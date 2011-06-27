  1. Home
1992 Lexus SC 400 Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

The SC 400 is an all-new model from Lexus although it was introduced in June 1991. The sleek coupe features standard ABS and driver airbag. Traction control is optional with automatic transmission. The SC 400 is powered by a V8 engine driving the rear wheels.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Lexus SC 400.

5(91%)
4(7%)
3(0%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.9
43 reviews
See all 43 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best $2700.00 investment
nicksc400,01/03/2012
I was looking for a used vehicle to commute 40 miles one way and this car has been very reliable . I've has this vehicle for a year with no serious problems. I now have 158k an still runs like a champ. It's a very fun car to drive with great horse power. if you run across someone selling a sc400,research and go for it!
'92 SC400
pop,04/24/2002
Bought w/slightly over 100K mi, now at 204K. Only maint done plugs & wires, 2 sets brake pads, tires, alternator. All wear items except alt. Car runs like new. Drove friend who owns a new, Pontiac Grand Prix GTP. He couldn't believe that my car 10yr old car was more quiet, comfortable & rattle-free than his new car. Couldn't believe handling & acceleration either. This car is supremely capable @ 80mph+, which is important when you put on 50K mi/yr. Bought car for $9K 2-1/2 yrs ago. Aside from my Kawasaki cycle and my 4wdTurbo Celica it's the best money I've spent. Highly recommend this vehicle. As close to bulletproof as it gets.
My 19 year old SC400...WOW!!!
lexustx,01/04/2011
I recently picked up a 92 SC400 w/88K miles. It needs some work, but it is still a blast to drive. The engine and transmission are solid and nobody believes the car is 19 years old. The quality and design of this car were decades ahead of its time. I look forward to fixing it up and using it as a weekend cruiser. Pick one up if you can, there is a reason they are ranked as one of the Top 10 cars of all time on many lists.
Just keeps going, and going...
murco1,11/29/2011
I purchased this car as a comfortable winter beater, not planning to keep it. It has sunk it's well-built teeth into me and I don't see myself ever letting go of this car! At 190K miles it still starts right up, shifts as smooth as silk, all of the electronics work, and it drives wonderfully after having the steering rack bushings replaced ($55 + my labor - 30 minutes).The interior only has minor wear on the seats and I replaced the gauge lighting for $12, otherwise it is as it left the showroom after almost 20 years! The paint is fading but the panel fit is still extrodinary, it will be painted this coming spring and I'll probably get some rolling jewelry for it too! Drive one, you'll buy!
See all 43 reviews of the 1992 Lexus SC 400
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1992 Lexus SC 400 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Lexus SC 400

Used 1992 Lexus SC 400 Overview

The Used 1992 Lexus SC 400 is offered in the following submodels: SC 400 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Lexus SC 400?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Lexus SC 400s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Lexus SC 400 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Lexus SC 400.

Can't find a used 1992 Lexus SC 400s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus SC 400 for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $17,274.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $7,763.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus SC 400 for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $12,801.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,189.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Lexus SC 400?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

