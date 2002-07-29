Used 2000 Lexus SC 400
Pros & Cons
- Ultra-smooth engines, eye-bulging brakes, top-grade interior materials, quiet ride.
- Cramped rear seat, buoyant ride quality, high price.
Edmunds' Expert Review
An expensive luxury coupe that is past its prime.
Vehicle overview
Way back in the day (early '90s, actually), the then-new Lexus SC 400 was a huge hit with both the public and the automotive press. It offered features and pricing that no other car could match. But like an aging rock band, the SC Coupe still had the same moves and songs as it did when it was new. This has opened opportunities for younger stars (like the Mercedes-Benz CLK430) to steal its fan base.
When Lexus came out with the SC Coupe, it did things a bit differently. First, a stylish, sexy body was penned that didn't look much like the mini chrome-barges that usually populate the personal-luxury segment. Aggressive and lacking a traditional grille, the SC looked like nothing else. But that basic shape remains today, and it has grown a bit tired.
There's nothing wrong with the goodies under the hood, however. The SC 400 uses the same V8 that is found in the Lexus LS 400. It puts out 290 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 300 pound-feet of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is super-smooth and features a variable valve timing system (Toyota calls its system VVT-i). This system optimizes valve overlap throughout the engine's speed range and in operating conditions, eliminating the traditional compromise between low-end torque and high-rpm horsepower. The engine also uses an electronic throttle control system (ETCS).
The interior is exceptionally quiet. Special materials are used to filter out noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) to give the SC Coupe a serenely quiet ride. Heat and UV-reducing light-green tinted glass helps keep the interior cool on bright days and also helps reduce premature aging of interior materials. Those luxurious interior materials include sumptuous perforated leather seat inserts and trim wood and leather shift knob, plus elegant wood trim around the center console, doors and instrument panel. There's also amenities such as automatic climate control, 10-way power front seats and a Lexus/Pioneer audio system. A premium 280-watt Lexus/Nakamichi unit is optional.
While the SC 400 is a good car, the truth is that the SC platform is a nine-year-old design that simply can't compete in today's market. For the money, you'll find better personal-luxury coupes elsewhere.
2000 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2000 Lexus SC 400.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- interior
- fuel efficiency
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- value
- engine
- appearance
Most helpful consumer reviews
With the power of a DB7, the agility of a Lotus, the fuel-economy of a much smaller car (forget the EPA; I average 31 mpg) and the legendary reliability of... well, a Lexus, the 2000 Lexus SC 400 is quite simply the greatest 2+2 GT yet conceived. It may not have 21st century electronics, but it doesn't need them; I looked at everything from Bentleys to Aston Martins to newer installments in the Lexus line, and no other car came close to the now bargain-priced SC 400. Other cars may be faster or more efficient or more comfortable, but the SC 400 truly is the complete package. If there's anything that enthusiasts and consumers alike both hate, it's compromises, and this car makes none.
Being an owner of 1 of less than 500 cars made, is an exciting opportunity. I am very happy with my purchase. This car begs to be hammered and is so responsive. Mine has TSC and ETC which are must-haves in the northern climate. Amazing comfort and better than I expected on gas mileage for an 8 have been getting over 20 mpg. Of course if you drive hard it does get a little thirsty.
This is the most beautiful car in the world. And with is 290 horsepower VVT-i engine It doesn't fall short in the performance field. It's a lexus and it's not caused me any problems in the 2 years that I've owned it. Andre`
I originally bought this for my 16 year old boy in 2016 with 135,000 miles. The car had been well taken cared of and obviously garaged. The paint shine, trim, interior, leather seats etc. were in great shape! Exterior = 9, Interior = 9.5, Mechanically = 9 But unfortunately my son didn't want something that old... annoyed I said "Okay then I'll take it" and I'm glad I did! The SC400 is a great, fun, reliable, quality, luxurious 2+2 GT. Although it's 17 years old it truly drives like a new car, everything is tight, quite, and fast! I always wanted a old collectors car that I could drive on the weekends, I don't think the SC400 will ever be a collectors car but its a fun old 2+2 GT that I'm going to keep and drive on the weekends.
Sponsored cars related to the SC 400
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
N/A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|290 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ
Is the Lexus SC 400 a good car?
Is the Lexus SC 400 reliable?
Is the 2000 Lexus SC 400 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2000 Lexus SC 400?
The least-expensive 2000 Lexus SC 400 is the 2000 Lexus SC 400 2dr Coupe. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Lexus SC 400?
More about the 2000 Lexus SC 400
Used 2000 Lexus SC 400 Overview
The Used 2000 Lexus SC 400 is offered in the following submodels: SC 400 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe.
What do people think of the 2000 Lexus SC 400?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2000 Lexus SC 400 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2000 SC 400 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2000 SC 400.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2000 Lexus SC 400 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2000 SC 400 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2000 Lexus SC 400?
Which 2000 Lexus SC 400s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Lexus SC 400 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2000 Lexus SC 400.
Can't find a new 2000 Lexus SC 400s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus SC 400 for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,384.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,231.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2000 Lexus SC 400?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lexus lease specials
Related Used 2000 Lexus SC 400 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles