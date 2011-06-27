  1. Home
1995 Lexus SC 400 Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Revised styling and new wheels spruce up the look of the SC 400. Side-impact standards for 1997 are met this year. A cupholder is added inside.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Lexus SC 400.

5(88%)
4(12%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car I've ever owned
95lexus000,09/28/2010
I purchased my 1995 Lexus sc400 a few months ago and I have never driven or owned a car that I liked more than this one. It is over 16 years old and has 130,000 miles on it but somehow it drives like new. I can tell that it will go at least 250k before anything goes wrong. I am the 2nd owner, the first owner always took it to Lexus for the scheduled maintenance. It was built in Japan, has a smooth ride and lots of power. It is extremely fun to drive and I can honestly say that the next car I buy will be a Lexus sc400, probably 1995 to 1999 model. I would highly recommend this vehicle to anybody. I average 21 mpg!
Every superlative fits
jdimicco1,07/22/2011
I acquired this "renaissance red" beauty last year with only 58,000 miles on it. A truly incredible machine - supremely comfortable with superb performance! This car purrs along without straining at all at 80+ mph, and it's handling is absoluteley stunning - I've never enjoyed highway entrance and exit ramps so much! The original stereo (Nakamichi) was probably great when new (except for the notorious skipping problem with the 12-disc CD changer in the trunk) but speakers were shot when I got the car - I replaced with an Alpine system. Now I'm ready to keep this sweet machine until I die...or can't find premium fuel for her any more. If you can find one, BUY IT!
Beast of No Nation
hajmaja,12/06/2014
I never met or heard about this car until I met it at an auction in DC. The way the car was looking at me , I know it wants to go home with me. I tried my luck among numerous young folks who wants to buy the car, and I won. I bought this car less than 3 grands with 170,000 miles, but to my utmost surprise, the engine of the car has never being touched. No single dent in the body, and the interior scores 85%. The first time I drove this car, it was like I have never driven in my life. Talk of perfect, the car is perfect. Talk of elegance, the car has it. Talk of strength, the car is always ready for confrontation. Thank you Lexus for making this rear angel. It is mine forever!
Lexus at last!
Walt Hardy,01/15/2010
Finally! This is a truly wonderful car. I have always admired the Lexus SC400 and when the opportunity to get one of my own it was too good to pass up. I am the 3rd over. The first 2 owners new each other and lived down the street from each other. She spent her entire life on Long Island til now and is she getting a workout. I love long trips and I take her out on the open road every chance I get. After 15 years, she still gets admiring glances. Other SC400 drivers smile and wave and I return the favor. It is like a little secret society. You cannot go wrong if you find one well maintained. Like others have said the interior is the best. I have a year 95 first: Black/black interior. Sweet!!
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Lexus SC 400

Used 1995 Lexus SC 400 Overview

The Used 1995 Lexus SC 400 is offered in the following submodels: SC 400 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe.

Research Similar Vehicles