Used 1998 Lexus SC 400 for Sale Near Me

One Happy Camper
Happy Jack,03/17/2009
I really enjoyed owning my Lexus. I didn't have any problems with it. This car was worth every penny that I spent to get it. They don't make cars like this one any more. One day my daughter was driving it when a lady in a Dodge Magnum slammed into the back of her. The insurance company totaled it and I was stuck trying to replace it. I would love to have another one. I miss my car.
