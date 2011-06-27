  1. Home
2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Class-leading fuel economy
  • competitive price
  • spacious and deluxe cabin
  • above-average handling
  • useful Sync system.
  • Not enough differentiation from Ford Fusion Hybrid
  • lacks the premium feel of luxury competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid is the top choice for shoppers in search of an entry-level luxury hybrid sedan. But the Ford Fusion Hybrid makes a lot of sense, too.

Vehicle overview

If you want a hybrid sedan and you're shopping in the entry-level luxury segment, the bad news is that with only two models available, you don't exactly have a wealth of choices. The good news is that one of these choices is a real standout. Launched this year, the 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid is the one to beat in its segment thanks to its winning blend of luxury and practicality.

Like its humbler relative, the 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid, the MKZ Hybrid owes its green cred to the combination of a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and electric motor drive powered by a nickel-metal hydride battery pack. Total output is 191 horsepower, which is good for a relatively speedy 0-60-mph time of about 8.7 seconds. As with other full hybrids, the MKZ Hybrid has regenerative braking and an engine auto-stop feature and can travel for short periods at speed in all-electric drive.

Thanks to this technology, the MKZ Hybrid delivers class-leading fuel efficiency. With EPA-estimated fuel economy of 41 mpg city/36 mpg highway and 39 mpg combined, it's more frugal than the Lexus HS 250h, which manages a less stellar 35 mpg city/34 mpg highway and 35 mpg combined. Another selling point is the MKZ Hybrid's value-oriented price. Unlike some other manufacturers, Lincoln doesn't charge a premium for its hybrid technology. The MKZ Hybrid costs the same as the gas-powered MKZ (though it's important to note that the gas-powered model comes standard with a more powerful V6 engine) and is a couple grand less expensive than the competing 2011 Lexus 250h. Additionally, relative to the HS 250h, the MKZ Hybrid offers more engaging handling and a roomier, more luxurious-looking cabin.

Quite frankly, the 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid is largely appealing because of its fuel economy and its inherent lack of competition. However, it should be noted that the Ford Fusion Hybrid is essentially the same car -- albeit without a Lincoln badge and a few more fancy features. As with the non-hybrid MKZ, the higher price doesn't really seem worth it -- even if it is cheaper than a Lexus. If a luxury brand is a must, though, the MKZ Hybrid is indeed a titan in its admittedly small segment.

2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid models

The 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid is a five-passenger hybrid sedan. The Base trim is the only one offered, but shoppers will find it to be quite well-appointed. Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated side mirrors (auto-dimming on the driver side), rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated power front seats with memory functions, the Sync multimedia integration system and a nine-speaker stereo with a six-CD changer, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack.

The lustily named Rapid Spec 201A package adds a 14-speaker surround-sound audio system, a blind-spot warning system, a rearview camera and a voice-activated hard-drive-based navigation system with digital music storage and Sirius Travel Link (includes real-time traffic and weather information). The Rapid Spec 202A package includes all the amenities in the 201A package and adds a sunroof, adaptive headlights, rain-sensing wipers and chrome-clad wheels.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid is an all-new entry-level luxury hybrid sedan.

Performance & mpg

Lincoln's MKZ Hybrid is motivated by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that produces 156 hp and 136 pound-feet of torque, along with an electric motor that helps increase total power output to 191 hp. Power is sent to the front wheels via a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). EPA estimates place fuel economy at 41 mpg city/36 mpg highway and 39 mpg combined.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, blind-spot mirrors, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and rear parking sensors. Also standard is MyKey, which can be used to limit functions like top speed for teen drivers. The options list includes a blind-spot warning system and rearview camera.

Driving

Whether cruising down surface streets or getting up to speed on highways, the 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid feels relatively peppy and energetic. The car offers a more engaging driving experience than most other hybrid sedans; the steering is tighter and more controlled and the action of the brake pedal is more linear thanks to a superior blending of regenerative and conventional brake systems. Ride quality -- while firmer than that of past Lincolns -- tends to be on the gentle side, favoring comfort over sportiness.

Interior

Inside, the MKZ Hybrid is pleasantly spacious for both front and rear passengers. The front seats, in particular, are plush and nicely contoured. The cabin looks upscale, but the old-school, somewhat blocky aesthetic might be a turn-off for those with a preference for fluid, more modern-looking design cues. Also, the interior materials aren't much better than what you'll find in the Fusion Hybrid and certainly not up to Lexus standards.

The Sync system works great, though, integrating audio and Bluetooth functions with voice-recognition technology to provide easy hands-free operation of cell phones and portable MP3 players. The MKZ Hybrid gets its own gauge cluster, dubbed SmartGauge, featuring a pair of color display screens flanking a traditional speedometer. There's a wealth of information displayed and the graphics are pleasant and modern.

Because of the battery pack, trunk capacity is down to roughly 12 cubic feet of space.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Young Lincoln owner LOVING the MKZ
HybridZ,11/14/2010
I had a Lexus LS430 and a VW Jetta TDI and I decided to have the best of both worlds by combining luxury and efficiency. The MKZ Hybrid was what I kept coming back to, but I was not too keen on the "senior" stigma with Lincolns. I bit the bullet in 9/10 and ordered an MKZ Hybrid in Bordeaux Reserve with the Cashmere Executive Package and Ultimate Package. I LOVE this car and have no regrets. Lincoln may not command the snob appeal of other brands, but I am satisfied to be one of the first owners of a Lincoln Hybrid. As a pioneer (younger Lincoln owner) I hope to be a part of Lincoln's renaissance. This car is great on many levels and the Lincoln Touch/Sync is amazing.
2011 MKZ 2100 miles on it now
robvee,03/12/2011
I purchased mine about 3 weeks ago. I purchased it under the X-Plan. In addition, the dealer was able to find other incentives. MSPR was at 42K, I got mine for 34K. Very nicely equipped. I'm 6' and have plenty of legroom and with the adjustable seats, headroom is not an issue. I drive about 70% highway and 30% city. Am currently averaging 41.4 mpg on this tank. Have not gotten anything under 40 mpg. The car is very eye appealing and for that price, why get the sister car Ford Fusion? Even still, you can get one w/out the nav package for 34K. If you ask me 6K for the luxurious amenities is a no brainer. Great car, very satisfied with my purchase. Highly recommend.
Just love my new MKZ Hybrid
Shell,11/20/2010
Been driving it for two weeks now and just totally love it. Average of 37.4 MPG for driving both highway and city. The legrooms for both front and rear are bigger than my previous Jaguar S Type sedan. Only cons will be the trunk. Since that's where the battery is stored, you actually lose some storage space there. But overall, it's a very nice car to drive.
Happy MKZ Owner (3 weeks w/ 1,400 miles)
rubesemi,12/30/2010
I turned in a 2008 CTS-4 w/ the 'hotter' engine, and enjoy the MKZ more so, albeit for different reasons. The vehicle is solidly built, w/ no glitches. The THX sound system is the equal to the CTS Bose, and the Bluetooth phone quality is outstanding. The Nav is also very nicely done. It is a very quiet ride, not too soft with reasonably good handling; I find it to be very responsive and stable in almost all conditions. I replaced the stock tires with Blizzak WS70's for MI winter driving, and the improved traction over the 'low rolling friction' stock tires is noticable and welcomed. I managed 43.0 mpg in to work this am; 31.5 highway trip @ 75 mph w/ winter tires.
Features & Specs

MPG
41 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
N/A
See all Used 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat3 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.5%
Say "Lincoln" and the image that pops into most people's mind is either a silver-haired, cigar-chomping exec or a liveried limo driver. The idea of either of those guys driving an environmentally friendly fuel-efficient hybrid is about as hard to swallow as the senior exec's cigar.

Lincoln's out to change that, though, with its first gas-electric car, the 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid, and it is tossing down a challenge to its competitors by ditching the hybrid technology premium and pricing it the same as its conventionally powered stablemate.

Of course, the hybrid isn't exactly the same. It has a different powertrain that's based on a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine that's designed for fuel economy rather than the extra power of a V6. Lincoln's aim, says Ford Motor Company product development chief Derek Kuzak, is to give shoppers a choice — green luxury with the MKZ Hybrid, or power and luxury with the conventional model. Make sense to you?

The Numbers Game
The conventional MKZ is EPA rated at just 18 mpg city and 27 highway, or 21 mpg combined. That's 46 percent less fuel economy than the 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid's combined 39 mpg — 41 mpg in the city and 36 on the highway.

Over 15,000 miles, the hybrid would save about 330 gallons (your own mileage, of course, will vary). That's close to $1,000 on regular grade gas at $3 a gallon. Not a bad deal, especially since neither model requires premium.

Of course, if you can do without the luxury trim, fancy stereo and extra chrome, you can buy the Fusion Hybrid for about $7,000 less. And that is what we would call a screaming deal, as the Fusion is the best all-around package in the hybrid sedan segment.

Posh-and-Go
Lincoln's aiming the MKZ Hybrid directly at the Lexus HS 250h, and in a short back-to-back drive of the two cars we came away convinced that, in this category at least, Lincoln trumps Lexus. Handily.

We weren't able to put a stopwatch to it, but the 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid feels at least as peppy as the Lexus, which we've previously timed at 8.7 seconds for a 0-60-mph sprint.

The Lincoln feels larger inside and handles just a bit better, with a tighter, more controlled steering feel and more linear brake pedal action thanks to a better blending of regenerative and conventional brake systems.

The MKZ Hybrid, although leaning a little toward old-fashioned elegance versus the Lexus' more modern look, also offers a much nicer interior. The leather is richer and the seats have more contouring, with slightly plusher seat bottoms. Even the dashboard of the Lincoln is less plasticky-looking.

The MKZ's relatively low roof line also gives it a somewhat sporty look versus the Lexus — which is basically a Prius with a nose job. But the optional moonroof takes away 1.3 inches of headroom and makes it tough for front-seat passengers who are more than 6-feet-2 to sit upright.

Electrifying
All that stuff is subjective, though.

Fortunately for Lincoln, fuel economy, which is measurable, is a big selling point for any hybrid, even a luxury model. This is where the 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid, at 41 mpg in the city and 36 on the highway, really delivers — especially if much of your driving is in stop-and-go city traffic, where the Lincoln shines.

The Lexus HS 250h, by comparison, is rated at just 35 mpg in the city, almost 15 percent less than the MKZ Hybrid, and 35 mpg on the highway. Its combined fuel economy of 35 mpg is 10 percent less than the 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid's 39 mpg overall rating.

Lincoln, following in the Ford Fusion Hybrid's footsteps, achieves such stellar city numbers by outfitting the MKZ Hybrid with a next-generation 1.4 kilowatt-hour nickel-metal hydride battery pack that is lighter and more energy-dense than its predecessor.

That enables the 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid to drive for short periods at speed of up to 47 mph in all-electric drive — versus a 25-mph top speed in all-electric mode for the HS 250h. The MKZ's hybrid control logic is programmed so the gas engine shuts down whenever there's enough juice in the batteries to permit low-speed all-electric drive.

Those same batteries — recharged on the fly by the Lincoln's impressively unnoticeable regenerative braking system — let the 40-horsepower electric motor send a nice bit of oomph to the 156-hp, 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle gas engine when extra power is needed for hill climbing, passing and other such endeavors.

Separately, the gas engine delivers 136 lb-ft of torque, the electric motor 166 lb-ft, and when the two are working together the combined rating is 191 hp.

Go Softly
Lincoln's engineers, as Lincoln is wont to do, have opted to tune the front-wheel-drive MKZ Hybrid's ride and handling on the gentle side — not cushiony, as in Lincolns of yore — but not sporty either.

Oh, it gets you around corners and over sinuous mountain routes just fine, but if the boy racer in you screams for the adrenaline rush that comes with hanging the tail out on corners and feeling the seat springs in your kidneys when accelerating away from stop signs in a cloud of tire smoke, well, this hybrid, or any hybrid for that matter, is not for you.

Our test driver said of the 2010 Fusion Hybrid after a track session last year that it delivered "perfectly respectable handling performance." The Lincoln, in our decidedly less skilled hands, seemed to do the same, although it's a pretty good bet that our Fusion Hybrid tester would rate the MKZ Hybrid at least one spot lower on the ride and handling totem pole.

Acceleration and top speed should be about the same, though — despite its abundance of electronic doodads and that big chromed grille, the 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid weighs in at 3,752 pounds, only about 50 pounds more than the non-hybrid version, according to Lincoln.

Flower Power
Those doodads include Ford's voice-activated Sync system — called Lincoln Sync for obvious reasons — that provides Bluetooth phone and MP3 player connectivity; a THX II certified, 14-speaker audio system (with 5.1 surround-sound); heated and cooled front seats clad in eco-friendly leather; and a reverse sensing system.

Those leather seats also have 10-way power controls for both driver and front passenger, and the wood trim on the dash is real. There's also keyless entry with a programmable key that lets dad and mom limit the top speed and audio volume when junior borrows the car. But heck, that's pretty much the standard list for all Lincolns and, except for Sync, a Ford Motor Company exclusive right now, for most luxury cars.

What really sets the 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid apart is its flowering fuel-efficiency gauge. Fords, Hondas and Toyotas all have green leafy icons on the instrument panel that grow and sprout new leaves or branches as your fuel-efficiency increases — a visual prompt to help you drive more efficiently.

But Lincoln ratchets up the game by adding flowers — apple blossoms, to be exact. They bloom on the MKZ Hybrid's "SmartGauge with EcoGuide" as you improve your fuel economy and you can get up to 20 of them, a veritable bouquet, if you keep at it.

We averaged 35.5 mpg over a 30-mile fuel-efficiency challenge route through Washington, D.C., and the adjacent Maryland horse country during part of our test-drive.

We expect that an owner would get better fuel economy after the newness wore off and the temptation to stand on the accelerator to see what the car will do went away — but we see doing that as part of our job.

Besides, a flower? Wouldn't it be even more inspiring, and thematically correct, if the 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid luxe sedan awarded you with images of Cuban cigars or Tiffany diamonds? That would turn some executive heads, or even interest a few limo drivers, we think. Probably attract a few up-and-coming environmental activists, too.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored press event to facilitate this report, which originally appeared on insideline.com.

