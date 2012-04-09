Used 2000 Lexus SC 400 for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus SC 400
Read recent reviews for the Lexus SC 400
See all 5 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating55 Reviews
Report abuse
joemadre,09/04/2012
With the power of a DB7, the agility of a Lotus, the fuel-economy of a much smaller car (forget the EPA; I average 31 mpg) and the legendary reliability of... well, a Lexus, the 2000 Lexus SC 400 is quite simply the greatest 2+2 GT yet conceived. It may not have 21st century electronics, but it doesn't need them; I looked at everything from Bentleys to Aston Martins to newer installments in the Lexus line, and no other car came close to the now bargain-priced SC 400. Other cars may be faster or more efficient or more comfortable, but the SC 400 truly is the complete package. If there's anything that enthusiasts and consumers alike both hate, it's compromises, and this car makes none.
- 2019 X2