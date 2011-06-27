  1. Home
  2. Maserati
  3. Maserati GranTurismo
  4. Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2015 Maserati GranTurismo Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2015 Maserati GranTurismo. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Other years
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
Maserati GranTurismo for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
List Price Estimate
$41,406 - $50,164
Used GranTurismo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Maserati GranTurismo.

5(0%)
4(100%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good from far, far from good.
Ghalib Wardak,03/16/2016
Sport 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A)
Don't get me wrong, it is a fantastic vehicle, a true head turner. Engine sounds, driving, control fantastic. Acceleration: can be improved. Major disappointment: electronics. No kidding, my Prius has much better technology in terms of sound, stereo, blue tooth connectivity, etc. I honestly feel the GTS technology is at least 10 years behind time. At 120+ K price....I want everything....just a fantastic drive is not enough. Had I known how crippling the electronics are, I would have opted against GTS. Thank god for iPhone.
See all 1 reviews of the 2015 Maserati GranTurismo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
454 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
454 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
454 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2015 Maserati GranTurismo

Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Overview

The Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo is offered in the following submodels: GranTurismo MC Centennial, GranTurismo Coupe, GranTurismo MC. Available styles include MC Centennial 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A), MC 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A), and Sport 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Maserati GranTurismos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Maserati GranTurismo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo.

Can't find a used 2015 Maserati GranTurismos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Maserati GranTurismo for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,927.

Find a used Maserati for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,043.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati GranTurismo for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,397.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $15,609.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Maserati GranTurismo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Maserati lease specials
Check out Maserati GranTurismo lease specials

Related Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles