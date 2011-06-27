I purchased this car as a comfortable winter beater, not planning to keep it. It has sunk it's well-built teeth into me and I don't see myself ever letting go of this car! At 190K miles it still starts right up, shifts as smooth as silk, all of the electronics work, and it drives wonderfully after having the steering rack bushings replaced ($55 + my labor - 30 minutes).The interior only has minor wear on the seats and I replaced the gauge lighting for $12, otherwise it is as it left the showroom after almost 20 years! The paint is fading but the panel fit is still extrodinary, it will be painted this coming spring and I'll probably get some rolling jewelry for it too! Drive one, you'll buy!

