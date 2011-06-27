Vehicle overview

The 2009 Maserati GranTurismo is quite possibly the well-heeled enthusiast's dream car. It looks like nothing else on the road -- in a very good way. It sounds like the Italian purebred it is, particularly when the S model's exhaust baffles open up to let the 4.7-liter V8 sing. Its interior is adorned with opulent materials, and customization possibilities are seemingly endless. The GranTurismo isn't just another car: it's a living, breathing testament to the passion of Italian automotive design.

Well, all right, let's not get carried away. The GranTurismo only lives and breathes, of course, when you turn it on; otherwise, it's a collection of metal and rubber like any four-wheeled conveyance. But there's something uniquely visceral about the way a Ferrari-influenced V8 roars to life; likewise, the styling has a certain élan that the less exuberant German competition simply can't match. The GranTurismo feels as if it was designed and built by people who love cars, and that's a big part of what makes it worth the substantial price of admission.

Of course, there's more to the GranTurismo than just sights and sounds. The base 4.2-liter eight-cylinder is wonderfully smooth, and its explosive high-rpm muscle enables the GranTurismo to accelerate like a sports car. The new 4.7-liter V8 in the S model is quicker still, as well as more tractable around town. While the 4,100-pound-plus GranTurismo won't set any record lap times, it strikes an agreeable balance between capable handling and long-distance cruising comfort -- just as a proper GT car should. Those who buy a GranTurismo for its beauty will be pleased to discover that it's more than sheet metal deep.

With the addition of a Bose multimedia system this year to compete with iDrive and other such German contrivances, the 2009 Maserati GranTurismo is now the complete package. The BMW M6 is quicker and cheaper, and the Jaguar XKR and Mercedes-Benz CL550 and CL63 AMG are also worthy rivals, but only the Maserati delivers the grand touring goods in such a winsome fashion.