Consumer Rating
(9)
1997 Lexus SC 400 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sleek styling, willing engine, available automatic transmission.
  • Cramped rear seat, high price.
Lexus SC 400 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

When Lexus decided to expand its lineup into the sport/luxury coupe class, it did things a bit differently.

First, a smallish, sexy body was penned that didn't look much like the mini chrome-barges that usually populate the personal luxury segment. Next, a creamy V8 was implanted driving the rear wheels and giving the car excellent acceleration. Then, a cozy interior with first-rate ergonomics and traditional Lexus opulence was created, making the car more like a 2+2 than a coupe capable of carrying four in comfort. Much different from entries from Cadillac, Lincoln and even Acura, indeed.

Once the car was introduced to the public, the automotive press elevated the SC Coupe to Madonna status, proclaiming it another of a string of Lexus-engineered miracles. They were right to do so; however, the past three years have seen improvements by the competition, and the escalating yen has vaulted the SC's price to the top of the heap.

Yes, this Lexus is an outstanding example of modern carmaking art, and it offers a fantastic blend of style, luxury, performance and reliability. However, the Cadillac Eldorado Touring Coupe, with its brilliant Northstar V8, full load of accessories, and interior room for four full-size adults, starts to look pretty good, especially with its $51,000 base sticker.

1997 Highlights

Minor interior and exterior enhancements update the look of the SC 400.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Lexus SC 400.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
9 reviews
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

First Impressions.
Skip,02/19/2007
Wow. Just got mine 2 weeks ago. Amazing car. Can't wait to mod the exhaust. Torque converter is next. It's a little slow off a start. Once you hit 10 mph the car absolutely rockets to 42 mph. The shift is a little slow. The ride at 82K is great. The comfort is awesome too.
Drive one - have a ball
John Carullo,11/05/2002
This car is fun to drive, extremely comfortable, very quiet and has a top end that doesn't quit. It'll cruise all day as fast as you want and never break a sweat. This is a weekend cruising delight. Impractical as a day-to-day car unless you carry nothing more than a briefcase to the office. Handling is good but hardly can be confused with a true sports car. But then again, it's not meant to be a sports car.
Excellent car
davidtcpa,11/10/2003
Very reliable sports car. If you need to have more than 4 passengers, forget it. Awsome ride.
Dream Car
IowaLexus,03/08/2005
I was on a search for a really nice car and considered the BMW 3 series, Mercedes and Audis. I didn't consider a Lexus SC, because these are so rare in Iowa. But when I saw this at the dealership, it was too good to be true. Thanks to Kelly blue book and the previous owner being a millionaire who took care of his toys, I was able to get a steal. Mint condition, dressed to the nines with all the options except GPS and hands free phone, and with less than 28k miles. I practically got a new $65k car for $20. The quality inside and out was heads and shoulders above the other luxury makers in terms of holding on to quality. Everyone thinks my car is brand new.
See all 9 reviews of the 1997 Lexus SC 400
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 1997 Lexus SC 400 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1997 Lexus SC 400

Used 1997 Lexus SC 400 Overview

The Used 1997 Lexus SC 400 is offered in the following submodels: SC 400 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Lexus SC 400?

