Used 2012 Maserati GranTurismo for Sale Near Me

  • 2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic in Silver
    used

    2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic

    29,698 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $39,994

    Details
  • 2012 Maserati GranTurismo MC in Black
    used

    2012 Maserati GranTurismo MC

    16,978 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $56,790

    Details
  • 2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic in Silver
    used

    2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic

    37,728 miles

    $33,999

    Details
  • 2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic in Black
    used

    2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic

    21,548 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $39,995

    Details
  • 2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic in Black
    used

    2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic

    28,024 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $34,995

    Details
  • 2012 Maserati GranTurismo MC in White
    used

    2012 Maserati GranTurismo MC

    18,068 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $58,995

    Details
  • 2012 Maserati GranTurismo MC in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Maserati GranTurismo MC

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $59,995

    Details
  • 2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic in Black
    used

    2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic

    49,875 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $33,590

    Details
  • 2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic in Gray
    used

    2012 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic

    47,541 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $48,988

    Details
  • 2011 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic in White
    used

    2011 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic

    29,597 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $37,850

    Details
  • 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    30,543 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $39,500

    Details
  • 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Gray
    used

    2013 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    31,210 miles

    $43,977

    Details
  • 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in White
    used

    2013 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    39,752 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $41,988

    Details
  • 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in White
    used

    2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    13,340 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Lease

    $45,995

    Details
  • 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Black
    used

    2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    23,053 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $45,995

    $1,804 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Black
    used

    2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    63,199 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $33,990

    Details
  • 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Black
    used

    2014 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    19,411 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $49,995

    Details
  • 2014 Maserati GranTurismo MC in Silver
    used

    2014 Maserati GranTurismo MC

    23,000 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $59,999

    Details

