Vehicle overview

When Lexus decided to expand its lineup into the sport luxury coupe class, it did things a bit differently. First, a smallish, sexy body was penned that didn't look much like the mini chrome-barges that usually populate the personal luxury segment. Next, a creamy V8 was implanted in the SC 400 driving the rear wheels and giving the car excellent acceleration. Then, a cozy interior with first-rate ergonomics and traditional Lexus opulence was created, making the car more like a 2+2 than a coupe capable of carrying four in comfort. Much different from the Cadillac, Lincoln and even Acura entries.

Once the car was introduced to the public, the automotive press elevated the SC to Rolling Stones status, proclaiming it another of a string of Lexus-engineered miracles. They were right to do so; however, the past three years have seen improvements by the competition, and the escalating yen has vaulted the SC's price to the top of the heap.

1998 brings some improvements to the SC 400 in the form of a more sophisticated engine. The SC 400 now comes with a four-liter four-cam V8 that features variable valve timing technology. The first-ever application of variable valve timing on an eight-cylinder engine. The SC also receives a five-speed automatic transmission that further improves acceleration.

Yes, this Lexus is an outstanding example of modern carmaking art, and it offers a fantastic blend of style, luxury, performance and reliability. However, the Cadillac Eldorado Touring Coupe, with its brilliant Northstar V8, full load of accessories and interior room for four full-size adults, starts to look pretty good, especially with its $53,500 base sticker.