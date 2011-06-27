2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Review
Pros & Cons
- Class-leading fuel economy
- competitive price
- spacious and deluxe cabin
- above-average handling
- useful Sync system.
- Not enough differentiation from Ford Fusion Hybrid
- lacks the premium feel of luxury competitors.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid is the top choice for shoppers in search of an entry-level luxury hybrid sedan. But the Ford Fusion Hybrid makes a lot of sense, too.
Vehicle overview
If you want a hybrid sedan and you're shopping in the entry-level luxury segment, the bad news is that with only two models available, you don't exactly have a wealth of choices. The good news is that one of these choices is a real standout. Launched this year, the 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid is the one to beat in its segment thanks to its winning blend of luxury and practicality.
Like its humbler relative, the 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid, the MKZ Hybrid owes its green cred to the combination of a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and electric motor drive powered by a nickel-metal hydride battery pack. Total output is 191 horsepower, which is good for a relatively speedy 0-60-mph time of about 8.7 seconds. As with other full hybrids, the MKZ Hybrid has regenerative braking and an engine auto-stop feature and can travel for short periods at speed in all-electric drive.
Thanks to this technology, the MKZ Hybrid delivers class-leading fuel efficiency. With EPA-estimated fuel economy of 41 mpg city/36 mpg highway and 39 mpg combined, it's more frugal than the Lexus HS 250h, which manages a less stellar 35 mpg city/34 mpg highway and 35 mpg combined. Another selling point is the MKZ Hybrid's value-oriented price. Unlike some other manufacturers, Lincoln doesn't charge a premium for its hybrid technology. The MKZ Hybrid costs the same as the gas-powered MKZ (though it's important to note that the gas-powered model comes standard with a more powerful V6 engine) and is a couple grand less expensive than the competing 2011 Lexus 250h. Additionally, relative to the HS 250h, the MKZ Hybrid offers more engaging handling and a roomier, more luxurious-looking cabin.
Quite frankly, the 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid is largely appealing because of its fuel economy and its inherent lack of competition. However, it should be noted that the Ford Fusion Hybrid is essentially the same car -- albeit without a Lincoln badge and a few more fancy features. As with the non-hybrid MKZ, the higher price doesn't really seem worth it -- even if it is cheaper than a Lexus. If a luxury brand is a must, though, the MKZ Hybrid is indeed a titan in its admittedly small segment.
2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid models
The 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid is a five-passenger hybrid sedan. The Base trim is the only one offered, but shoppers will find it to be quite well-appointed. Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated side mirrors (auto-dimming on the driver side), rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated power front seats with memory functions, the Sync multimedia integration system and a nine-speaker stereo with a six-CD changer, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack.
The lustily named Rapid Spec 201A package adds a 14-speaker surround-sound audio system, a blind-spot warning system, a rearview camera and a voice-activated hard-drive-based navigation system with digital music storage and Sirius Travel Link (includes real-time traffic and weather information). The Rapid Spec 202A package includes all the amenities in the 201A package and adds a sunroof, adaptive headlights, rain-sensing wipers and chrome-clad wheels.
2011 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Lincoln's MKZ Hybrid is motivated by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that produces 156 hp and 136 pound-feet of torque, along with an electric motor that helps increase total power output to 191 hp. Power is sent to the front wheels via a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). EPA estimates place fuel economy at 41 mpg city/36 mpg highway and 39 mpg combined.
Safety
Standard safety features on the 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, blind-spot mirrors, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and rear parking sensors. Also standard is MyKey, which can be used to limit functions like top speed for teen drivers. The options list includes a blind-spot warning system and rearview camera.
Driving
Whether cruising down surface streets or getting up to speed on highways, the 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid feels relatively peppy and energetic. The car offers a more engaging driving experience than most other hybrid sedans; the steering is tighter and more controlled and the action of the brake pedal is more linear thanks to a superior blending of regenerative and conventional brake systems. Ride quality -- while firmer than that of past Lincolns -- tends to be on the gentle side, favoring comfort over sportiness.
Interior
Inside, the MKZ Hybrid is pleasantly spacious for both front and rear passengers. The front seats, in particular, are plush and nicely contoured. The cabin looks upscale, but the old-school, somewhat blocky aesthetic might be a turn-off for those with a preference for fluid, more modern-looking design cues. Also, the interior materials aren't much better than what you'll find in the Fusion Hybrid and certainly not up to Lexus standards.
The Sync system works great, though, integrating audio and Bluetooth functions with voice-recognition technology to provide easy hands-free operation of cell phones and portable MP3 players. The MKZ Hybrid gets its own gauge cluster, dubbed SmartGauge, featuring a pair of color display screens flanking a traditional speedometer. There's a wealth of information displayed and the graphics are pleasant and modern.
Because of the battery pack, trunk capacity is down to roughly 12 cubic feet of space.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the MKZ Hybrid
Related Used 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Corsair
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 MKZ
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Lincoln Corsair
- 2020 Aviator