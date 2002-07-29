  1. Home
2000 Lexus SC 400
Pros & Cons

  • Ultra-smooth engines, eye-bulging brakes, top-grade interior materials, quiet ride.
  • Cramped rear seat, buoyant ride quality, high price.
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
2000

Edmunds' Expert Review

An expensive luxury coupe that is past its prime.

Vehicle overview

Way back in the day (early '90s, actually), the then-new Lexus SC 400 was a huge hit with both the public and the automotive press. It offered features and pricing that no other car could match. But like an aging rock band, the SC Coupe still had the same moves and songs as it did when it was new. This has opened opportunities for younger stars (like the Mercedes-Benz CLK430) to steal its fan base.

When Lexus came out with the SC Coupe, it did things a bit differently. First, a stylish, sexy body was penned that didn't look much like the mini chrome-barges that usually populate the personal-luxury segment. Aggressive and lacking a traditional grille, the SC looked like nothing else. But that basic shape remains today, and it has grown a bit tired.

There's nothing wrong with the goodies under the hood, however. The SC 400 uses the same V8 that is found in the Lexus LS 400. It puts out 290 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 300 pound-feet of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is super-smooth and features a variable valve timing system (Toyota calls its system VVT-i). This system optimizes valve overlap throughout the engine's speed range and in operating conditions, eliminating the traditional compromise between low-end torque and high-rpm horsepower. The engine also uses an electronic throttle control system (ETCS).

The interior is exceptionally quiet. Special materials are used to filter out noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) to give the SC Coupe a serenely quiet ride. Heat and UV-reducing light-green tinted glass helps keep the interior cool on bright days and also helps reduce premature aging of interior materials. Those luxurious interior materials include sumptuous perforated leather seat inserts and trim wood and leather shift knob, plus elegant wood trim around the center console, doors and instrument panel. There's also amenities such as automatic climate control, 10-way power front seats and a Lexus/Pioneer audio system. A premium 280-watt Lexus/Nakamichi unit is optional.

While the SC 400 is a good car, the truth is that the SC platform is a nine-year-old design that simply can't compete in today's market. For the money, you'll find better personal-luxury coupes elsewhere.

2000 Highlights

The 2000 Lexus SC 400 is unchanged except for paint selection; Cinnabar Pearl replaces Baroque Red Metallic.

5 out of 5 stars, The World's Greatest 2+2 GT
joemadre,

With the power of a DB7, the agility of a Lotus, the fuel-economy of a much smaller car (forget the EPA; I average 31 mpg) and the legendary reliability of... well, a Lexus, the 2000 Lexus SC 400 is quite simply the greatest 2+2 GT yet conceived. It may not have 21st century electronics, but it doesn't need them; I looked at everything from Bentleys to Aston Martins to newer installments in the Lexus line, and no other car came close to the now bargain-priced SC 400. Other cars may be faster or more efficient or more comfortable, but the SC 400 truly is the complete package. If there's anything that enthusiasts and consumers alike both hate, it's compromises, and this car makes none.

5 out of 5 stars, Head turning looks
00 SC400,

Being an owner of 1 of less than 500 cars made, is an exciting opportunity. I am very happy with my purchase. This car begs to be hammered and is so responsive. Mine has TSC and ETC which are must-haves in the northern climate. Amazing comfort and better than I expected on gas mileage for an 8 have been getting over 20 mpg. Of course if you drive hard it does get a little thirsty.

5 out of 5 stars, GREAT
DRE,

This is the most beautiful car in the world. And with is 290 horsepower VVT-i engine It doesn't fall short in the performance field. It's a lexus and it's not caused me any problems in the 2 years that I've owned it. Andre`

5 out of 5 stars, Okay then I'll take it.
Blitz,
2dr Coupe

I originally bought this for my 16 year old boy in 2016 with 135,000 miles. The car had been well taken cared of and obviously garaged. The paint shine, trim, interior, leather seats etc. were in great shape! Exterior = 9, Interior = 9.5, Mechanically = 9 But unfortunately my son didn't want something that old... annoyed I said "Okay then I'll take it" and I'm glad I did! The SC400 is a great, fun, reliable, quality, luxurious 2+2 GT. Although it's 17 years old it truly drives like a new car, everything is tight, quite, and fast! I always wanted a old collectors car that I could drive on the weekends, I don't think the SC400 will ever be a collectors car but its a fun old 2+2 GT that I'm going to keep and drive on the weekends.

Features & Specs

MPG 16 city / 23 hwy
5-speed automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

