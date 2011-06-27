Used 2006 Lincoln Zephyr Consumer Reviews

Excellent Luxury sedan rblincoln , 05/28/2015 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) 28 of 29 people found this review helpful After looking at the CTS and the BMW 5 series's I felt that they didn't stack up against Lincoln in terms of luxury and performance so I decided to go with the Zephyr, it's Comfortable smooth, and Reliable it has all of the features you need out of a luxury vehicle, I got mine fully loaded with the Navigation,Moonroof ect. $35,000 New. The seats are very comfortable, Excellent acceleration on the freeway the car just glides. Build quality is superb and haven't had any major issues, the car currently has 127,000 miles and I fully expect to get at least another 100,000 out of it, I always get compliments on it, if you are thinking about buying one you won't regret it. Report Abuse

06 Zephyr 3500 miles fitco , 12/27/2006 14 of 14 people found this review helpful This is one of the nicest cars I've ever owned. Quiet, great ride, ample performance, very surefooted on wet pavement, every option available and under $35K. No expense was spared on the interior. The car in and out is a flat-out show stopper. Everywhere I go, car wash, supermarket, etc. people stop me and want to know what it is and salivate over it. Handles very well. No problems with it so far. Gas mileage disappointing in the beginning (18 MPG around town) but went up to a consistent 22 MPG after about 2000 miles and have reached 28 MPG highway. Could be a little quicker off the line, but really moves once in motion. This car is definitely not a fluffy Fusion. It's all Lincoln.

Classy Anthony , 07/29/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Have owned my Lincoln Zephyr for over 3 years and extremely satisfied with vehicle. Never had to take back to dealer while under warranty since I've owned. Exceptional highway mileage of 30mpg with regular gas and extremely smooth and comfortable. Very stylish even though it's several years old now.

Love my Zephyr, but ... MarcusG , 06/07/2010 18 of 19 people found this review helpful Bought the Zephyr out of auction in 2008 and really have had very few issues with this car and have driven almost 60,000 miles in two years. Very comfortable, great AC, handles well (except in snow), love the heated and cooled seats (thought the cooled seats make you feel wet) and the gas mileage is not bad at all. Have had very few issues with this car with the exception of finding tires that work and don't make a ton of noise, and tires for snow. This car does not do well in the snow without snow tires. Turning radius is horrific, though. My wife's huge SUV has a better turning radius. I'm surprised there aren't more complaints. Otherwise, totally satisfied.