I purchased my 1995 Lexus sc400 a few months ago and I have never driven or owned a car that I liked more than this one. It is over 16 years old and has 130,000 miles on it but somehow it drives like new. I can tell that it will go at least 250k before anything goes wrong. I am the 2nd owner, the first owner always took it to Lexus for the scheduled maintenance. It was built in Japan, has a smooth ride and lots of power. It is extremely fun to drive and I can honestly say that the next car I buy will be a Lexus sc400, probably 1995 to 1999 model. I would highly recommend this vehicle to anybody. I average 21 mpg!

Read more