1999 Lexus SC 400 Review

Pros & Cons

  • An attractive coupe with Lexus quality and refinement.
  • While not as luxurious, the BMW M3 offers far superior performance for less money.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

When Lexus decided to expand its lineup into the sport luxury coupe class, it did things a bit differently. First, a stylish, sexy body was penned that didn't look much like the mini chrome-barges that usually populate the personal luxury segment. Next, a creamy V8 engine was installed each driving the rear wheels and giving the car excellent acceleration. Then, a cozy interior with first-rate ergonomics and traditional Lexus opulence was created, making the car more like a 2+2 capable of carrying four in comfort.

Once the car was introduced to the public, the automotive press elevated the SC to Rolling Stones status, proclaiming it another in a string of Lexus-engineered miracles. They were right to do so; however, the past few years have seen improvements by the competition.

Recent improvements to the SC have restored some of its former glory and kept it in the hunt for serious (and affluent) coupe buyers. The SC 400 now comes with a 4.0-liter V8 that features variable valve timing (VVTi) technology and 290 horsepower. Both models offer impressive acceleration with top speeds in excess of 140 mph.

The SC 400 can be ordered with the optional Lexus TRAC electronic traction control system. This system uses a combination of throttle and brake control to keep the car from sliding and comes packaged with thermostatically heated seats.

The SC 400 is attractive and comes with the standard array of Lexus luxury and safety items. However, for the price, it seems a better deal might be made on something like a Cadillac Eldorado or BMW M3.

1999 Highlights

The SC 400 gets minor enhancements this year including new perforated leather inserts, daytime running lights and a new three-spoke steering wheel similar to the GS series sport sedans.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Lexus SC 400.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I'm in love!
joemadre,01/23/2012
This is my third Lexus and I've not been let down by any of them. The SC 400 is the best car I've ever owned due to its fit and finish coupled with stellar reliability. The greatest luxury of all is knowing you can depend on your car and it delivers. The look is timeless, the engine bulletproof, and the comfort/performance slaps the competition like a flaccid weenie.
1999 SC400
Larry Muirhead,04/02/2006
This car is a well built machine. Drives like the day it drove out of the dealership. No rattles/ pure, silky performance.
See all 2 reviews of the 1999 Lexus SC 400
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1999 Lexus SC 400 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1999 Lexus SC 400
More About This Model

Every segment of the automobile industry is fragmenting into smaller and more specific segments. For instance, we used to have trucks and SUVs but now we have trucks, SUVs, mini-SUVs and SUV-truck hybrids like the Lincoln Blackwood (these SUV-truck hybrids have been assigned various marketing-savvy acronyms, but I prefer the term "SUCKS").

The same thing has happened in the car world. Numerous segments have spawned sub-segments, which have inevitably led to still smaller, more specific vehicles. Chrysler's upcoming PT Cruiser, which is sort of a compact minivan/hot rod that classifies as a truck because of its removable seats, is a perfect example.

With all this fragmentation of vehicle design, it's apparent that every car can serve a market niche, no matter how specific and/or limited. At least, this was what we told ourselves while evaluating the Lexus SC 400. With a near-$60,000 price tag, the SC's buyer must exist, we just couldn't figure out who it was.

Is the SC 400 a luxury car? It certainly has the smooth, refined Lexus V8 necessary to establish itself as a high-end transportation device. During our test period the 4.0-liter engine never made a peep and required a quick glance at the tachometer to confirm its operational status. Additional upscale touches, like the two-position driver's seat memory, the concert hall-like Nakamichi sound system, automatic climate control and the sumptuous seat, door panel and dash coverings, suggest that this is indeed a luxury-oriented vehicle.

But as a $58,000 luxury coupe, shouldn't the Lexus have one-touch up and down windows at both doors (as opposed to only the driver's window)? How about some useable interior storage bins to stick your cell phone and Palm Pilot? And where are the steering wheel-mounted buttons for cruise control and audio functions? Hmm, maybe the SC gives up some of these as a tradeoff for...um...performance.

That's it! The SC 400 is a performance coupe! After all, its 290-horsepower engine did manage a 6.6-second zero-to-60 time, which is slower than the less expensive Mercedes-Benz CLK430, but faster than the Cadillac Eldorado Touring Coupe (which is also cheaper). And its stopping distance of 128 feet from 60 mph is impressive for such a heavy vehicle (3,655 pounds) but, again, it's still not up to CLK standards.

However, if the powerful and refined drivetrain suggest performance, the suspension and steering feel indicate luxobarge to the nth degree. Body roll is particularly disconcerting and manages to kill any true "fun factor" when navigating canyon roads. Feedback through the steering wheel is also on par with your typical large land yacht. Think LS 400-type road manners (which, in a true luxobarge is fine, but in a performance coupe just doesn't work) and you'll get the idea.

At this point in the evaluation process frustration was starting to set in. So it's sort of a luxury car, but it's missing some key luxury items. And it's sort of a performance coupe, but it can't perform well except when traveling in a straight line. Maybe it's just a really expensive personal-luxury coupe. Something like an Acura CL but twice the price. This was starting to look promising! Just like the CL, our SC 400 test unit had no head airbags, side airbags, traction control or Dynamic Stability Control. Of these features, only traction control is optional, and it costs an additional $1,240. Our test unit didn't even have a locking differential, allowing one of its rear tires to spin wildly if the car wasn't pointed straight when goosing the throttle.

Of course, the Acura CL has a rear seat that full-sized adults can actually utilize, at least for short periods of time. Smaller adults and children can spend all day back there without complaint. By contrast, the SC's rear seats are cramped unless the front passengers are quite small and are willing to move the front seats all the way forward, at which point the rear-seat accommodations become useable, but still not comfortable. Rear-seat entry and egress is also a problem due to the front-seat shoulder belts that hang in the narrow opening between the folded front seatback and the B-pillar. The rear seats also can't fold down to increase trunk capacity and, unlike the CL, they don't even offer a pass-through to aid in carrying long objects.

So, it's a personal-luxury coupe that costs twice as much as an Acura CL while offering less people or cargo-carrying ability. Maybe we shouldn't have tried to figure out this car's purpose after all.

The truth is that the SC 400 is an 8-year-old design that simply can't compete in today's market. Tracing the lineage of this car from its 1992 debut, it appears that the most significant update has been the addition of a passenger-side airbag...in 1993. Other changes, like a CFC-free air-conditioning system and the availability of chrome wheels, just aren't enough to keep a product fresh for eight years, especially in today's rapidly changing automotive marketplace.

Like any vehicle, the SC isn't all bad. Its serene highway ride and superb build quality are standard-issue Lexus. Similarly, the interior layout and controls manage to be both attractive and functional (except for the missing steering-wheel controls and diminutive, non-adjustable cupholders). Style-wise, the SC 400 offers a clean shape that has aged gracefully but is certainly lacking the many creases and angles found on more recent designs, though this could be argued as a pro or con, depending on your personal taste.

We found that navigating the car through West L.A. traffic was easy due to the thin roof pillars and excellent visibility. Highway passing was similarly effortless with the transmission downshifting quickly and the coupe bolting forward, propelled by its 290-horsepower V8 with variable-valve technology and a broad torque band. As is typical for Lexus, the SC 400's brakes proved confident and well-modulated, allowing us to make the most of the V8's power without undue risk.

Unfortunately for Lexus, Mercedes' new CLK430 is less expensive while offering superior performance and style. If a pretend rear seat and a luxury nameplate aren't absolutely necessary, you could spend even less and buy a loaded Corvette that would offer far better performance and technological advancement while still providing a healthy amount of luxury.

Don't forget that at this price you can also buy some truly great Lexus rides. The LS 400 and the LX 470, two vehicles in the top of their respective classes, can be had for less than $60,000.

Apparently, we're not the only people who feel this way. In the first seven months of 1999, Chevrolet sold 16,765 Corvettes while Mercedes sold 8,645 CLK320s (couldn't find a figure on CLK430s) and Acura sold 12,262 CLs. In that same period Lexus sold only 1,460 SC 300s and SC 400s combined.

But that means that almost 1,500 people have already bought an SC in 1999. We just don't get it.

Used 1999 Lexus SC 400 Overview

The Used 1999 Lexus SC 400 is offered in the following submodels: SC 400 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Lexus SC 400?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Lexus SC 400s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Lexus SC 400 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Lexus SC 400.

Can't find a used 1999 Lexus SC 400s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus SC 400 for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,947.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $7,328.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus SC 400 for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $7,977.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,795.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Lexus SC 400?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

