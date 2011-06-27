  1. Home
  2. Maserati
  3. Maserati GranTurismo
  4. Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

2014 Maserati GranTurismo Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Gorgeous inside and out
  • fantastic V8 soundtrack
  • engaging to drive
  • highly customizable interior
  • usable rear seats.
  • Most competitors are better-performing and better-equipped
  • dated control layout.
Other years
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
Maserati GranTurismo for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
List Price
$45,995
Used GranTurismo for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Maserati GranTurismo is a textbook grand touring coupe that offers seductive styling, sumptuous comfort and a sonorous V8. Rivals offer more performance and features, but not many of them look or sound this good.

Vehicle overview

If you're looking to fill that empty space in your garage with some evocative Italian metal, a Maserati catalog is a great place to start. No doubt you'll pause on the page for the 2014 Maserati GranTurismo. And indeed, this strikingly attractive coupe is capable of transforming even the homeliest garage into an oasis of beauty and class.

Apart from its elegance, the Maserati GranTurismo is a genuinely enjoyable car to drive. It all starts with the sweet 4.7-liter V8 under the hood. What this engine lacks in face-flattening response off the line, it makes up for with its thrilling soundtrack and satisfying vigor at higher revs. The V8 is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, which might not seem nearly exotic enough for a Maserati. However, thanks to careful calibration, it serves up very quick upshifts and rev-matched downshifts. The GranTurismo Sport features adaptive magnetically controlled shock absorbers that smooth out the bumps and make it a natural for highway travel, while the MC version has a nonadjustable but more aggressively tuned suspension that makes it the better pick for exploring twisty back roads.

Of course, as its name suggests, the GranTurismo is really more of a grand touring coupe than a full-on sports car, and it's certainly not the quickest nor the best-handling car you could choose in this price range. Furthermore, even with the abundance of leather in the cockpit, there's no disguising the dated and not especially user-friendly control layout. And if you're looking for cutting-edge technology and safety features, you won't find them here.

If you want more in the way of speed and tech features, the 2014 Porsche 911 and 2014 Jaguar XKR-S are two of the most appealing alternatives. Neither can match the Maserati's usable backseat, but few cars can keep up with the 911 on a good road, while the Jag has its own personality, courtesy of a fire-breathing supercharged V8. A less obvious pick would be an authentic British sports car like the 2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage. And if you're just looking for a luxurious coupe for long highway trips, it's hard to go wrong with the 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class, an incredibly refined coupe that's loaded with amenities. Although the 2014 Maserati GranTurismo doesn't earn top billing in this group, it's an unequivocally beautiful car brimming with Italian passion -- and at this level, character counts for a lot.

2014 Maserati GranTurismo models

The 2014 Maserati GranTurismo is a four-passenger coupe offered in two trim levels: Sport and MC (for Maserati Corse or racing). There's also a companion 2014 Maserati GranTurismo convertible covered in a separate review.

The GranTurismo Sport comes standard with 20-inch alloy wheels, Brembo brakes, adaptive bi-xenon headlights with integrated LED running lights, LED taillights, automatic windshield wipers, heated exterior mirrors, an adaptive suspension, front and rear parking sensors, auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated front seats, driver seat memory and wood interior trim. Electronic features include a voice-activated navigation system, Bluetooth and an 11-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, digital music storage and a USB/iPod interface.

With the exception of the front parking sensors and dual-tip exhaust that doesn't work with its model-specific bodywork, the more aggressive GranTurismo MC includes all of the above plus specific 20-inch wheels, a more firmly tuned (but non-adaptive) suspension, a carbon-fiber hood, a simulated suede headliner and other unique interior trim details (mostly in carbon fiber).

The Sport can be optioned with many of the MC's standard features. And if you desire, the GranTurismo MC can also be optioned with the Sport's more compliant electronically controlled multimode suspension. Options for both trims include a choice of brake caliper finishes, different wheel designs, two-tone interiors, perforated leather seats and a seemingly endless combination of interior colors/trims with contrasting stitching and piping. Furthermore, buyers can specify any color stitching, piping and/or exterior paint they desire: for a price, of course.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport carries over unchanged, while the MC version gets new wheels, a carbon-fiber hood (with a hood scoop) and some new optional interior trim.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport and MC come standard with a naturally aspirated 4.7-liter V8 engine that produces 454 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque. Putting the power to the rear wheels is a six-speed automatic transmission. Maserati claims both versions will deliver you to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds. The EPA's estimated fuel economy is 16 mpg combined (13 city/21 highway).

Safety

Standard safety features for the GranTurismo lineup include antilock brakes with brake assist, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. Front and rear parking sensors are standard on the GT Sport, while the MC gets rear sensors only.

Driving

The 2014 Maserati GranTurismo coupe is a grand touring car through and through. Its adaptive suspension is compliant enough to absorb most road imperfections with ease and does a remarkably good job of minimizing body roll. Unless you really want to make time on back roads, we'd recommend it over the MC's standard sport suspension, which delivers a decidedly firm ride. Either way, though, the GranTurismo feels balanced around turns, and its steering is precise and communicative. The GranTurismo is too large to play the role of a sports car, but it's agile enough for its size and comfortable enough for long-distance travel.

Although the Maserati's 4.7-liter V8 feels a little light on off-the-line thrust compared to the turbocharged engines in competitors, this engine comes into its own as you pick up revs and it's loaded with personality. Pressing the Sport button on the MC opens up the exhaust restrictors at all engine speeds, making for an enjoyably sonorous experience. The six-speed automatic transmission works well, too, as it provides smooth gearchanges in its default mode and impressively quick upshifts in Sport mode. In Manual mode, the driver has full control over shift points via steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, and downshifts are rev-matched.

Interior

The 2014 Maserati GranTurismo's interior is tastefully appointed with high-quality materials. Leather graces almost every surface and can be ordered in a wide array of colors or replaced with one of several carbon-fiber or faux-suede packages. The overall look is elegantly luxurious without appearing gaudy or stodgy, and it has just a hint of high-tech influence.

The GranTurismo's controls are logically organized but dated in their design, so audio and climate adjustments will require you to sift through an array of small buttons and knobs. Likewise, the navigation system hasn't been updated in a few years, so there's far less functionality here than you'll get with rivals' electronics interfaces. In addition, there is only one stereo, with no audio upgrade available from the factory.

Meanwhile, the front seats offer excellent comfort and support for spirited driving as well as long-distance journeys. Unlike other cars in this class, the GranTurismo also boasts comfortable rear seats for medium-sized adults. The trunk however, is a different story. It only holds 9.2 cubic feet of cargo, which is less than the Jaguar XK or Mercedes CL.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Maserati GranTurismo.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The best care we have ever owned!
Charlie Hawkins,03/26/2016
Sport 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A)
We love this car more than anything we have owned yet and that includes the Porsche 911 Cabriolet, Range Rover HSE, Mercedes s550 and BMW 7 series. First of all, the thing is just drop dead gorgeous. We bought ours in White with the Pearl Beige leather interior with the black dash and accents. The car has plenty of horsepower (454 hp) and lots and lots of torque. The sound of this engine is like nothing else we have heard from other manufacturers. Throaty and sensual, loud but still classy. You can keep the sound lower if you stay out of SPORT mode (which opens electronic baffles in the exhaust, adjusts suspension, for speed and cornering (adjusts shock and other components), changes the electronic mapping for the ZF transmission shift points and advances ECU) mapping a kin to putting a "chip" in the ECU. pretty cool! Dou you know what I would have been willing to pay for that if it was an option? Lots of money. Luckily its standard. The cars handling is great, its heavier than the 911 but much more predictable on the edge because the engine is in the front. This Maserati allows us to take our kids (middle school and high school) with us at any time because there is plenty of room in the back seats. Small to medium sized adults are fine too. The front seats automatically (+ electronically) slide forward to create a comfortable in/out process for a two door, four passenger car. The trunk is not optimal for a Costco run, that's what a bigger car or truck is for anyway. In my opinion, this car is a sports car with eye-popping good looks that provides the luxury ride when needed and its a back road eating exotic when desired. We loaned it to our friend for a couple of days and when she brought it back, she said "the only way I can describe this car is that its like great sex! , I have to buy one". Btw, we have not had a single problem with the car in the 2 years we owned it. Its been to the dealer once for a scheduled maintenance.
Have owned them all and LOVE the Mas G-T
Rob,11/09/2017
Sport 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A)
I have always purchased cars as a true car and driving enthusiast vs. any status considerations. After my BMW phase (Z4, 7-series, X5) came my MBz phase (ML, CLS, E, S) and then my Porsche Phase (Panamera, 911, Cayenne, Macan) and then the Jag phase. The 911 and Panamera are great cars but the 911 is not a touring car and has no real backseat or cargo room (just had to have one once) and the Panamera's overall styling, especially the side view, didn't hold my interest. The Jag F-Type V8 was very good overall and I enjoyed this car more than the others, especially the exhaust sound, power and overall styling. However, with consideration to drive comfort, power, sound and overall styling, the Maserati GranTurismo is my favorite so far. State of the art technology is not my primary reason for buying a car of this nature, as long as it has the basic requirements such as parking sensors, navigation, etc. and the Maserati G-T does, excepting a rear view camera and blind spot detection which I truly miss in this car. The car feels much heavier than the others but provides a truly comfortable ride and it is a beautiful car. In ICE mode, I recently got 25-26 mpg on a 100 mile highway trip which was a pleasant surprise. Have not had the car long enough to assess maintenance or reliability (bought it used as second owner), but I am expecting huge eventual costs for tires, brakes, etc.
See all 2 reviews of the 2014 Maserati GranTurismo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
454 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
454 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Maserati GranTurismo

Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Overview

The Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo is offered in the following submodels: GranTurismo Coupe, GranTurismo MC. Available styles include MC 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A), and Sport 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport is priced between $45,995 and$45,995 with odometer readings between 23053 and23053 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Maserati GranTurismos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Maserati GranTurismo for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2014 GranTurismos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $45,995 and mileage as low as 23053 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo.

Can't find a used 2014 Maserati GranTurismos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Maserati GranTurismo for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $24,249.

Find a used Maserati for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,380.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati GranTurismo for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,235.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,556.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Maserati GranTurismo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Maserati lease specials
Check out Maserati GranTurismo lease specials

Related Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles