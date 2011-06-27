2014 Maserati GranTurismo Review
Pros & Cons
- Gorgeous inside and out
- fantastic V8 soundtrack
- engaging to drive
- highly customizable interior
- usable rear seats.
- Most competitors are better-performing and better-equipped
- dated control layout.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2014 Maserati GranTurismo is a textbook grand touring coupe that offers seductive styling, sumptuous comfort and a sonorous V8. Rivals offer more performance and features, but not many of them look or sound this good.
Vehicle overview
If you're looking to fill that empty space in your garage with some evocative Italian metal, a Maserati catalog is a great place to start. No doubt you'll pause on the page for the 2014 Maserati GranTurismo. And indeed, this strikingly attractive coupe is capable of transforming even the homeliest garage into an oasis of beauty and class.
Apart from its elegance, the Maserati GranTurismo is a genuinely enjoyable car to drive. It all starts with the sweet 4.7-liter V8 under the hood. What this engine lacks in face-flattening response off the line, it makes up for with its thrilling soundtrack and satisfying vigor at higher revs. The V8 is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, which might not seem nearly exotic enough for a Maserati. However, thanks to careful calibration, it serves up very quick upshifts and rev-matched downshifts. The GranTurismo Sport features adaptive magnetically controlled shock absorbers that smooth out the bumps and make it a natural for highway travel, while the MC version has a nonadjustable but more aggressively tuned suspension that makes it the better pick for exploring twisty back roads.
Of course, as its name suggests, the GranTurismo is really more of a grand touring coupe than a full-on sports car, and it's certainly not the quickest nor the best-handling car you could choose in this price range. Furthermore, even with the abundance of leather in the cockpit, there's no disguising the dated and not especially user-friendly control layout. And if you're looking for cutting-edge technology and safety features, you won't find them here.
If you want more in the way of speed and tech features, the 2014 Porsche 911 and 2014 Jaguar XKR-S are two of the most appealing alternatives. Neither can match the Maserati's usable backseat, but few cars can keep up with the 911 on a good road, while the Jag has its own personality, courtesy of a fire-breathing supercharged V8. A less obvious pick would be an authentic British sports car like the 2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage. And if you're just looking for a luxurious coupe for long highway trips, it's hard to go wrong with the 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class, an incredibly refined coupe that's loaded with amenities. Although the 2014 Maserati GranTurismo doesn't earn top billing in this group, it's an unequivocally beautiful car brimming with Italian passion -- and at this level, character counts for a lot.
2014 Maserati GranTurismo models
The 2014 Maserati GranTurismo is a four-passenger coupe offered in two trim levels: Sport and MC (for Maserati Corse or racing). There's also a companion 2014 Maserati GranTurismo convertible covered in a separate review.
The GranTurismo Sport comes standard with 20-inch alloy wheels, Brembo brakes, adaptive bi-xenon headlights with integrated LED running lights, LED taillights, automatic windshield wipers, heated exterior mirrors, an adaptive suspension, front and rear parking sensors, auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated front seats, driver seat memory and wood interior trim. Electronic features include a voice-activated navigation system, Bluetooth and an 11-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, digital music storage and a USB/iPod interface.
With the exception of the front parking sensors and dual-tip exhaust that doesn't work with its model-specific bodywork, the more aggressive GranTurismo MC includes all of the above plus specific 20-inch wheels, a more firmly tuned (but non-adaptive) suspension, a carbon-fiber hood, a simulated suede headliner and other unique interior trim details (mostly in carbon fiber).
The Sport can be optioned with many of the MC's standard features. And if you desire, the GranTurismo MC can also be optioned with the Sport's more compliant electronically controlled multimode suspension. Options for both trims include a choice of brake caliper finishes, different wheel designs, two-tone interiors, perforated leather seats and a seemingly endless combination of interior colors/trims with contrasting stitching and piping. Furthermore, buyers can specify any color stitching, piping and/or exterior paint they desire: for a price, of course.
2014 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport and MC come standard with a naturally aspirated 4.7-liter V8 engine that produces 454 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque. Putting the power to the rear wheels is a six-speed automatic transmission. Maserati claims both versions will deliver you to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds. The EPA's estimated fuel economy is 16 mpg combined (13 city/21 highway).
Safety
Standard safety features for the GranTurismo lineup include antilock brakes with brake assist, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. Front and rear parking sensors are standard on the GT Sport, while the MC gets rear sensors only.
Driving
The 2014 Maserati GranTurismo coupe is a grand touring car through and through. Its adaptive suspension is compliant enough to absorb most road imperfections with ease and does a remarkably good job of minimizing body roll. Unless you really want to make time on back roads, we'd recommend it over the MC's standard sport suspension, which delivers a decidedly firm ride. Either way, though, the GranTurismo feels balanced around turns, and its steering is precise and communicative. The GranTurismo is too large to play the role of a sports car, but it's agile enough for its size and comfortable enough for long-distance travel.
Although the Maserati's 4.7-liter V8 feels a little light on off-the-line thrust compared to the turbocharged engines in competitors, this engine comes into its own as you pick up revs and it's loaded with personality. Pressing the Sport button on the MC opens up the exhaust restrictors at all engine speeds, making for an enjoyably sonorous experience. The six-speed automatic transmission works well, too, as it provides smooth gearchanges in its default mode and impressively quick upshifts in Sport mode. In Manual mode, the driver has full control over shift points via steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, and downshifts are rev-matched.
Interior
The 2014 Maserati GranTurismo's interior is tastefully appointed with high-quality materials. Leather graces almost every surface and can be ordered in a wide array of colors or replaced with one of several carbon-fiber or faux-suede packages. The overall look is elegantly luxurious without appearing gaudy or stodgy, and it has just a hint of high-tech influence.
The GranTurismo's controls are logically organized but dated in their design, so audio and climate adjustments will require you to sift through an array of small buttons and knobs. Likewise, the navigation system hasn't been updated in a few years, so there's far less functionality here than you'll get with rivals' electronics interfaces. In addition, there is only one stereo, with no audio upgrade available from the factory.
Meanwhile, the front seats offer excellent comfort and support for spirited driving as well as long-distance journeys. Unlike other cars in this class, the GranTurismo also boasts comfortable rear seats for medium-sized adults. The trunk however, is a different story. It only holds 9.2 cubic feet of cargo, which is less than the Jaguar XK or Mercedes CL.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2014 Maserati GranTurismo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the GranTurismo
Related Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Maserati Levante
- 2020 Ghibli
- 2020 Quattroporte
- 2019 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 Levante
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 Ghibli
- Maserati Quattroporte 2019
- Maserati GranTurismo Convertible 2019