Bought it in 12/2004 with 56,000 miles on it. I have enjoyed it tremendously. Great road car, holds the road and provides 18-22 MPG. Back seat is a little tight for adults and trunk could be bigger. Have replaced water pump, oil pump and other regular maintenance items. Leather drivers seat is beginning to show wear but to be expected. Gets up and goes when you mash the accelerator. 12 CD player has been trouble - replaced with Lexus 6 CD player. Low to the ground so clearance is concern. Front spoiler below bumper is easy to get scrapped and dented. A/C and heater are great. All in all; I have enjoyed driving and owning the SC400.

