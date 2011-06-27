  1. Home
Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Passenger airbag added. Automatic headlamp system debuts, and owners can prewire the car for use with a Portable Plus cellular phone.

'93 SC400 Fun, Fun, Fun!!!
PFONTNEAU,01/19/2009
Bought it in 12/2004 with 56,000 miles on it. I have enjoyed it tremendously. Great road car, holds the road and provides 18-22 MPG. Back seat is a little tight for adults and trunk could be bigger. Have replaced water pump, oil pump and other regular maintenance items. Leather drivers seat is beginning to show wear but to be expected. Gets up and goes when you mash the accelerator. 12 CD player has been trouble - replaced with Lexus 6 CD player. Low to the ground so clearance is concern. Front spoiler below bumper is easy to get scrapped and dented. A/C and heater are great. All in all; I have enjoyed driving and owning the SC400.
Lex
josh,02/21/2010
Great car, pick a gently used for a great choice. I have driven other cars with spice - my sc400 has over a 10 year period been - hands down - the best car that i have ever owned. In 1999 i purchase my certified car for $25,000 when it had ~35,000 miles on it - it now has 125,000 miles on it. The few repairs were: antenna motor, driver's door window motor, starter, alternator, power steering pump and then brakes, tires, & regular tune-up stuff - since i owned the car my average service costs to keep the car in very good running condition has been $81.00 per month - a blend of dealer work (starter / 60K service) and private mechanic. 17 years old and it still kicks. Timeless lines.
Good Investment
mmone117,08/08/2004
I needed to purchase a reliable car after I got rid of my saab.That was a disaster.I also purchased that used and it was a money pit! This is truly a beautiful car.It rides like a dream but I expected nothing less.I am currently the third owner of my vehicle.Anyone that is buying used I suggest that you do a car fax report.The previous owner kept the car spotless.It has a fresh paint job and the interior is great.I cannot say enough about it.
There's No Finer Used Car Than SC400
hawkeye_pierce2,11/05/2002
I would never bother spending the time or money on an SC300 (not that there's anything wrong w/them...it's just that the SC400 is all that should matter). The additional power and performance of the V8 alone is worth every consideration. I have never in all my life owned a finer used vehicle that the 1993 SC400 and I've had many fine used cars (I've never owned a car over $15k until the brand new '99 Jeep Wrangler 4.0L Sport that I had 10mos before trading it in for this car, the SC400).
See all 21 reviews of the 1993 Lexus SC 400
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1993 Lexus SC 400 Overview

The Used 1993 Lexus SC 400 is offered in the following submodels: SC 400 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Lexus SC 400?

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Lexus SC 400?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

