2015 Maserati GranTurismo Review
Type:
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2015 Maserati GranTurismo. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$41,406 - $50,164
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2015 Maserati GranTurismo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Ghalib Wardak,03/16/2016
Sport 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A)
Don't get me wrong, it is a fantastic vehicle, a true head turner. Engine sounds, driving, control fantastic. Acceleration: can be improved. Major disappointment: electronics. No kidding, my Prius has much better technology in terms of sound, stereo, blue tooth connectivity, etc. I honestly feel the GTS technology is at least 10 years behind time. At 120+ K price....I want everything....just a fantastic drive is not enough. Had I known how crippling the electronics are, I would have opted against GTS. Thank god for iPhone.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo features & specs
MPG
13 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
454 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
454 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
454 hp @ 7000 rpm
