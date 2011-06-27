  1. Home
2018 Maserati GranTurismo Review

Pros & Cons

  • The sleek styling embodies Italian design
  • Raspy V8 engine sounds wonderful in all conditions
  • Missing many of the latest driver safety aids
  • Dated interior design
  • Backseat space is limited
  • Limited interior storage options
Which GranTurismo does Edmunds recommend?

Of the two body styles and their respective trim levels, we recommend the coupe and the base Sport. It's less expensive than the MC, and comes with all the important features you'll need. The costlier MC isn't very different when it comes to hardware, and you can spec the Sport with most of the color and trim upgrades that are standard on that model. Most importantly, the Sport comes with an adaptive suspension that provides a more compliant ride quality.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Available as a coupe or convertible, the two-door, four-seat 2018 Maserati GranTurismo is best described as a grand touring car. It occupies the center of a Venn diagram representing both luxury and sport. Its interior boasts extended leather upholstery and other high-quality materials while its engine, a 454-horsepower non-turbocharged V8, comes from Ferrari.

The GranTurismo, however, went on sale more than 10 years ago. It's received a few updates over the years, including this year, but it still lacks the advanced safety and assistance features you'll find on competitors. A lot of its switchgear just looks old, and performance is also underwhelming.

There's certainly some emotional appeal to the GranTurismo. It looks great and its V8 sounds amazing. But we don't think that's enough to overcome this model's significant drawbacks.

2018 Maserati GranTurismo models

The 2018 Maserati GranTurismo is a two-door, four-seat coupe or convertible that's available in two trim levels. The base Sport is more comfort-oriented, while the MC's firmer suspension and carbon-fiber trim give it a racier feel. Each version features a 4.7-liter V8 (454 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission. The GranTurismo is only available in rear-wheel drive.

The base Sport has 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, adaptive xenon headlights, power-folding and heated auto-dimming mirrors, and front and rear parking sensors. The interior boasts leather upholstery, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a rearview camera. The new 8.4-inch entertainment display offers Bluetooth, navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, and satellite radio. The standard Harman Kardon stereo plays through 10 speakers.

The MC starts where the Sport leaves off. The biggest hardware change is a firmer nonadaptive suspension for sportier handling. Other upgrades include MC-specific 20-inch wheels and exterior trim, a carbon-fiber hood, and chrome exhaust tips. The interior gains a microfiber suede headliner (coupe only), aluminum pedals, and the brand's trident logo stitched into headrests.

Most features that come standard on the MC, such as the fixed suspension and carbon-fiber trim, are optional on the Sport as well. You can also opt for the softer adaptive suspension on the MC if you prefer a smoother ride. Other options include wheels, brake caliper colors and interior trim.

Though the convertible models have different interior appointments, their features are largely the same as the coupe's. Exceptions include the absence of the optional fixed suspension for the Sport and the standard carbon-fiber hood for the MC, though you can opt for the latter in a Trofeo appearance package. Convertible models come standard with an automatically deploying roll bar.

Trim tested

Edmunds has not yet driven any model of the 2018 Maserati GranTurismo, but we have limited experience with earlier versions. The following is our take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Driving

Maserati claims a 0-60 mph sprint of 4.7 seconds, which is quick but not competitive compared to the acceleration of rival luxury sport coupes or convertibles. Handling is capable and enjoyable. The nonadaptive sport suspensions on MC models are stiffer at the expense of comfort.

Comfort

The adaptive suspension is compliant enough in Comfort mode to smooth bumps in the road. The stiff sport suspension on the MC trims may ruin the ride. The front seats are aggressively bolstered but well-shaped and padded for comfortable touring.

Interior

The cabin uses premium materials throughout, and the new 8.4-inch entertainment display should be easy to use. Other interior controls look and feel as if they're from the last decade, and many expected features aren't even offered. Backseat space is limited, suitable for small passengers only.

Utility

Storage space is small, both in the cabin and in the trunk. Narrow door pockets, small cupholders and a center armrest bin are all you get to hold your personal items. The coupe's trunk isn't huge at 9.2 cubic feet, but it's a decent size for this class of car.

Technology

This year's upgrade to a modern 8.4-inch entertainment display brings many benefits, including standard support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The only thing remaining absent is a suite of advanced driver aids that you'll find from competitors.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2018 Maserati GranTurismo.

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
454 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the GranTurismo models:

Front and Rear Parking Sensors
Signals when objects are getting close to the front and rear bumpers to assist parking in tight spaces.
Maserati Stability Program
Adjusts the amount of power if the system determines you're exceeding the handling limits, keeping you on the road.
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors
Automatically dims the mirrors to keep the headlights of following cars from temporarily blinding you.

More about the 2018 Maserati GranTurismo

Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Overview

The Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo is offered in the following submodels: GranTurismo Coupe. Available styles include Sport 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A), and MC 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A).

