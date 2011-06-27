  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus SC 400
  4. Used 1994 Lexus SC 400
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

1994 Lexus SC 400 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
Lexus SC 400 for Sale
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,633 - $3,507
Used SC 400 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Air conditioning is now CFC-free.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Lexus SC 400.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A terrific car
BWK,11/21/2003
I have owned my SC400 since new in 1994 and now have over 93K miles on it. I haven't been able to get a new car since then because every car I tried fell short of my Lexus! The car is a dream to drive, corners like it's on rails, and accelerates strongly well past 100 mph. I haven't had a rattle or a repair other than tires, brakes, and wiper blades.
1994 Lexus SC 400
Covina SC 400,03/25/2007
This is the best handling car I have ever purchased. Not only is it a sexy car but it is very comfortable. There were no corners cut on this car. Attention to detail is excellent. This is the best 8 cylinder car that I ever owned.
Nice design
John,04/23/2008
Being that old, still has up to date styling. No rattles and still gets the looks, great little car.
My Dream Car
Encino SC,09/23/2008
I purchased my Lexus pre-owned with the Certified Warranty. Fantastic car and dealership. I still see my sales person on a regular basis and my Service Consultant. I now have 213,200+ miles and it still runs great (especially at 80 mph). I am happy to say that I only have to perform regular service. No major mechanical problems. I LOVE my Lexus!
See all 4 reviews of the 1994 Lexus SC 400
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1994 Lexus SC 400 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Lexus SC 400

Used 1994 Lexus SC 400 Overview

The Used 1994 Lexus SC 400 is offered in the following submodels: SC 400 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Lexus SC 400?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Lexus SC 400s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Lexus SC 400 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Lexus SC 400.

Can't find a used 1994 Lexus SC 400s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus SC 400 for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,544.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $15,041.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus SC 400 for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,394.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $11,894.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Lexus SC 400?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus SC 400 lease specials

Related Used 1994 Lexus SC 400 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles