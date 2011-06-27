1992 Lexus SC 400 Review
Other years
1992 Highlights
The SC 400 is an all-new model from Lexus although it was introduced in June 1991. The sleek coupe features standard ABS and driver airbag. Traction control is optional with automatic transmission. The SC 400 is powered by a V8 engine driving the rear wheels.
nicksc400,01/03/2012
I was looking for a used vehicle to commute 40 miles one way and this car has been very reliable . I've has this vehicle for a year with no serious problems. I now have 158k an still runs like a champ. It's a very fun car to drive with great horse power. if you run across someone selling a sc400,research and go for it!
pop,04/24/2002
Bought w/slightly over 100K mi, now at 204K. Only maint done plugs & wires, 2 sets brake pads, tires, alternator. All wear items except alt. Car runs like new. Drove friend who owns a new, Pontiac Grand Prix GTP. He couldn't believe that my car 10yr old car was more quiet, comfortable & rattle-free than his new car. Couldn't believe handling & acceleration either. This car is supremely capable @ 80mph+, which is important when you put on 50K mi/yr. Bought car for $9K 2-1/2 yrs ago. Aside from my Kawasaki cycle and my 4wdTurbo Celica it's the best money I've spent. Highly recommend this vehicle. As close to bulletproof as it gets.
lexustx,01/04/2011
I recently picked up a 92 SC400 w/88K miles. It needs some work, but it is still a blast to drive. The engine and transmission are solid and nobody believes the car is 19 years old. The quality and design of this car were decades ahead of its time. I look forward to fixing it up and using it as a weekend cruiser. Pick one up if you can, there is a reason they are ranked as one of the Top 10 cars of all time on many lists.
murco1,11/29/2011
I purchased this car as a comfortable winter beater, not planning to keep it. It has sunk it's well-built teeth into me and I don't see myself ever letting go of this car! At 190K miles it still starts right up, shifts as smooth as silk, all of the electronics work, and it drives wonderfully after having the steering rack bushings replaced ($55 + my labor - 30 minutes).The interior only has minor wear on the seats and I replaced the gauge lighting for $12, otherwise it is as it left the showroom after almost 20 years! The paint is fading but the panel fit is still extrodinary, it will be painted this coming spring and I'll probably get some rolling jewelry for it too! Drive one, you'll buy!
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5600 rpm
