Used 2006 Lincoln Zephyr
Pros & Cons
- Unique exterior style, premium interior furnishings, quiet highway ride, capable handling, tight construction.
- Horsepower and acceleration below class average, no stability control available, similar Milan costs less.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2006 Lincoln Zephyr successfully combines traditional Lincoln luxury and style in a package that rides on a modern and capable platform.
Vehicle overview
Lincoln is on a mission to attract younger buyers with modern machines styled with traditional understated elegance. For 2006, the company hopes to accomplish this with its all-new Zephyr midsize sedan. The Zephyr, the name of which Lincoln also used for a series of pre-World War II cars, is the least expensive model in the Lincoln lineup. Like the Fusion and Milan, the Lincoln Zephyr rides on a stretched and widened version of the highly acclaimed Mazda 6 platform. Because the Zephyr is both wider and longer than the Mazda 6, it combines a confident on-road demeanor with ample interior space for five adult passengers.
To help differentiate the Lincoln Zephyr from its less expensive Ford and Mercury siblings, the Lincoln car is equipped with stylish center stack design and upscale interior materials such as standard leather upholstery and aluminum-finish trim that contrasts with a buyer's choice of either light- or dark-colored wood. On the outside, the Zephyr features a traditional Lincoln grille, standard 17-inch wheels and LED taillamps. Unique features not found on the Fusion and Milan include HID headlights, a navigation system and ventilated seats. Zephyr power comes from a 3.0-liter, 221-hp V6 hooked up to a six-speed automatic transmission.
Among this trio of new midsize sedans, the 2006 Lincoln Zephyr is the most luxurious in terms of features and design. Viewed purely from this standpoint, it's the best of the three. But given the Zephyr's higher price and luxury nameplate, we think that some shoppers will find it to come a bit short in performance and premium features compared to the competition.
Lincoln Zephyr models
The midsize Lincoln Zephyr sedan comes in one basic trim level. Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather seating, wood trim, an MP3-compatible six-speaker audio system with an in-dash CD changer, 10-way power-adjustable front seats with driver memory, a split-folding rear seat, an analog clock, cruise control, full power accessories and keyless entry. Options on the Lincoln car include a DVD-based navigation system, power moonroof, HID headlamps and ventilated seats. A unique THX-II audio system is also available that features a 600-watt amplifier driving 14 speakers.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The front-wheel-drive Lincoln Zephyr comes with a 221-hp, 3.0-liter V6 mated to a standard six-speed automatic transmission. This transmission shifts well enough, but we wish it had a true manual-shift mode instead of just two forward-gear gates ("D" and "L").
Safety
Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard on all Zephyr models, along with traction control. Oddly, stability control is not offered. The Zephyr includes standard front-seat side airbags and head-protecting side curtain airbags for all outboard occupants.Additionally, the B-pillars (between the front and rear doors) are reinforced to direct side-impact energy down and away from passengers during a crash. The roof structure is similarly reinforced to pass proposed rollover crush standards that won't take effect until 2009. In NHTSA crash tests, the Lincoln Zephyr posted four stars (out of five) for frontal impact, while side-impact testing yielded five stars (front) and four stars (rear).
Driving
With its responsive steering and quiet ride, the 2006 Lincoln Zephyr is as nimble on back roads as it is comfortable on the highway. Wind and road noise are effectively quelled at highway speeds, and the transmission offers crisp upshifts and downshifts, although we wish it provided manual access to gears. Overall performance is sufficient, but the Zephyr's acceleration pales in comparison to the similarly priced Maxima and Passat.
Interior
The Zephyr's upscale interior offers an effective blend of premium materials and traditional design elements. The look is clearly Lincoln, which should satisfy those with traditional tastes. Satin aluminum-color trim is standard, along with a choice of either dark ebony or light maple wood accents. A DVD-based navigation system is available, along with a THX II-certified audio system with 14 speakers. Base and optional audio systems are MP3-capable, and the split-folding rear seat, along with a 15.8-cubic-foot trunk, adds to the Zephyr's utility. Most buyers will find the Lincoln Zephyr suitably roomy with ample head-, shoulder and legroom for adults to ride comfortably in the front or back.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Most helpful consumer reviews
After looking at the CTS and the BMW 5 series's I felt that they didn't stack up against Lincoln in terms of luxury and performance so I decided to go with the Zephyr, it's Comfortable smooth, and Reliable it has all of the features you need out of a luxury vehicle, I got mine fully loaded with the Navigation,Moonroof ect. $35,000 New. The seats are very comfortable, Excellent acceleration on the freeway the car just glides. Build quality is superb and haven't had any major issues, the car currently has 127,000 miles and I fully expect to get at least another 100,000 out of it, I always get compliments on it, if you are thinking about buying one you won't regret it.
This is one of the nicest cars I've ever owned. Quiet, great ride, ample performance, very surefooted on wet pavement, every option available and under $35K. No expense was spared on the interior. The car in and out is a flat-out show stopper. Everywhere I go, car wash, supermarket, etc. people stop me and want to know what it is and salivate over it. Handles very well. No problems with it so far. Gas mileage disappointing in the beginning (18 MPG around town) but went up to a consistent 22 MPG after about 2000 miles and have reached 28 MPG highway. Could be a little quicker off the line, but really moves once in motion. This car is definitely not a fluffy Fusion. It's all Lincoln.
Have owned my Lincoln Zephyr for over 3 years and extremely satisfied with vehicle. Never had to take back to dealer while under warranty since I've owned. Exceptional highway mileage of 30mpg with regular gas and extremely smooth and comfortable. Very stylish even though it's several years old now.
Bought the Zephyr out of auction in 2008 and really have had very few issues with this car and have driven almost 60,000 miles in two years. Very comfortable, great AC, handles well (except in snow), love the heated and cooled seats (thought the cooled seats make you feel wet) and the gas mileage is not bad at all. Have had very few issues with this car with the exception of finding tires that work and don't make a ton of noise, and tires for snow. This car does not do well in the snow without snow tires. Turning radius is horrific, though. My wife's huge SUV has a better turning radius. I'm surprised there aren't more complaints. Otherwise, totally satisfied.
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|17 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed automatic
|Gas
|221 hp @ 6250 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Acceptable
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Marginal
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
