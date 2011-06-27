1993 Lexus SC 400 Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,306 - $2,805
Used SC 400 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Passenger airbag added. Automatic headlamp system debuts, and owners can prewire the car for use with a Portable Plus cellular phone.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Lexus SC 400.
Most helpful consumer reviews
PFONTNEAU,01/19/2009
Bought it in 12/2004 with 56,000 miles on it. I have enjoyed it tremendously. Great road car, holds the road and provides 18-22 MPG. Back seat is a little tight for adults and trunk could be bigger. Have replaced water pump, oil pump and other regular maintenance items. Leather drivers seat is beginning to show wear but to be expected. Gets up and goes when you mash the accelerator. 12 CD player has been trouble - replaced with Lexus 6 CD player. Low to the ground so clearance is concern. Front spoiler below bumper is easy to get scrapped and dented. A/C and heater are great. All in all; I have enjoyed driving and owning the SC400.
josh,02/21/2010
Great car, pick a gently used for a great choice. I have driven other cars with spice - my sc400 has over a 10 year period been - hands down - the best car that i have ever owned. In 1999 i purchase my certified car for $25,000 when it had ~35,000 miles on it - it now has 125,000 miles on it. The few repairs were: antenna motor, driver's door window motor, starter, alternator, power steering pump and then brakes, tires, & regular tune-up stuff - since i owned the car my average service costs to keep the car in very good running condition has been $81.00 per month - a blend of dealer work (starter / 60K service) and private mechanic. 17 years old and it still kicks. Timeless lines.
mmone117,08/08/2004
I needed to purchase a reliable car after I got rid of my saab.That was a disaster.I also purchased that used and it was a money pit! This is truly a beautiful car.It rides like a dream but I expected nothing less.I am currently the third owner of my vehicle.Anyone that is buying used I suggest that you do a car fax report.The previous owner kept the car spotless.It has a fresh paint job and the interior is great.I cannot say enough about it.
hawkeye_pierce2,11/05/2002
I would never bother spending the time or money on an SC300 (not that there's anything wrong w/them...it's just that the SC400 is all that should matter). The additional power and performance of the V8 alone is worth every consideration. I have never in all my life owned a finer used vehicle that the 1993 SC400 and I've had many fine used cars (I've never owned a car over $15k until the brand new '99 Jeep Wrangler 4.0L Sport that I had 10mos before trading it in for this car, the SC400).
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Lexus SC 400 features & specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the SC 400
Related Used 1993 Lexus SC 400 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019