE!!!2016 MASERATI GRANTURISMO SPORT 454 HP AUTOMATIC 4.7L V8 F. BEAUTIFUL WHITE (BIANCO ELDORADO) EXTERIOR WITH TAN LEATHER INTERIOR. LOADED WITH POWER AND MEMORY LEATHER SEATS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS, SPORT, 454 HP, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, DIGITAL INFO DISPLAY, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, TEMP/COMPASS GAUGES, SPORT MODE, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, TRACTION CONTROL, UNIVERSAL HOME LINK, CRUISE CONTROL, PARK ASSIST, 20 ALLOY RIMS, LED RUNNING LIGHTS, XENON LIGHTS, DUAL EXHAUST, IN-DASH CD PLAYER/AM/FM/SAT RADIO WITH BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, AND MUCH MUCH MORE....ONE OWNER WITH ONLY 10K MILES AND STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY UNTIL 2021 OR 50K MILES....WE SELL THE CARS YOU WANT TO DRIVE!!! LIKE THIS STREET CRUISER MASERATI GRANTURISMO SPORT 454 HP WITH NAVIGATION AND BLUETOOTH....FREE CARFAX REPORT!!!COME SEE WHAT THE TEXAS AUTO' EXPERIENCE IS ALL ABOUT. WE PROVIDE THE BEST USED CARS FOR SALE IN TEXAS WITH COMPETITIVE PRICING. AT OUR TWO CONVENIENT LOCATIONS (16200 TX-3, WEBSTER, TX 77598 & 11655 NORTH FWY, HOUSTON TX 77060), WE HAVE ALL THE BEST DEALS ON PRE-OWNED INVENTORY NEAR YOU. LET US DIRECT YOU THROUGH THE CAR-BUYING PROCESS. OUR IN-HOUSE TEAM WILL HANDLE THE FINANCING CONCERNS AND HELP GET YOU A GREAT RATE. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A CUSTOM LIFTED TRUCK, 4X4 JEEP, LUXURY CAR/SUV OR SPORT CAR FOR SALE, TEXAS AUTO HAS EXACTLY WHAT YOU WANT. BUY A USED CAR FROM A GREAT DEALERSHIP THAT HAS GREAT REVIEWS. TEXAS AUTO HAS A LARGE SELECTION OF USED VEHICLES FOR SALE AND COMPETITIVE FINANCING OPTIONS. MAKE TEXAS AUTO YOUR FIRST AND ONLY STOP DURING YOUR NEXT VEHICLE PURCHASE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA4G0180870
Stock: N180870
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 20,485 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$51,950$1,041 Below Market
O.C. Autohaus - Westminster / California
ORIGINAL MSRP $152,370! FRESH INVENTORY! DARK LEATHER WITH RED STICHING. RED PAINTED CALIPERS. BACK UP PARKING SENSORS. SATELITE RADIO. BOSE SOUND. SUPER CLEAN VEHICLE PRICED TO SELL! *** Comes with free CarFax vehicle history report! *** Come by and see how beautiful this car is for yourself! *** Please call us at (714) 898-2800 and make an appointment to come in. We look forward to serving you! Thank you. *** - Contact Kifah/ Chris at 714-898-2800 or ocautohaus@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA4G0180898
Stock: 11464
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 15,344 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$54,900
Grieco Mazda of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
Bluetooth, Original MSRP: $152,370.00, 4.7L V8. 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport Black CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 4823 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! At Grieco Mazda of Delray Beach, our online mission is to present Internet Value Pricing to ALL of our customers. In order to deliver you the most competitive pricing on our pre-owned vehicles, we poll over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour. This ensures that every one of our valued customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. At Grieco Mazda of Delray Beach, we do not believe in artificially inflating our pre-owned vehicle prices. We DO NOT play pricing games ...... our goal is to make you a Grieco Customer for Life. All prices reflect 998 cash or trade and finance with dealer. Plus, tax, tag, dealer fee, and any applicable activation or reconditioning fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA9G0183361
Stock: PM2353
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 16,111 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$63,888
Maserati of Santa Monica - Santa Monica / California
Just in! Gorgeous 2016 GranTurismo Blu Sofisticato Metallic exterior. Sabbia interior with blue stitch, blue dash/shifter, blue alcantara headliner - carbon trim. MC wheels- One owner, clean carfax, local trade - get it today before it's gone!Maserati Certified.Officine Maserati Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Used Maserati vehicles selected and approved for CPO based on condition and service history: 120-point inspection by Maserati factory-trained technicians, Only the finest used Maserati models are reconditioned to CPO standard, Up to 6 years with unlimited miles (from original factory warranty in-service date), Limited factory CPO warranty coverage, Roadside assistance 24-hour supportWelcome to Maserati of Santa Monica the #1 Maserati Dealership in the World where we also offer Alfa Romeo and Fiat. We are proud to offer LA's best selection of New and Pre-owned Italian luxury. Come experience the difference today in our beautiful showroom on the corner of 19th & Santa Monica. Or visit us 24/7 at smautoco.com maseratiofsantamonica.com alfaromeoofsantamonica.com or fiatsantamonica.com *All advertised prices and offers expire daily at midnight.We know that prospective customers are extremely well educated when researching their next vehicle. Maserati of Santa Monica, the #1 Maserati Dealership in the World has made it easy to get all the available vehicle information so you can spend less time researching and more time enjoying your purchase experience. Check out our new specials and used specials for additional savings on your next vehicle. Mark Thomas, General Manager of Sales prides himself and his Team on making every client experience memorable and with a Above and Beyond Customer Experience policy, we look forward to the opportunity and making you a Happy member of our Family. Note: *All advertised prices and offers expire daily at midnight. Smautoco.com maseratiofsantamonica.com alfaromeoofsantamonica.com fiatofsantamonica.com maseratiofbeverlyhills.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA6G0174102
Stock: P2071
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 25,569 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$49,887
Mercedes-Benz of the Woodlands - Woodlands / Texas
Want us to come to you? No problem! In case we missed a picture or a detail you would like to see of this 2016 GranTurismo, we are happy to send you A PERSONAL VIDEO walking around the vehicle focusing on the closest details that are important to you. We can send it directly to you via text, email, or Facebook messenger. We look forward to hearing from you!Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4.7L V8, ABS brakes, Alcantara Center Armrest, Alcantara Center Dashboard Area, Alcantara Cluster, Alcantara Door Panels Armrest, Alcantara Package, Alcantara Tunnel Gear Pod, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Seat Center Area in Alcantara, Traction control, Wheels: 20 MC Design Shiny Titanium Alloy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA0G0182129
Stock: U182129
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 1,406 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$110,889
Alfa Romeo of Orange Park - Jacksonville / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA7G0182127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,103 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$63,995
Capital Auto Sales - Chantilly / Virginia
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black 2016 Maserati GranTurismo MC RWD 6-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 4.7L V8, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Carbon Fiber Dash, Carbon Fiber Door Panels, Carbon Fiber Upper Door Trim, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Interior Carbon Package, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo MC with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLAXG0183353
Stock: CA0268
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 39,240 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$53,895
Jidd Motors - Des Plaines / Illinois
4.7L V8 with 454hp @ 7000 rpm! Incredible Exhaust Note, Come In and Test Drive Today!__Beautiful Red Leather Interior with the Full Interior Carbon Fiber Package!__Dealer Serviced & Maintained, No Collisions, One Owner, Clean Carfax, Pristine Condition, *We Deliver Anywhere!*, Bose Audio, Bluetooth, Daytime Running Lights, Touch Screen Display, Parking Aid Sensors, V8 Power, Tinted Windows, Drilled and Slotted Rotors, Anodized Matte Red Painted Calipers, Carbon Fiber Console, Carbon Fiber Dash, Carbon Fiber Door Entry Guards, Carbon Fiber Door Panels, Carbon Fiber Instrument Surround, Carbon Fiber Shift Paddles, Carbon Fiber Upper Trim Strip, CD player, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Interior Full Carbon Package, MC Design Aluminum Driving Pedals, Memory Driver seat, Navigation System, Poltrona Frau Leather Seat Trim, Power Folding Door Mirrors, Power tilt/telescoping steering wheel, Radio: Maserati Multimedia System w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Spoiler, Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber & Black Leather, Wheels: 20" Gloss Black Neptune Design Alloy.**30 DAY PRICE MATCH AND RETURN GUARANTEE**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA3G0164997
Stock: E6509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 24,610 miles
$58,995
Greater Chicago Motors - Glendale Heights / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA7G0168146
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,028 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$53,889
FIAT of Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Check out this 2016 Maserati GranTurismo MC Centennial. Its Automatic transmission and Premium Unleaded V-8 4.7 L/286 engine will keep you going. This Maserati GranTurismo features the following options: Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 20" Forged MC Design Charcoal -inc: (White/red/blue), Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: MC Autoshift and Trofeo shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tires: P245/35ZR20 Fr & P285/35ZR20 Rr Pirelli -inc: P-Zero Rosso, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, and Surroundstage Regular Amplifier. Test drive this vehicle at Galeana Fiat, 14401 South Tamiami Trail, fort myers, FL 33912.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo MC Centennial with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA2G0161542
Stock: PA048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-06-2020
- 26,000 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$51,995
Bianco Auto Sales Stamford CT - Stamford / Connecticut
1 OWNER--JUST FULLY SERVICED FROM DEALER--POST SALE DOCUMENTED-AUTHORIZED JAGUAR OF WHITE PLAINS NEW YORK JUST COMPLETED A POST SALE INSPECTION ON 8-8-2020 THE REPORT CAN BACK PERFECT-I CAN SEND OUT REPORT ON REQUEST-WINDOW STICKER WAS OVER $122000--20 INCH CAGE WHEELS(OPTION)--SPORT SEATS WITH RED TRIM(OPTION)--WOOD AND LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WITH MATCHING NOB(OPTION)--THIS COUPE HAS EVERY OPTION THAT MASERATI OFFERED!!!!--INTERIOR LOOKS LIKE NOBODY SAT INSIDE---BODY IS PRISTINE---ALWAYS GARAGED---ALL RECORDS AVAILABLE ON REQUEST---SPECIAL DIAMOND BLACK METALLIC PAINT($1500 PAINT OPTION)---LOOKS AND DRIVES LIKE THE DAY SHE ROLLED OFF THE SHOW ROOM FLOOR!!!--FLAWLESS!!!--WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR OVER 42 YEARS---FINANCING--WARRANTY---PLEASE READ OUR REVIEWS AT WWW.BIANCOAUTOSALES.COM---PLEASE CALL ROGER 914 494-9219
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA2G0163355
Stock: R041219
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,005 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$54,880
Elliott Bay Auto Brokers - Seattle / Washington
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!This 2016 Maserati GranTurismo comes equipped with, 4.7L V8, Adaptive suspension, Auto-leveling suspension, Carbon Fiber Door Panels, Carbon Fiber Upper Trim Strip, Heated front seats, MC Design Aluminum Driving Pedals, Memory seat, Navigation System, Radio: Maserati Multimedia System with Navigation, Wheels: 20 Gloss Black Neptune Design Alloy.2016 Blu Sofisticato Metallic Maserati GranTurismo Sport RWD 6-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8Recent Arrival!LEARN WHY ELLIOTT BAY AUTO BROKERS HAS THE HIGHEST LEVEL OF RECONDITIONING IN THE NORTHWEST BY VISITING EBAUTOBROKERS.COM. - A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA6G0180871
Stock: 47660
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 30,004 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$51,881$12,059 Below Market
Car Revolution - Maple Shade / New Jersey
Check out this gently-used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo we recently got in. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Maserati GranTurismo Sport. Well-known by many, the GranTurismo has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Maserati GranTurismo makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Maserati GranTurismo Sport is sure to sell fast.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA8H0186527
Stock: 102402
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 38,250 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$43,995$7,022 Below Market
Convoy Motors - National City / California
2015 Maserati Gran Turismo MC 2 doors Coupe. 8 Cylinder 4.7 Liter Engine, 6-Speed MC Sptshft Automatic transmission, 38K miles, finished in black over black leather Interior. carbon fiber package, MC sport line, hill holder, traction control, stability program, ABS (4-wheel), anti-theft system, key less entry, AM/FM stereo, CD/MP3 (single disc), Bose surround sound, SiriusXM satellite, Navigation system, Bluetooth wireless, parking sensors, heated seats, dual power seats, daytime running lights, fog lights, rear spoiler, premium wheels and much more. Trade in welcome, financing available.[ VIN# ZAM45VLA3F0136583 ] For more information call and make a appointment at (619) 779-8958 Antonio Munoz Convoy Motors LLc 1040 National City Blvd. National City, CA 91950 Website: www.ConvoyMotors.com Monday-Friday : 9:00 am - 6:00 pm. Saturday 10:00 am- 5:00 pm Sunday by appointment only
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA3F0136583
Stock: 136583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
