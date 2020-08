Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo for Sale Near Me

Elite Motor Cars - Concord / California

2012 Maserati GranTurismo S with 29k miles. Grigio Touring Metallic with Rosso Corallo Leather.Factory options include:Navigation,Premium Sound,Alcantara Headliner,and more.Clean title, clean carfax.Financing available for ALL credit types. Extended service contracts available. Trades accepted.Call Elite Motor Cars 925.326.4800. Text 925.350.8769.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZAM45KLAXC0065487

Stock: 004674

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-06-2019