Consumer Rating
(7)
1996 Lexus SC 400 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

When Lexus decided to expand its lineup into the sport/luxury coupe class, it did things a bit differently.

First, a smallish, sexy body was penned that didn't look much like the mini chrome-barges that usually populate the personal luxury segment. Next, a creamy V8 was implanted into the SC 400 driving the rear wheels and giving the cars excellent acceleration. Then, a cozy interior with first-rate ergonomics and traditional Lexus opulence was created.

Once the car was introduced to the public, the automotive press elevated the SC to Madonna status, proclaiming it another of a string of Lexus-engineered miracles. They were right to do so; however, the past three years have seen improvements by the competition, and the escalating yen has vaulted the SC's price to the top of the heap.

Yes, this Lexus is an outstanding example of modern carmaking art, and it offers a fantastic blend of style, luxury, performance and reliability. However, the Cadillac Eldorado Touring Coupe, with its brilliant Northstar V8, full load of accessories and interior room for four full-size adults, starts to look pretty good, especially with its $47,000 base sticker.

1996 Highlights

The buttery V8 from the LS 400 is installed in the SC 400, and chrome wheels are available. Auto-dimming electrochromic inside and outside rearview mirrors are now standard, a new remote keyless entry system debuts and the optional moonroof now features one-touch operation.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Lexus SC 400.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Lexus=The desire of ALL other makes
Andrew B,06/06/2002
I have always liked the Lexus line-up of vehicles. Style, class, reliability and re-sale value all receive high marks from me. My family have owned several Lexus styles since 1990. My favorite to date is the SC 400. WOW, what a car. I would recommend ANY of the Lexus line-up....but save a few $$$'s and buy pre-owned. My 1996 SC 400 had an original MSRP of $56600. I bought it in 2001 with 80K for $15,500.....but it still feels, drives and smells as if it were new. Good luck finding the Lexus you will definitly fall in love with.
Luxury Coupe
Steve Abrahamson,08/30/2008
The Lexus SC 400 is built like a tank and was made to last. I bought my beauty 12 years after it was assembled, but it had only 70,000 miles on it. The car is heavy duty, and weights a ton, but this creates an amazingly smooth ride. The car is not street light to street light quick, but has great power on the freeway. Perhaps I do not have the lead foot of some others, but my 12 year old car gets very respectable mileage. I have gotten as much as 24 miles per gallon on an entire tank, and rarely get under 20 miles per gallon - very respectable for a V8 with 260 HP.
Well designed luxury vehicle
SC4Hundred,03/04/2006
I owned this car for more than 3 years now, the experience were very positive. This car runs flawlessly. I did all the required maintenance and more. The maintenance could be expensive but it is well worth it. It is a perfect cruiser not a sports car. Get one and judge it for yourself. Remember to come back to this site and post your comments.
Lexus SC400 Perfect Car
srmhd,03/20/2003
Luckily I found and drove this car home before someone else did. I kept this car about a week before I finally signed papers and for only $15500.00 and 68000 miles I believe I made the best decision on a car I have ever made. Platinum Metallic, Black leather Interior, Heated seats, VSC, Nakamichi Audio System,Compact Disc Changer, Power Moonroof, Rear Spoiler, Traction Control System.
See all 7 reviews of the 1996 Lexus SC 400
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1996 Lexus SC 400 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
