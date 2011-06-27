Overall rating

Available as a coupe or convertible, the two-door, four-seat 2018 Maserati GranTurismo is best described as a grand touring car. It occupies the center of a Venn diagram representing both luxury and sport. Its interior boasts extended leather upholstery and other high-quality materials while its engine, a 454-horsepower non-turbocharged V8, comes from Ferrari.

The GranTurismo, however, went on sale more than 10 years ago. It's received a few updates over the years, including this year, but it still lacks the advanced safety and assistance features you'll find on competitors. A lot of its switchgear just looks old, and performance is also underwhelming.

There's certainly some emotional appeal to the GranTurismo. It looks great and its V8 sounds amazing. But we don't think that's enough to overcome this model's significant drawbacks.