Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 29,698 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$39,994
Elite Motor Cars - Concord / California
2012 Maserati GranTurismo S with 29k miles. Grigio Touring Metallic with Rosso Corallo Leather.Factory options include:Navigation,Premium Sound,Alcantara Headliner,and more.Clean title, clean carfax.Financing available for ALL credit types. Extended service contracts available. Trades accepted.Call Elite Motor Cars 925.326.4800. Text 925.350.8769.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45KLAXC0065487
Stock: 004674
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2019
- 16,978 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$56,790
Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois
- VERY SEDUCTIVE - SCINTILLATING SPEED - SUMPTUOUS COMFORT - SUPER LOW CERTIFIED MILES -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo MC with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45MLA2C0061851
Stock: L478B-C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- 37,728 miles
$33,999
Honda of Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
Traction control, Tire sealing compound & electric air compressor, Steering column w/easy entry/exit feature, Stability control, Smoker's pkg, Smoked quartz interior highlights, Side storage compartments for rear passengers, Rosso (Red) brake calipers, Remote key-fob -inc: on/off alarm system, lock/unlock doors, trunklid, Rear window defogger. This Maserati GranTurismo has a strong Gas V8 4.7L/286 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Maserati GranTurismo S *Rear park sensors, Rear P285/30R20 tires, Rear coat hook, Pwr windows, Pwr speed-sensitive steering, Pwr parking brake, Pwr open-assist doors & trunk, Pwr adjustable heated front bucket seats -inc: high lateral/driver lumbar support, memory, Poltrona Frau leather upholstery, Multimedia system -inc: 7" screen, navigation w/30GB hard drive, CD/MP3 player, voice control, RDS tuner, steering wheel audio controls, Maserati Hi-Fi speaker system -inc: (6) speakers, LED taillights, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Front/rear seatbelts w/pretensioners, Front P285/30R20 tires, Folding rear armrests, Folding front armrests w/illuminated storage compartment, Foglamps, Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: rear air outlets, demist sensor, Dual pwr heated folding mirrors.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Maserati GranTurismo come see us at Honda of Stevens Creek, 4590 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, CA 95129. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45KLA8C0063625
Stock: MC0063625
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 21,548 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,995
Car City Sales - La Crescenta / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45KLA8C0064726
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,024 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$34,995
White Bear Lake Buick GMC - White Bear Lake / Minnesota
This vehicle is sold AS IS with no Warranty Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Family owned and operated since 1984. White Bear Lake Superstore offers the Premium Experience. Come see our hand selected high quality pre-owned inventory. White Bear Lake Superstore is Minnesota's Top Volume Buick GMC Dealership 6 Years Running! New Price! 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC. 2012 Maserati GranTurismo S RWD 6-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC Reviews: * Gorgeous inside and out; engaging to drive; luxurious and customizable interior; usable rear seats; daily-driver comfort. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45KLA3C0062978
Stock: P6504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 18,068 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$58,995
Gulf Coast Motorworks - Bonita Springs / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo MC with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45MLA6C0062940
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$59,995
Gulf Coast Motorworks - Bonita Springs / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo MC with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45MLA9C0063743
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,875 milesDelivery Available*
$33,590
Carvana - Cleveland - Cleveland / Ohio
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45KLA6C0061209
Stock: 2000637868
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 47,541 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$48,988
5 Star Auto in Modesto - Modesto / California
We are here to Help! Finance Professionals On-Site! Amazing Finance Options Available! Rates as low as 2.99% on approval of credit on select vehicles; No Credit/Bad Credit, no problem; Select apply now and we will start on pre-loan qualifications to approve YOU! Dont forget to ask about our Aftermarket warranties up to 100,000 miles on select vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45KLA6C0063512
Stock: 9582Y
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,597 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$37,850
Fishers Imports - Fishers / Indiana
Bianco Elderado 2011 Maserati GranTurismo S RWD 6-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front 20" x 8.5"/Rear 20" x 10.5" Neptune Design Wheels, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Park Sensors, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Interior Carbon Package - Evolution II, Low tire pressure warning, Maserati Multimedia System, MC Aerodynamic Package II, MC Carbon Fiber Pack, Memory seat, Miniskirts in Dark Look, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Poltrona Frau Leather Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Shadow Line Trim, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber & Black Leather, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tooled MC Aluminum Pedals, Traction control, Trip computer, Trofeo Design Maserati Paddle Shifters, Variably intermittent wipers.Reviews: * Head-turning style; stirring performance; usable rear seats; luxurious and customizable interior; daily-driver comfort. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45KLA8B0056639
Stock: WC6639
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-09-2019
- 30,543 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$39,500
Marietta Auto Sales - Marietta / Georgia
This 2013 Maserati GranTurismo 2dr Sport features a 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blu Mediterraneo with a Bianco Pregiato Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Full Interior Carbon Package, 11 Speakers, Maserati Multimedia System, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, Adaptive suspension, Auto-leveling suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber & Black Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Poltrona Frau Leather Seat Trim, Passenger door bin, Rain sensing wipers, Extended Service Plan Available!, Bluetooth, Paddle Shifters Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Console, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Xenon - Contact sales sales at 770-973-8077 or ecars4less@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA2D0074204
Stock: D0074204
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 31,210 miles
$43,977
Kelly Motorcars - Hatfield / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA4D0073457
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,752 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$41,988
RideNDrive - Garland / Texas
2013 MASERATI GRANTURISMO MC. V8 4.7 LITER 444 HP. 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS. CLEAN CARFAX. 2 OWNERS. NO ACCIDENTS. 6 SERVICE RECORDS. A TRUE MC STRADALE. BRAND NEW TOYO PROXY TIRES. CARBON FIBER PADDLE SHIFTERS. CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM. CARBON FIBER STEERING WHEEL. CARBON FIBER EXTERIOR TRIM. PREMIUM PKG. BLACK LEATHER/SUEDE SEATS WITH RED STITCHING. NAVI. HEATED SEATS. BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING SENSORS. BLUETOOTH/AUX CONNECTIVITY. 20 INCH POLISHED BLACK WHEELS. CROSSED DRILLED ROTORS WITH RED BRAKE CALIPERS. STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS. KEY-LESS ENTRY. ~~COMPLEMENTARY WARRANTY & 2 YEAR MAINTENANCE PLAN INCLUDED!!! VALUED AT $1500. ASK A SALES ASSOCIATE FOR DETAILS (ONLY ON QUALIFYING VEHICLES). ***ASK ABOUT OUR FREE NATIONWIDE SHIPPING & FREE 3 MONTH SUBSCRIPTION OF SIRIUS XM RADIO. ***EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!!~~
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA1D0069687
Stock: 069687
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,340 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$45,995
Boston Foreign Motor - Allston / Massachusetts
ACCIDENT-FREE ... 2014 MASERATI GRAND TOURISMO SPORT ... LOADED WITH NAVIGATION ... PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL FRONT AND BACK ... LEATHER SEATING SURFACES ... HEATED FRONT SEATS ... BOSE STEREO SYSTEM ... AM/FM STEREO ... PADDLE SHIFTERS ... POWER SEATS ... POWER WINDOWS ... POWER DOOR LOCKS ... POWER ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL COLUMN ... POWER SIDE VIEW MIRRORS ... SUPER CLEAN CAR INSIDE OUT ... HAS JUST BEEN SERVICED, FULLY DETAILED AND READY TO GO ... WE ACCEPT TRADE INS ... FINANCING AVAILABLE ... FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 617-254-6700 - This 2014 Maserati GranTurismo 2dr 2dr Coupe Sport features a 4.7L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Bianco Elderado with a Cuoio Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Full Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact SALES DEPARTMENT at 617-254-6700 or bostonforeignmotor@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA7E0104931
Stock: 4399A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-14-2019
- 23,053 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$45,995$1,804 Below Market
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
This 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport 2-Door Coupe w/ Powerful 4.7L V8 454HP Engine is proudly offered by Trust Auto The Maserati GranTurismo Sport's pristine good looks were combined with the Maserati high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. The GranTurismo Sport has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 23,053mi put on this Maserati. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Maserati GranTurismo Sport. If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. Rest assured, this vehicle was well care for. In fact, previous service records are included. This Maserati GranTurismo is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. The perfect balance of speed and control has been injected into this 2014MaseratiGranTurismoSport. Class defining, one-of-a-kind options are the standard with this Maserati GranTurismo plus much, much more. The tires on this vehicle have passed a rigorous inspection for safety, stability and tread life. The Maserati GranTurismo Sport is exactly what you would expect out of a Maserati. It's decadently opulent, meticulously engineered and unapologetically grandiose. More information about the 2014 Maserati GranTurismo: The GranTurismo is Maserati's high-performance grand-touring sport coupe, featuring a strong Ferrari designed V8 engine and 2+2 seating. Compared to other grand-touring coupes like the Jaguar XK, BMW M6 or even the Audi R8, the GranTurismo features Italian design with an unmistakable expressiveness and flair--and an unmistakable engine sound--that simply isn't found many German grand-tourers. The GranTurismo models also have great opportunity for personalization. This model sets itself apart with Strong, sweet-sounding Ferrari-derived V8, customization options, styling and details, and ride comfort *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA1E0083476
Stock: P083476
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 63,199 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$33,990
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Heated Seats*, LEATHER SEATS*, Aluminum Wheels*, Bluetooth *, Cold Weather Package*, Power Package*, Memory Package*, Sport Package*, Premium Sound Package*, Wood Trim Package*, GranTurismo Sport, 2D Coupe, 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Nero Carbonio Metallic, Pearl Beige w/Poltrona Frau Leather Seat Trim. Nero Carbonio Metallic 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport RWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHCLet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLAXE0096839
Stock: SR-G09839
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-13-2020
- 19,411 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,995
Santa Monica Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Santa Monica / California
Nero 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport RWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Odometer is 13306 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA7E0114536
Stock: 370378T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2017
- 23,000 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$59,999
Elegant Auto Sales - Rancho Cordova / California
, BY APPOINTMENT ONLY PLEASE CALL OR , TEXT @ 916 794 7970 , 2014 MASERATI GRANTURISMO MC SPORT LINE , Clean Title , 23,000 Original Low Miles , Sport Line MC Package , Professional Vinyl Wrap , Premium Package , Red Stitching , Carbon Fiber Hood , Diamond Cut Carpets , Touch Screen Navigation System , Heated Leather Seats , Surround Sound System , Parking Sensors , CD/MP3 Player w/ AUX , Bluetooth , HID Headlights , Premium Wheels , Cruise Control , Cold A/C , Power Windows/Locks , Automatic Transmission
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo MC with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA6E0079794
Stock: 12550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
